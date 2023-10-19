Netflix confirms another UK and US price rise

Shondaland - Netflix

Netflix has announced and implemented another price hike in the UK and the US.

The streaming giant is now charging £7.99/$11.99 a month for the basic plan (which isn't offered to new subscribers anymore) and £17.99/$22.99 a month for the premium plan.

Prices have also gone up in France, while the basic with ads and standard plans remain the same price in all three territories, according to BBC News.

Still, that's a £2 a month rise for the highest tier, which allows watching on multiple devices and in Ultra HD.

The last time Netflix raised prices in the UK was in March 2022, where it tried to justify the move as balancing out the drop in subscriber numbers.

This latest price hike comes after Netflix added 8.8 million subscribers to its userbase, thanks in no small part to its decision to start charging users to access a Netflix account outside of a set location (for example, a university student studying away from home no longer using their parents' account).

In a letter to its shareholders, Netflix said (via People): "While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more...

"We want to sustain that virtuous cycle because when we partner with the best creators, we can delight our members, invest more in amazing TV series, movies and games and build an even more valuable business."

