Netflix confirms Rebecca's first trailer is coming tomorrow

Netflix has confirmed that the first trailer for Ben Wheatley's adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's romantic thriller novel Rebecca will be released in just a few hours time.

Taking to its official Twitter account on Monday, September 7, the streaming platform teased the arrival of the eagerly anticipated teaser with a video, which mentions lead actors Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) and Lily James (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again), and features the latter two cosying up to one another in character.

In the film, Scott Thomas plays haughty housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, while Hammer and James play Manderley manor owner Maxim de Winter and his new wife respectively.

Typically, the story has always followed the young woman – known as Mrs. de Winter – after she moves in to her husband's vast abode and finds herself struggling to live up to her debonair partner's late spouse, Rebecca, whose death is shrouded in mystery.

The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd, Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Mark Lewis Jones, Maleficent's Sam Riley and The Durrells' Keeley Hawes round out the cast.

Wheatley's take on the classic gothic tale comes 80 years after Alfred Hitchcock directed Judith Anderson, Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier in his very own version. The atmospheric, black-and-white picture marked Hitchcock's first project in the US, and went on to win Best Cinematography and Best Picture at the 13th Academy Awards in 1941.

Rebecca is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, October 21.

