Netflix Considers Releasing ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ In Batches Of Episodes

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is weighing a staggered release strategy for Squid Game: The Challenge as it attempts to build a buzz around the ambitious spin-off series.

The reality recreation of Korea’s blockbuster drama will premiere on November 22, but Netflix — which pioneered binge viewing — is giving serious consideration to holding back some episodes for a later release date. Netflix declined to comment.

Netflix has previously deployed the batch release strategy on other reality shows, including Too Hot to Handle and The Circle.

The tactic has traditionally been the preserve of broadcast television, but streamers have experimented with different release strategies in recent years and Netflix insiders hope it can create appointment to view moments for Squid Game: The Challenge.

Billed as the biggest reality series ever created, Squid Game: The Challenge will feature 456 contestants competing for a colossal $4.56M prize pot. The show is made by UK producers Studio Lambert and The Garden. It was filmed at Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base.

Production was subject to a safety inspection after contestants required medical attention during the filming of ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ in which players attempted to evade the attention of a menacing robotic doll during a cold snap in Britain.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge last week.

