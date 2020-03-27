New on Netflix (April 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month
With so many are stuck at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has never been busier. And if you’re looking for a suitable distraction, look no further as we run through everything new on Netflix this April.
First, Community seasons 1 – 6 are finally returning on April 1st, and you can already hear the chants of "six seasons and a movie" in the distance. If you’re not sure where to start with the beloved college comedy, here are the 15 best Community episodes for you to test out. Think of it as your Greendale open day! More series on their way include new seasons of Nailed It!, Hello Ninja, and Pokémon: The Series Sun & Moon.
In terms of movies, you can finally have that Lethal Weapon marathon as all four movies will be on Netflix from April 1st. Also on their way this month is the classic video game movie Mortal Kombat – which found its way into our list of the 10 best video game movies of all time – plus some stunning five-star movies such as The Social Network, Taxi Driver, and more.
New Netflix shows (April 2020)
The Iliza Shlezinger Sketch Show – April 1
Nailed It! Season 4 – April 1
Community seasons 1-6 – April 1
Kim’s Convenience season 4 – April 1
Pokemon: The Series Sun & Moon season 3: Ultra Legends – April 1
La casa de papel part 4 – April 3
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – April 3
StarBeam – April 3
The Big Show Show – April 6
Hi-Score Girl season 2 – April 9
Brews Brothers – April 10
Chris D’Elia: No Pain – April 14
Outer Banks – April 15
Fary Hexagone season 2 – April 16
Fauda season 3 – April 16
#BlackAF – April 17
The Last Kids on Earth part 2 – April 17
Too Hot to Handle – April 17
Cooked with Cannabis – April 20
The Midnight Gospel – April 20
Middleditch & Schwartz – April 21
Absurd Planet – April 22
Win the Wilderness – April 22
The House of Flowers season 3 – April 23
After Life season 2 – April 24
Hello Ninja season 2 – April 24
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill – April 24
The Last Kingdom season 4 – April 26
Never Have I Ever – April 27
Extracurricular – April 29
Nadiya’s Time to Eat – April 29
Summertime – April 29
Drifting Dragons – April 30
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – April 30
The Victims’ Game – April 30
New Netflix movies (April 2020)
40 Days and 40 Nights – April 1
Bloodsport – April 1
Cadillac Records – April 1
Can’t Hardly Wait – April 1
Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke – April 1
Deep Impact – April 1
God’s Not Dead – April 1
Just Friends – April 1
Killer Klowns From Outer Space – April 1
Lethal Weapon – April 1
Lethal Weapon 2 – April 1
Lethal Weapon 3 – April 1
Lethal Weapon 4 – April 1
Minority Report – April 1
Molly’s Game – April 1
Mortal Kombat – April 1
Mud – April 1
Promised Land – April 1
Road to Perdition – April 1
Salt – April 1
School Daze – April 1
Sherlock Holmes – April 1
Soul Plane – April 1
Sunrise in Heaven – April 1
Taxi Driver – April 1
The Death of Stalin – April 1
The Girl with All the Gifts – April 1
The Hangover – April 1
The Matrix – April 1
The Matrix Reloaded – April 1
The Matrix Revolutions – April 1
The Perks of Being a Wallflower – April 1
The Roommate – April 1
The Runaways – April 1
The Social Network – April 1
Wildling – April 1
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly – April 2
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll – April 2
Coffee & Kareem – April 3
Money Heist: The Phenomenon – April 3
Angel Has Fallen – April 4
The Killing of a Sacred Deer – April 5
Love Wedding Repeat – April 10
The Main Event – April 10
Tiger Tail – April 10
CODE 8 – April 11
Despicable Me – April 16
Hail, Caesar! – April 16
Jem and the Holograms – April 16
Sergio – April 17
The Green Hornet – April 18
The Vatican Tapes – April 20
Bleach: The Assault – April 21
Bleach: The Bount – April 21
The Plagues of Breslau – April 22
The Willoughbys – April 22Extraction – April 24
The Artist – April 25
Django Unchained – April 25
Battle: Los Angeles – April 27
Dangerous Lies – April 30
New Netflix Documentaries (April 2020)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal – April 1
Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 – April 1
LA Originals – April 10
The Innocence Films – April 15
Circus of Books – April 22
A Secret Love – April 29
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – April 29