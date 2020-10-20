Netflix cancels Hilary Swank's Away after one season

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Netflix has grounded Hilary Swank's mission to space.

EW has confirmed the streaming giant has canceled the Oscar-winning actress' astronaut drama Away after one season.

The decision comes nearly two months after the series' Sept. 4 debut, with critics praising Swank's lead performance but singling out the series' familial drama as a notable weak point.

When determining cancellations and renewals, Netflix typically looks at the cost of production versus viewership — a gamble the streamer makes from the get-go as it steers clear of pilots in favor of green-lighting full seasons of ambitious projects like Away.

Created by Penny Dreadful and The Path writer Andrew Hinderaker, Away followed a group of international astronauts led by Swank's Emma Green, who initially loses favor with her global crew after her perceived mishandling of a crisis at the top of the three-year mission.

Josh Charles played Swank's husband on the series, with further supporting performances from Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, and Talitha Bateman.

