Netflix confirms sequel to record-breaking hit Troll

Netflix has confirmed that a sequel will be coming out to one of its most successful movies of all time: Troll.

The first movie was released in 2022 and followed a gigantic creature that woke up after a thousand years in captivity. The creature wreaks havoc on its path towards Oslo.

The film became a massive hit for Netflix and is still the most-watched non-English language original Netflix movie to this day.

The movie garnered 103 million views in its first 91 days and ranked in the Top 10 in 93 countries. It also topped those charts in Norway, the USA and the UK.

Director Roar Uthaug, who helmed the first movie and is returning for the sequel, said in a statement: "Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable."

Meanwhile, producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud said that the Troll sequel will be "again spinning on a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians."

The sequel will start shooting in 2024. There is currently no release date announced for the project. However, this is the latest new project from Netflix, who has shared a slew of upcoming new films and TV shows.

These projects include a David Beckham documentary, a Squid Game reality show, a Money Heist spin-off, a series starring Sofia Vergara, and a film based on Roald Dahl's The Twits.

Meanwhile, Netflix just dropped the fourth and final season of the hit series Sex Education. The show has been a flagship project for Netflix and star Chaneil Kular recently reflected on the legacy of the series.

