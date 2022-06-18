Netflix’s The Chosen One: Two actors dead and six injured after crash

The Netflix logo (AP)

Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed in Mexico.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died in the crash on Thursday near the city of Mulege.

Local media reported that the crash occurred on Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area.

Six other people, who have not been identified, were injured in the crash but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Netflix series is described by the streaming platform as: “A 12-year-old boy learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.”

Production for the upcoming series had begun in April, according to Comicbook.

No release date had been made public for the series.

The series is not to be confused with Netflix’s other series named The Chosen One, which originally aired in 2019 and has run for two seasons.

The Standard has contacted Netflix for comment.