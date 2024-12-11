Netflix announces star-studded broadcaster lineup for Christmas Day NFL games

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Netflix will have a full house on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the streaming platform's first NFL doubleheader on Christmas Day — Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET), followed by Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (4:30 p.m. ET) — Netflix announced an extensive, star-studded lineup that features analysts from many networks.

The more the merrier, right?

Ian Eagle (CBS) will kick things off as the play-by-play announcer for the first matchup between the Steelers and Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. He will be accompanied in the booth by analysts Nate Burleson (CBS) and J.J. Watt (CBS) and on the sidelines by Melanie Collins (CBS) and Stacey Dales (NFL Network).

Eagle will then pass things off to his son, play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle (NBC Sports), for the Texans' matchup against the Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston. Greg Olsen (FOX Sports) will serve as the analyst alongside Eagle, while Jamie Erdahl (NFL Network) and Steve Wyche (NFL Network) will be on the sidelines.

Announcing our on-air talent for the NFL Christmas Gameday Live on Netflix! #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/i1TA5pwuNA — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2024

ROBERT GRIFFIN III will return as analyst on Netflix for NFL Christmas Day doubleheader

Ian Eagle, 55, and Noah Eagle, 28, will become the first father-and-son broadcasting duo to call games on the same network. But there's more family ties on Netflix's Christmas Day broadcast.

Watt will provide commentary for the Steelers-Chiefs matchup, which features Watt's younger brother, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Twin brothers Devin McCourty (NBC) and Jason McCourty (CBS) will host a pregame show in Pittsburgh for Netflix with Laura Rutledge (ESPN).

Netflix's Christmas Day coverage is rounded out by Kay Adams (Up & Adams), Mina Kimes (ESPN), Manti Te’o (NFL Network), Drew Brees and Robert Griffin III, who will all host a pregame show based out of Los Angeles throughout the day. Comedians Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze will join as a tailgate correspondent and special guest, respectively. NFL insider Ian Rapoport (NFL Network) and rules analyst Gene Steratore (CBS) will also be on standby.

Netflix has another gift up its sleeve for all viewers. The streaming platform tapped Grammy award-winning artist Beyonce to perform during halftime of the Texans-Ravens game in Houston, her hometown.

