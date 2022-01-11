Netflix confirms Emily in Paris renewed for seasons three and four

Jade Biggs
·2 min read
Photo credit: Instagram - Netflix
Photo credit: Instagram - Netflix

It's only been a few weeks since Emily in Paris returned to screens (after what felt like eternity) with a second season – which, of course, we binged in one sitting. Thankfully, Netflix has got our collective backs, taking to social media yesterday to confirm that our fave gal Emily and le gang will be back for a third and fourth series. Très bien!

Sharing the announcement on the official Emily in Paris Instagram account, the streaming platform said: "Say 'bonjour' to 3 & 4! 💋 EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!" And, it didn't take long until the show's cast reacted to the happy news, taking to the comments section to share their excitement.

"🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌" commented Camille Razat, who plays Emily's conveniently named frenemy Camille on the show. "Oui ouiiiiii wheeeee!!!!! ❤️" added Ashley Park, while star of the series Lily Collins put: "🙌🔥🙌🔥🙌 yessssss!!!!!"

And, over on her own Instagram, Lily shared a carousel of very happy looking snaps along with the caption: "Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

The divisive show has received mixed reactions since it first aired in 2020, with some viewers praising the show for its light-hearted drama, while others not-so-much. Despite that, plenty of Netflixers took to socials to welcome the announcement (albeit begrudgingly in some cases).

"I’m already desperate for Season 3 of Emily in Paris," said one viewer, with another jokingly tweeting "Sh*ttiest series ever. When is season 3?" Elsewhere, other viewers picked up on the potential for a crossover with You, starring Penn Badgley. "JOE IN PARIS IS COMING" commented someone, as a fourth person put: "Joe Goldberg your country needs you."

*Spoiler alert* With season two ending on some major cliffhangers – with Emily torn between following newcomer Alfie to London and her love interest Gabriel (who's actually now back with Camille), and returning to the US for work or teaming up with Slyvie at her new marketing firm – it wasn't clear exactly what the future had in store for Emily.

But, with the renewal of the show for at least two more seasons, we know one thing for sure: Emily is very much staying *in* Paris.

