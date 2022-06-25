Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Maddy Brum injured after being struck by car in Kansas City

A star of a Netflix show suffered minor injuries earlier this week in Kansas City after she was hit by a car.

Maddy Brum, who gained fame from the docuseries “Cheer,” was struck by a car at a crosswalk at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 10th and Broadway Boulevard, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The 19 year old had injuries to her leg and hip and was taken to an area hospital.

On Instagram, Brum posted the car was driving between 20 to 30 mph when it hit her.

“Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body,” she wrote on the post that included photos of her at the hospital.

Brum was in Kansas City as part of the “Cheer Live 2022 tour.” She gained popularity after appearing on season 2 of “Cheer,” a Netflix series that follows a competitive cheer team from Navarro College in Texas. The show premiered in 2020.

Brum said she would continue the tour and do the next few shows to the best of her ability.

The driver of the car that struck was given a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian and having improper plates, Foreman said.