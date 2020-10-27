Are you ready for some Christmas movies? Netflix sure hopes so, because it’s getting ready to put out a ton of them. Kids Christmas movies, romantic Christmas movies, musical Christmas movies, Elf on the Shelf Christmas movies and Dolly Parton Christmas movies are just some of what you have to look forward to this year.

OK, there are a few more things, like the fourth season of “The Crown,” a documentary series about weird contests (frog jumping, anyone?), the underrated crime caper “Widows,” and a Brazilian drag queen show. But mostly, November’s Netflix offerings are about Christmas. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in November 2020.

November 1

12 Gifts of Christmas

With two weeks until Christmas, a busy businessman hires a struggling artist to help him pick out gifts for his friends and family.

A Belle for Christmas

When two young siblings discover their adopted puppy Belle has been stolen on Christmas Eve, the kids set out on an adventurous rescue mission to save her.

A Perfect Christmas List

A hospitalized grandmother tasks her daughter and granddaughter with a list of festive accomplishments to do together before Christmas.

About Last Night

After a couple’s flirtation quickly moves from the bar to the bedroom, they test if their physical chemistry is enough to carry a real relationship.

Angels & Demons

Catholic Church officials call upon a symbologist to help foil an attack on the Vatican by a secret society looking to retaliate for old persecutions.

Argo

In 1979, six Americans take shelter from Iranian militants in the Canadian embassy, prompting the CIA to concoct an elaborate plot to rescue them.

Austin Powers in Goldmember

The world’s most shagadelic spy continues his fight against the diabolical Dr. Evil, who’s teamed with a new foe: 1970s villain Goldmember.

Bad Santa

A swindler dressed up as Santa and his elf partner try to rob a mall, but struggle to follow through when “Santa” befriends an eight-year-old boy.

Broadcasting Christmas

Two news broadcasters who previously were in love fight for a position as a morning talk show host that they both want, ultimately finding what made them like each other so much in the first place.

Catch and Release

A young woman rebuilding her life after her fiancé’s death uncovers hidden secrets that make her feel as if she’s mourning a stranger.

Christmas Break-In

Nine-year-old Izzy is stuck at school during a blizzard. When she discovers three bumbling crooks have taken shelter in the seemingly empty school, she decides it’s up to her to save the day.

Christmas Survival

With Christmas just around the corner, sisters Miranda and Lyla bring their families to their childhood home, where rivalries don’t take a holiday.

Clueless

Meddlesome Beverly Hills high school student Cher gets more than she bargained for when she gives a fashion-challenged student a makeover.

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

The classic high school dramedy explores the lives, loves and losses of verbose teenagers living in small-town Massachusetts.

Due Date

Days before his pregnant wife’s due date, Peter lands on the “no-fly” list, forcing him to drive across the country with an irritating slacker.

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Set against the backdrop of the mystical northern lights, Scout Elf Newsey investigates how Santa travels the world at night. (These Elf on the Shelf short films are part of Netflix’s new deal with the franchise.)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

It’s almost Christmas and Santa’s test flights have run into trouble. Can a crew of Elf Pets help him find the answer before it’s too late?

Gangs of New York

In the crime-ridden slums of New York in the 1860s, vengeful orphan Amsterdam Vallon joins the cutthroat gang of his father’s killer, Bill the Butcher.

Little Monsters

A boy discovers an incredible and gruesome world of monsters under his bed.

Mr. Deeds

After inheriting a media empire, humble Longfellow Deeds moves to the Big Apple — where a reporter and a company bigwig are waiting to pounce on him.

Papillon

Framed and condemned to a penal colony in French Guiana, a safecracker bonds with a counterfeiter and fellow prisoner in a dangerous quest for freedom.

Penelope

A young aristocrat is born under a curse: she has the snout of a pig. It can only be broken when she finds true love with “one who will love her faithfully.”

Story continues