What's Coming And Going From Netflix Canada In July 2020

July will be a good month for fans of “The Baby-Sitters Club.” Not only is the iconic book series getting a fresh remake starring a diverse cast with several Canadians, but there’s also a short documentary about the great “BSC” character Claudia Kishi and what she’s meant to generations of young Asian readers.

Some other highlights from this month: last summer’s mega-hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” a comic book adaption starring Charlize Theron, a revamped version of “Unsolved Mysteries,” cult classics like “Mean Girls” and “True Romance,” and a whole bunch of movies starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Here’s everything that’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in July.

July 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

If you’re struggling to keep track of all the Spider-Men out there, this is the 2012 version starring Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Rhys Ifans.

Anne Frank: Parallel Stories

Helen Mirren narrates this documentary about the Holocaust, which includes a lot of testimony from survivors.

The Art of War

A covert operative must evade both the FBI and gang leaders when he’s framed for murder.

Beastly

A contemporary take on “Beauty and the Beast” finds a New York teen transformed into a hideous monster in order to find true love.

The Big Short

A group of wily opportunists make a fortune off of the U.S. economic crash by sniffing out the situation in advance and betting against the banks.

Catch Me If You Can

Based on a true story, an FBI agent makes it his mission to put a cunning con man behind bars.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 2

Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe.

Cleo & Cuquin, Season 2

Spirited sister-brother duo Cleo and Cuquín try on different professions each day to help their other siblings solve problems and enjoy new adventures.

Deadwind, Season 2

Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumoured connection.

The F**k-It List

When a high school senior with an exemplary grade point average but little life experience sees his plans deteriorate, he launches a “F**k-It List,” a bucket list of everything he wishes he had done if he hadn’t been too scared.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Determined to leave his criminal days behind, an inner-city drug dealer pursues rap music, but the aspiring artist runs into tough times.

The Great Gatsby

Fascinated by the mysterious and affluent Jay Gatsby, his neighbour Nick Carraway bears witness to the man’s obsessive love and spiral into tragedy.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

The identities of Hellboy, Liz Sherman and Abe Sapien are exposed as they face a new threat: The Golden Army is preparing to attack.

The Italian Job

A clever thief masterminds a major heist amid the Italian waterways of Venice — but a betrayal by one of his own spells disaster.

Jumping the Broom

Opposites attract, but what about their families? It’s uptown vs. downtown at a Martha’s Vineyard wedding.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Canadian teen idol Justin Bieber provides personal snapshots from throughout his career, culminating with scenes from his triumphant 2010 concert tour.

Last Action Hero

A magic movie ticket gains a young fan unprecedented access to his favourite action hero after being sucked out of his seat and onto the big screen.

Legends of the Fall

The Ludlow clan — father William and brothers Alfred, Tristan and Sam — splinters when Sam leaves to fight in the First World War against his dad’s wishes.

Little Odessa

A professional hit man returns to the Ukrainian immigrant neighbourhood of his youth.

Lord of War

When a Ukrainian immigrant goes from two-bit thug to the world’s leading arms dealer, he soon finds that his profiteering comes at a cost.

Mean Girls

Cady joins her new high school’s most powerful clique — but there’s hell to pay when the ex-boyfriend of the clique’s leader wants to be Cady’s guy.

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

A bevy of mixed martial arts fighters star in this action thriller that follows a quartet of brawlers as they prepare for a key underground event.

Once Upon a Time in the West

In this epic spaghetti Western, a flinty gunslinger is hired by a railroad tycoon to kill anyone standing in the way of his trans-American iron horse.

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends

Ash has completed three of his four grand trials in the Alola region, and more adventures await as he and his classmates acquire crystals and make new Pokémon friends.

Say I Do

Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

"Say I Do" (Photo: Netflix)

Stand by Me

When four boys seek adventure in the woods while looking for a missing teenager’s dead body, they learn some truths about themselves along the way.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Stephen Sondheim musical tells the story of a barber who turns to murder, conspiring with a pie maker who has a sinister use for dead bodies.

The Terminal

After a coup d’etat explodes in his homeland, Viktor Navorski is stranded at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, where he’s holding a passport that no one recognizes.

Trotro

Trotro the donkey may be opinionated, but he’s as sweet as can be in this animated series that’s full of lessons for children.

True Grit

After a drifter murders her father, a 14-year-old girl hires an alcoholic U.S. marshall to help her exact revenge.

True Romance

A retail clerk and a small-time sex worker fall in love, commit murder and flee Detroit with a stash of cocaine. But cops and the mob are not far behind.

Tully

Stressed and struggling with a newborn, Marlo warily accepts the gift of a night nanny, Tully, who turns out to be more than just a mother’s helper.

Under the Riccione Sun

While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes.

Unsolved Mysteries

Fusing signature elements from the original iconic series with contemporary storytelling, the new episodes of “Unsolved Mysteries” follow the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Zodiac

A political cartoonist, a crime reporter and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in this thriller based on a true story.

"The Baby-Sitters Club" (Photo: Kailey Schwerman / Netflix)

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

In a rollicking comedy special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood, politics and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words.

Warrior Nun

After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Based on the best-selling book series, the show follows the friendship and adventures of middle-schoolers who start a baby-sitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Cable Girls: Final Season, Part 2

When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime.

Desperados

A panicked young woman and her two best friends fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau, who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

JU-ON: Origins

A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago.

Southern Survival

The BattlBox crew tests out a variety of products designed to help people survive dangerous situations, including fires, explosions and intruders.

"Desperados" (Photo: Cate Cameron / Netflix)

July 4

The Girl on the Train

A voyeuristic divorcee who observes an idyllic couple from afar witnesses a shocking scene that becomes the centre of a missing persons mystery.

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

This documentary follows the career of Stephon Marbury, who played in the NBA from 1996 to 2009.

Crazy Rich Asians

When she joins her boyfriend on a trip to his native Singapore, Rachel Chu discovers his family’s luxurious wealth and faces his disapproving mother.

The Nun

A young nun travels with a priest to Romania to uncover the secrets behind a malevolent spirit haunting a sacred site.

July 8

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

This documentary explores the life of astrologer Walter Mercado. With 120 million viewers at the peak of his astrology show, Mercado was unique: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

Stateless

At an Australian immigration detention centre, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat and a struggling dad — cross paths.

"Stateless" (Photo: Ben King / Netflix)

Was It Love?

When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

Yu-Gi-Oh!, Season 1

The lives of young Yugi Muto and his friends Joey, Tristan and Téa are forever changed when a fantasy card game becomes their reality.

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.

The Protector, Season 4

Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Asian-American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting character from “The Baby-Sitters Club” in this heartfelt documentary short.

"The Claudia Kishi Club" (Photo: Netflix)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

In this travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Hello Ninja, Season 3

In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

"Down to Earth with Zac Efron" (Photo: Netflix)

The Old Guard

A covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, they must eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

The Twelve

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

July 12

Paranormal Activity 2

The unexplained, terrifyingly real supernatural forces are back, and this time, Dan, Kristi, Ali, baby Hunter and dog Abby are part of the nightmare.

Paranormal Activity 3

A malign and murderous spirit continues to dwell within a San Diego home in this second creepy sequel.

Paranormal Activity 4

Picking up five years after the bloody events of Paranormal Activity 3, its successor relates a new wave of mysterious suburban horrors.

"The Old Guard" (Photo: Aimee Spinks / Netflix)

July 14

The Business of Drugs

To detail how drugs push people into risky — even deadly — behaviours, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox investigates the economics of six illicit substances.

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video “Solidarité.”

Slender Man

Desperate to find their missing friend, a group of girls summons the entity they believe took her — the evil legend of internet lore, Slender Man.

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Urzila Carlson keeps the laughs coming with thoughts on “The Biggest Loser,” sex tapes and boxed wine in a stand-up comedy special from Melbourne, Australia.

July 15

Dark Desire

Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

From campy lies to sexy surprises, this collection of vignettes captures the follies of several men as they fumble with fidelity and relationships.

"Gli Infideli" (Photo: Netflix)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin-care expert Nurse Jamie use the latest procedures to transform clients and bring out their best selves.

July 16

Fatal Affair

Ellie tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus after a brief encounter with an old friend, David, only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized.

Indian Matchmaking

Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

"Indian Matchmaking" (Photo: Netflix)

MILF

Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.

Cursed

This re-imagination of the Arthurian legend is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

"Cursed" (Photo: Netflix)

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

On the heels of the Fall Ball, Ashley continues her California adventure — and explores the thrills and spills of teen romance.

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Season 2

As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Ip Man 4: The Finale

The final entry in the saga of the man who famously trained Bruce Lee finds the middle-aged master teaching the Wing Chun style in Hong Kong.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

The hour-long comedy set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s (in)famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport.

Street Food: Latin America

The newest instalment of “Street Food” explores the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia.

"Street Food: Latin America" (Photo: Netflix)

July 22

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Love on the Spectrum

Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

"Love on the Spectrum" (Photo: Netflix)

Norsemen, Season 3

This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

Signs

When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Sons of Anarchy, Seasons 3-7

After seizing control of its town, gun-running motorcycle club the Sons of Anarchy soon butts heads with rival bikers, racist groups and the law.

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Dragons: Rescue Riders, Secrets of the Songwing

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

The Kissing Booth 2

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

"The Kissing Booth 2" (Photo: Marcos Cruz / Netflix)

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

July 26

Banana Split

Over the course of a summer, two teenage girls develop the perfect kindred spirit friendship, with one big problem: one of them is dating the other’s ex.

Good Girls, Season 3

Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.

July 27

Elysium

In this dystopian thriller set in 2154, the wealthiest humans move to a fabulous private space station, while life on Earth grows ever more grim.

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

More episodes of the beloved trivia show hosted by Canadian icon Alex Trebek.

Last Chance U: Laney

The newest season of “Last Chance U” takes a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, Calif. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove.

"Last Chance U: Laney" (Photo: Netflix)

July 29

The Hater

A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 4

Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.

July 30

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe’s origin story.

July 31

Get Even

Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

"Get Even" (Photo: Netflix)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.

Seriously Single

Two besties with polar opposite views of men, sex and love navigate the complicated singles scene together in this romantic comedy.

The Speed Cubers

Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — shared by the world’s Rubik’s Cube-solving record breakers in this documentary.

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

Four teams of brilliant bakers battle it out for sugary success as they race against each other and the clock over three rounds of competition. This season the challenges are harder, the creations are more spectacular and the rewards are even sweeter.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.

"The Umbrella Academy" (Photo: Netflix)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.

And here’s what’s leaving

July 1

A Quiet Place

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 31

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

