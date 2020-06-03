Netflix Cancels ‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’ From Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society

Click here to read the full article.

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, exec produced by Kenya Barris, has been cancelled at Netflix after one season.

The show, which features the Upright Citizens Brigade’s first all-black troupe Astronomy Club, launched on December 6.

It featured sketches that explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience.

Black-ish creator Barris exec produces alongside showrunner Daniel Powell, who has worked on Inside Amy Schumer and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and Khalabo Ink Society’s Anni Weisband.

The group, who first formed in 2014, built a following through live performance in New York. It includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar.

Guest stars included Ice Cube, Drew Tarver, Busy Philipps and Gillian Jacobs.

The cast and crew are understood to have been told of the audience in February.

The news was revealed on Twitter. James III said, “We’ve been getting lotsa love today so figured we should let y’all know Astronomy Club was sadly not renewed by Netflix and won’t have a season 2. We had a blast making it. Thank u for watching!!! (It’s still there if u haven’t yet) But we ain’t playing games, we’ll be back.”

Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you 🙏🏾 to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/1yOtbBZQou — Astronomy Club (@ClubAstronomy) June 3, 2020





