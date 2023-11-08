Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Unveils New Live-Action Look at Aang, Katara and Sokka Riding Appa

Aang and Appa have officially reunited in a new look at Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series. The streaming giant debuted a new poster for the series ahead of an official first look arriving later this week. In the poster, Aang and his comrades Katara and Sokka are seen on the back of Appa. The latter is a magical creature that is a combination of a flying bison and a manatee.

The long-awaited “Last Airbender” adaptation is set to debut on the streamer in 2024.

Gordon Cormier leads the series as Aang alongside Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Additionally, Daniel Dae Kim plays Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is General Iroh.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Albert Kim along with Michael Goi and Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Directors include Goi, co-executive producer Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

The Netflix show is unaffiliated with Avatar Studios, which was created at Paramount by the original “Last Airbender” creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko after they exited the Netflix adaptation.

Kim previously released a statement addressing the adaptation of the beloved animated series, writing, “A live-action version can not only faithfully translate what had been done in animation — it can bring a rich new visual dimension to a fantastic world. We’ll be able to see bending in a real and visceral way we’ve never seen before.” Paramount is bringing its first “Last Airbender” animated movie to theaters in 2025.

Check out the official poster tomorrow ahead of a brand new look at the series arriving Nov. 1.

Your first full look at Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming 🌪️ TOMORROW 🌪️ #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/rD74qSNIec — Netflix (@netflix) November 8, 2023

