Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus: Every Asian movie and TV show coming to streaming services in March 2022

Ajay Devgn’s Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, a psychological crime thriller, will be out on 4 March (Disney+ Hotstar)

An action-adventure film about a sea battle between pirates, bandits, and pioneers, and a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, are among the several Asian films and shows that will hit Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime in March.

Starting off in India is Vidya Balan starrer Jalsa, a tale of conflict narrated through the life of a celebrated journalist and her cook. It will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on 18 March.

Indian fans can also look forward to Ajay Devgn’s Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, a psychological crime thriller series created for Disney+ Hotstar based on the British TV show Luther.

It will release on the streaming service on 4 March.

On Netflix, fans are waiting for the comedy series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, which follows the story of an awkward and lonely boy, who struggles to get out of his own way in his quest to find a girlfriend.

Produced by Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar and producer Zoya Akhtar, the series is set to premiere on 18 March.

A new series from Korea is Clean with Passion for Now, a rom-com where unexpected romance blooms between a germophobic CEO of a cleaning company and a woman not prone to neatness. It is set to release on 1 March.

Japanese anime series, Kotaro Lives Alone, will debut on Netflix on 10 March. It is the story of a manga writer who resides in an apartment complex that has a rule forbidding children from living there.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video in Asia in March 2022:

Netflix

India

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (18 March)

South Korea

Clean with Passion for Now (1 March)

Misty Season 1 (1 March)

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2 March)

Thirty-Nine Finale (24 March)

Tomorrow Season 1 (25 March)

Japan

Kotaro Lives Alone (10 March)

Thermae Romae Novae Season 1 (28 March)

Amazon Prime

India

Jalsa (18 March)

Jhund (TBD March)

Disney+ Hotstar

India

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness (4 March)