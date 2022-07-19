Netflix Adapting Japanese Thriller Manga 'Burn the House Down'

Netflix is developing a live-action adaptation of Moyashi Fujisawa's hit Japanese manga, Burn the House Down.

The upcoming series will star Mei Nagano as Anzu Murata, a young woman who becomes the housekeeper of the wealthy Mitarai family with ulterior motives. She meets Makiko Mitarai, the second wife played by Kyoka Suzuki:

"Shizuka Yamauchi, 25, housekeeper. Makiko Mitarai, 46, amateur model and perfect housewife. Though strangers on the outside, the two share a past—one Shizuka feels she needs to set right, to bring her mother justice. But Makiko has secrets of her own, and Shizuka will need to tread carefully if she's to get to the bottom of it all without getting burned."

Yuichiro Hirakawa is set to direct while Arisa Kaneko will serve as the scriptwriter, Shinichi Takahashi as executive producer and Kei Haruna as producer.

A release date yet is yet to be announced, however Netflix is reportedly looking to premiere the show in 2023.

