Netflix Canada removing Will Smith movie, 'Fast & Furious' films, 'Bridesmaids' and 'Sleepless in Seattle' in December
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys movie trilogy is being separated on Netflix Canada, along with several Fast & Furious films and iconic comedies like Bridesmaids being removed in December.
On Dec. 1, say goodbye to Bad Boys 2, leaving a hole in the trio of movies, while the original film and Bad Boys for Life remains on the streaming platform.
Fast Five will be the only movie in the Fast & Furious franchise left on Netflix Canada when Fast & Furious, The Fast and the Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 are all removed on Dec. 3.
It's going to be a tough goodbye to Alfalfa and Darla for many of us who grew up watching the 1994 film The Little Rascals, with the film leaving Netflix Canada on Dec. 3.
In more iconic 1990s movies, Quentin Tarantino's 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, starring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney and Michael Madsen, will be removed from Netflix Canada on Dec. 1
If you're looking for a comedy to watch, a couple particularly popular funny movies are leaving Netflix Canada in December. Say goodbye to the Bridesmaids Dec. 3, and you only have a few days left to watch the White Chicks "A Thousands Miles" scene on Netflix before the movie is removed on Dec. 1.
When it comes to iconic romantic comedies, Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle is an absolute classic. Unfortunately for Netflix Canada subscribers, the film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan is being removed from the platform on Dec. 15.
The full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix Canada in December:
Dec. 1
All Good Things
Arthur Christmas
Bad Boys 2
The Cleanse
Christine Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
Doomsday
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
The Glass House
Gormiti
The Guilt Trip
If I Were an Animal
Iron Fists and Kung-Fu Kicks
Labor Day
Limbo
Marie Antoinette
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
The Missing
Monster Island
My Happy Family
Oggy and the Cockroaches
Open Season Scared Silly
Paprika
Priest
Reservoir Dogs
Rucker50
Sheena
Space Jungle
Tears of the Sun
Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal
W1A
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
White Chicks
Dec. 3
Bad Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Break
Bridesmaids
Fast & Furious
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Furious 7
The Little Rascals
Lost & Found Music Studios
Senna
Straight Outta Compton
Dec. 4
The Best of Me
Dec. 5
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Minecraft: Story Mode
Dec. 12
Manhunt: Unabomber
Dec. 15
Bangistan
Black
Blue Story
Body Cam
Cocomong
Dil Chahta Hai
Dil Dhadakne Do
Don/Don 2
Eddie – Strongman
Flowers
Fukrey
Game
Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.
Karthik Calling Karthik
Lakshya
Luck by Chance
Merlin
The Remains of the Day
Rock On!!
She Is
Sleepless in Seattle
Talaash
Tokyo Godfathers
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Dec. 16
Marvel Anime: Wolverine
Marvel Anime: X-Men
Paddington
Dec. 18
Hello, My Twenties!
Tesla
Dec. 20
The History of Future Folk
Dec. 21
Results
Dec. 23
7:19
Myths & Monsters
Dec. 26
Zoo