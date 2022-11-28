Netflix Canada removing Will Smith movie, 'Fast & Furious' films, 'Bridesmaids' and 'Sleepless in Seattle' in December

Bad Boys 2, Bridesmaids and Fast & Furious leaving Netflix Canada December 2022 (Canadian Press)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys movie trilogy is being separated on Netflix Canada, along with several Fast & Furious films and iconic comedies like Bridesmaids being removed in December.

On Dec. 1, say goodbye to Bad Boys 2, leaving a hole in the trio of movies, while the original film and Bad Boys for Life remains on the streaming platform.

THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, 2001 (Canadian Press)

Fast Five will be the only movie in the Fast & Furious franchise left on Netflix Canada when Fast & Furious, The Fast and the Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 are all removed on Dec. 3.

It's going to be a tough goodbye to Alfalfa and Darla for many of us who grew up watching the 1994 film The Little Rascals, with the film leaving Netflix Canada on Dec. 3.

In more iconic 1990s movies, Quentin Tarantino's 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, starring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney and Michael Madsen, will be removed from Netflix Canada on Dec. 1

If you're looking for a comedy to watch, a couple particularly popular funny movies are leaving Netflix Canada in December. Say goodbye to the Bridesmaids Dec. 3, and you only have a few days left to watch the White Chicks "A Thousands Miles" scene on Netflix before the movie is removed on Dec. 1.

WHITE CHICKS, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, 2004, (c) Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

When it comes to iconic romantic comedies, Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle is an absolute classic. Unfortunately for Netflix Canada subscribers, the film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan is being removed from the platform on Dec. 15.

The full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix Canada in December:

Dec. 1

All Good Things

Arthur Christmas

Bad Boys 2

The Cleanse

Christine Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

Doomsday

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

The Glass House

Gormiti

The Guilt Trip

If I Were an Animal

Iron Fists and Kung-Fu Kicks

Labor Day

Limbo

Marie Antoinette

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

The Missing

Monster Island

My Happy Family

Oggy and the Cockroaches

Open Season Scared Silly

Paprika

Priest

Reservoir Dogs

Rucker50

Sheena

Space Jungle

Tears of the Sun

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal

W1A

Warriors of Heaven and Earth

White Chicks

Dec. 3

Bad Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Break

Bridesmaids

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7

The Little Rascals

Lost & Found Music Studios

Senna

Straight Outta Compton

Dec. 4

The Best of Me

Dec. 5

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Minecraft: Story Mode

Dec. 12

Manhunt: Unabomber

Dec. 15

Bangistan

Black

Blue Story

Body Cam

Cocomong

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Dhadakne Do

Don/Don 2

Eddie – Strongman

Flowers

Fukrey

Game

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Lakshya

Luck by Chance

Merlin

The Remains of the Day

Rock On!!

She Is

Sleepless in Seattle

Talaash

Tokyo Godfathers

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Dec. 16

Marvel Anime: Wolverine

Marvel Anime: X-Men

Paddington

Dec. 18

Hello, My Twenties!

Tesla

Dec. 20

The History of Future Folk

Dec. 21

Results

Dec. 23

7:19

Myths & Monsters

Dec. 26