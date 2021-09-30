Netflix Buys First Ever Game Studio, Rolls Out Mobile Games

Online streaming giant Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first ever gaming studio, Night School Studio.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the company has also rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, GizmoChina reported.

Night School Studio is best known for its debut game, Oxenfree, a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

Interestingly, the news about this acquisition comes at a time when Netflix is looking to diversify its revenue sources as the competition in the online streaming space has increased.

The studio's games available on Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PCs will be the first non-mobile titles in Netflix's video games portfolio.

Night School Studio said in a statement, "Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people."

"Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix's track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing," it added.

It is worthy noting that Netflix users won't have to buy a separate subscription for this new gaming service as it is 'a one-product company'.

This means that a subscription to the streaming platform offers movies, TV shows, documentaries, and games.

Meanwhile, the company earlier said it had introduced 'Stranger Things: 1984', 'Stranger Things 3: The Game', 'Card Blast', 'Teeter Up' and 'Shooting Hoops' titles on Android to Netflix members in Spain and Italy.

(With inputs from IANS.)

