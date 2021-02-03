Netflix Announces Will Smith-Led Documentary Series ‘Amend: The Fight for America’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the docuseries “Amend: The Fight for America,” and Peacock released a trailer for its continuation of the hit ’80s sitcom “Punky Brewster.”

DATES

Netflix announced the six-part docuseries “Amend: The Fight for America” will premiere on Feb. 17. Executive produced and hosted by Will Smith, each hour-long episode will explore American history through a lens that will have its viewers questioning what a “United States” really means. Terence Carter, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jamal Watson, Tom Yellin, Robe Imbriano, Jonna Mclaughlin, Angus Wall, Larry Wilmore also executive produce. Watch a trailer below.

ALLBLK announced that their six-episode original sitcom “Millennials” will begin premiering weekly on Feb. 25. Centered on the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors across the hall, the new comedy follows them navigating the chaos of being young and finding success in the city of angels. “Millennials” stars Kyle Massey, Keraun Harris, Philip Bolden, Aaron Grady, Teresa Celeste, Tanjareen Thomas, Buddy Lewis and Katherine Florence. Watch a clip from the first episode below.

PBS announced “Hemingway,” a three-part docuseries from award-winning filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, will premiere April 5 at 8 p.m. and air on consecutive nights, through April 7. Narrated by Peter Coyote, the series brings Hemingway to life, voiced by Jeff Daniels, revealing details about his life through letters to and from his wives, who are voiced by Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson. Additionally, PBS announced a series of virtual events leading up to this premiere, entitled “Conversations on Hemingway,” will take place Feb. 28 – March 18. Each event will cover a theme in the writer’s work and life, and feature a discussion with the filmmakers and leading writers and scholars. The virtual conversation series is open to the public and people can register for free.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock released a trailer for its continuation of the hit 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster,” which premieres Feb. 25 with all 10 episodes of its first season. The series will follow Punky (Soleil Moon Frye), now a single mother of three, trying to get her life back on track after her recent divorce. When she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system, she reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. The series also stars Cherie Johnson, Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis. “Punky Brewster” is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye also serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox. Watch the trailer below.

HBO released a trailer for their documentary “Black Art: In The Absence of Light,” which debuts on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. Directed and produced by Sam Pollard, the film is inspired by late artist and curator David Driskell’s exhibition “Two Centuries of Black American Art.” Interweaving interviews from scholars and historians, as well as Black curators and collectors, the documentary provides a vibrant look at a new generation of artists, their creative process and their rising impact in Black art and culture. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WarnerMedia announced that Jen Weinberg has been named head of talent relations and events and Austin O’Malia has been named head of awards for HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT and truTV. Weinberg will lead the teams responsible for working with talent across all programming for the networks and streaming platform, as well as the staff charged with planning and executing events, production and appearances, including premieres, award shows, festivals and internal company initiatives. O’Malia is responsible for the staff across each network and HBO Max who manage all phases of the awards process, including the Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and various guild awards.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Matthew McConaughey, Kathryn Hahn and Rhye will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Drew Barrymore, Talib and Nilüfer Yanya will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Zendaya and Father James Martin, while Naomi Watts and FINNEAS will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” David Duchovny, Elizabeth Olsen, Wright Thompson and Matt Cameron will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

