Netflix charged with promoting lewdness in 'Cuties.' So what happens next?

The culture war around "Cuties" went next level last week when a Texas grand jury brought criminal felony charges against Netflix.

Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin announced in a statement on Oct. 6 that the streaming giant had been indicted for "promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child."

Texas Rangers served Netflix Inc. with legal papers on Oct. 1 for streaming the French coming-of-age film, which centers around an 11-year-old French-Senegalese girl who joins a dance group known as "The Cuties."

The case arising in a remote East Texas county (population: 21,766) has stirred sensational headlines, First Amendment issues and even more questions.

"I had to look up where Tyler County is," says Thomas Leatherbury, director of the First Amendment Clinic at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, who calls the legal proceedings a "test case" and "very unusual."

Let's break down the burning questions around the "Cuties" case:

Why is 'Cuties' controversial?

"Cuties" earned strong reviews and a director's award at Sundance Film Festival. Director Maïmouna Doucouré told Time the film is a social commentary and part of the battle against "hypersexualization of children."

Backlash kicked in around the movie in August, when Netflix released promotional material depicting the young cast in suggestive dance poses with bare midriffs and short shorts. Netflix pulled the image after outcry, saying it was "deeply sorry" for the "inappropriate" artwork.

Critics made #CancelNetflix a trending hashtag and launched a "Cancel Netflix" petition on Change.Org.

Netflix’s “Cuties” clearly meets the U.S. legal definition of child pornography. It’s disturbing to see a mainstream media company promoting the sexualization of children - it shouldn’t be allowed. I‘m requesting AG Barr bring charges against @netflix for distributing this film. pic.twitter.com/DQW1Kc2Jxu — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) September 18, 2020

Predominately Republican politicians have expressed outrage. U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, whose son is the Tyler County district attorney, called "Cuties" "pornography," and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said it "sexualizes 11-year-old girls.' " Both urged U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate.

Netflix has stood its ground. " 'Cuties' is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children," the company told USA TODAY in a statement after the indictment. "This charge is without merit and we stand by the film."

Why indict a corporation like Netflix?

Though Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos are named in the Tyler County indictment for authorizing or "recklessly" tolerating "Cuties" promotion, the DA has filed the charge against the California-based corporation.

Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor and now managing partner at New York legal firm Tucker Levin, says charging a corporation is not uncommon and sends a message. "You're basically saying the company is so imbued with this type of behavior that the entire company is responsible," he says.

