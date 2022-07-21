New On Netflix August 2022: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'The Sandman' And More

Caroline Bologna
·4 min read

Good news for action franchise fans! Netflix is due to add more than 100 shows and movies in August, including the original three “Men in Black” films and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Both film series will be joining the platform on Aug. 1, along with other older favorites like “Space Jam,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Love & Basketball” and “Footloose.” Rom-com lovers will also have plenty to consume with the addition of “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “Monster-in-Law” and “No Strings Attached.”

The streaming service is set to premiere a number of original films as well. “Day Shift” (out Aug. 12) stars Jamie Foxx as a blue-collar dad moonlighting as a vampire hunter. In “Me Time” (Aug. 26), Kevin Hart plays a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with his former best friend ― played by Mark Wahlberg ― for an epic weekend while his family is out of town.

"Never Have I Ever" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

As for Netflix shows, a new season of Mindy Kaling’s hit teen comedy-drama “Never Have I Ever” will debut on Aug. 12. And the highly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is out on Aug. 5. The fantasy series stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook and Charles Dance.

Subscribers will also get the latest season of “Riverdale” on Aug. 7, plus two more seasons of “Top Gear” and another one from “Pawn Stars” on the first of the month.

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

(Photo: HuffPost)
(Photo: HuffPost)

(Photo: HuffPost)

Aug. 1

“Big Tree City” (Netflix Family)

“28 Days”

“8 Mile”

“Above the Rim”

“The Age of Adaline”

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Constantine”

“Dinner for Schmucks”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Footloose”

“Hardcore Henry”

“Legends of the Fall”

“Love & Basketball”

“Made of Honor”

“Men in Black”

“Men in Black 3”

“Men in Black II”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Monster-in-Law”

“No Strings Attached”

“Pawn Stars” (Season 13)

“Polly Pocket” (Season 4: Part 2)

“She’s Funny That Way”

“Space Jam”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Top Gear” (Season 29-30)

“The Town”

“Woman in Gold”

Aug. 2

“Flight”

“Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse” (Netflix Comedy Special)

Aug. 3

“Buba” (Netflix Film)

“Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99” (Netflix Documentary)

“Don’t Blame Karma!” (Netflix Film)

“Good Morning, Verônica” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Aug. 4

“Lady Tamara” Netflix Series)

“KAKEGURUI TWIN” (Netflix Anime)

“Super Giant Robot Brothers” (Netflix Family)

“Wedding Season” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 5

“Carter” (Netflix Film)

“Darlings” (Netflix Film)

“The Informer”

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Netflix Film)

“The Sandman” (Netflix Series)

“Skyfall”

Aug. 6

“Reclaim” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 7

“Riverdale” (Season 6)

Aug. 8

“Code Name: Emperor” (Netflix Film)

“Team Zenko Go” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Aug. 9

“I Just Killed My Dad” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Nice Guys”

Aug. 10

“Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist” (Netflix Documentary)

“Heartsong” (Netflix Film)

“Indian Matchmaking” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Instant Dream Home”(Netflix Series)

“Iron Chef Brazil” (Netflix Series)

“Locke & Key” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“School Tales The Series” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 11

“Dope”

“DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3” (Netflix Anime)

“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 12

“13: The Musical” (Netflix Film)

“A Model Family” (Netflix Series)

“Day Shift” (Netflix Film)

“Never Have I Ever” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

Aug. 15

“Ancient Aliens” (Season 4)

“Deepa & Anoop” (Netflix Family)

“Learn to Swim”

Aug. 16

“Untold” (Volume 2, Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 17

“High Heat” (Netflix Series)

“Junior Baking Show” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Look Both Ways” (Netflix Film)

“Royalteen” (Netflix Film)

“Unsuspicious” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 18

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Inside the Mind of a Cat” (Netflix Documentary)

“Tekken: Bloodline” (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 19

“The Cuphead Show!” (Part 2, Netflix Family)

“Echoes” (Netflix Series)

“The Girl in the Mirror” (Netflix Series)

“Glow Up” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Kleo” (Netflix Series)

“The Next 365 Days” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 20

“Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 21

“A Cowgirl’s Song”

Aug. 23

“Chad and JT Go Deep” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 24

“Lost Ollie” Netflix Series)

“Mo” (Netflix Series)

“Queer Eye: Brazil” (Netflix Series)

“Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” (Netflix Documentary)

“Selling The OC” (Netflix Series)

“Under Fire” (Netflix Series)

“Watch Out, We’re Mad” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 25

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“History 101” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure” (Netflix Anime)

“That’s Amor” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 26

“Disobedience”

“Drive Hard: The Maloof Way” (Netflix Series)

“Loving Adults” (Netflix Film)

“Ludik” (Netflix Series)

“Me Time” (Netflix Film)

“Seoul Vibe” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 29

“Under Her Control” (Netflix Film)

“Mighty Express” (Season 7, Netflix Family)

Aug. 30

“I AM A KILLER” (Season 3, Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 31

“Club América vs Club América” (Netflix Documentary)

“Family Secrets” (Netflix Series)

“I Came By” (Netflix Film)

Date TBA

“Delhi Crime” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Partner Track” (Netflix Series)

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Cost of acquiring Juan Soto might be too expensive for Blue Jays

    Juan Soto would look great in a Blue Jays jersey but the asking price might be too high.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ