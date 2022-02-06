Netflix Celebrates 10 Years Since Releasing First Original Series Lilyhammer

Steve Van Zandt in Lilyhammer

Rubicon Tv As/Kobal/Shutterstock

Netflix is celebrating a decade of producing original content.

On Sunday, the streaming giant marked 10 years since the release of its first original series, Lilyhammer. The show, which premiered Feb. 6, 2012, stars Sopranos actor Steven Van Zandt as hitman Frank Tagliano.

In honor of the occasion, Netflix released a video chat between Van Zandt, 71, and the company's co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who also shared memories about the making of the series.

In a blog post, Sarandos, 57, detailed how Lilyhammer came to be, explaining, "A seminal moment in Netflix history began in a recording studio by the North Sea. Bergen is where Norwegian creators Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjørnstad approached Stevie Van Zandt about a show they wrote for him set in a small Norwegian town called Lillehammer."

L-R) David Chase, singer Tony Bennett, actor Steven Van Zandt, musician Bruce Springsteen, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Harvey Weinstein attend the North American Premiere Of "Lilyhammer", a Netflix Original Series debuting in the US, Canada and Latin America on February 6, 2012.

Jason Kempin/Getty

He said that Van Zandt reached out to him directly a few months later after the actor heard that Netflix was looking for original content.

"I asked if we could read the scripts and Stevie said, 'Scripts? I can send you the whole season.' We watched it and we loved it," Sarandos wrote. "I thought it was a classic fish-out-of-water story, with Stevie playing a role loved by audiences, and the interplay between his no-nonsense hitman Frank Tagliano and the gentle community around him made for some great comedy."

While Netflix is known for releasing full seasons of its shows all at once, Sarandos said Van Zandt was hesitant about dropping Lilyhammer's first season in full on the platform, telling the CEO, "You labor and suffer and someone can watch a year of your work in one night? That sounds a little weird."

But Van Zandt agreed after Sarandos assured him, "It's just like working on an album."

Sarandos also noted that Lilyhammer "worked because it was a deeply local story that we could share with the world." The series debuted globally on Netflix, premiering in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, before later becoming available in the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics.

In a conversation with Sarandos released on Netflix's YouTube channel, Van Zandt said Netflix gave him freedom with Lilyhammer, similar to what HBO had offered The Sopranos creator David Chase.

"You took that concept to the next level. You trusted me, man, and I'll never forget it," Van Zandt told Sarandos. "That took big courage. You're starting a whole new thing with your company."

Following the success of Lilyhammer, Netflix went on to release more originals, including House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black and Stranger Things. As of August 2021, 40% of Netflix's streaming library was original content, according to Collider.