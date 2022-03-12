Netflix confirms future of Baby-Sitters Club show

Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman - Netflix

Netflix is not renewing The Baby-Sitters Club for a third season.

An adaptation of Ann M Martin's iconic books, the comedy-drama first arrived in the summer of 2020 and centred on a group of American high-schoolers as they develop a babysitting business.

Reacting to the show's cancellation, creator Rachel Shukert said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter): "I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be.

"It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most.

"Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come."

The Baby-Sitters Club joins a weighty list of axed Netflix shows. The last year alone has witnessed the end of Julie and the Phantoms, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and The Irregulars.

The Last Kingdom has also come to an end, although a standalone follow-up movie has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Malia Baker, who plays Mary Anne, shared her hopes for the future of the TV series back in October.

"There's over a hundred books, so I feel like there's so much room to play with them. The writers have done an amazing job in the first two seasons, so who knows what will happen with the third, the fourth, and the fifth, or whatever seasons there are.

"I wish I could go on for years," she continued. "BSC will forever be something that I hold close to my heart."

The Baby-Sitters Club seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix.



