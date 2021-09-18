Netflix is adapting Elena Ferrante's latest novel The Lying Life of Adults into a TV drama

Netflix is adapting the latest novel by beloved Italian author Elena Ferrante, The Lying Life of Adults.

Described as "a powerful and singular portrayal of a young girl's transition from childhood to adolescence" in the '90s, the story will follow Giovanna in search of her true reflection in a divided Naples: the Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and the Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity.

Adrift, she vacillates between these two cities, falling into one then climbing back to the other. The eight-part drama will be part of the Netflix's slate of original Italian series, and filming will begin in Naples in October.

Valeria Golino, who began her Hollywood career opposite Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man, will have a leading role. Golino also stars season two of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show, which has returned to Apple+ TV.

Felipe Tewes, Director of Local Language Original Series at Netflix said: "We are incredibly honoured to be entrusted to develop a series based on The Lying Life of Adults. Elena Ferrante books have inspired and captivated audiences in Italy and around the world, and we are thrilled to bring her latest endeavour to the screens of our global audience.

"We are also excited to continue our partnership with Fandango, and invest in more unique Made In Italy stories that we believe will resonate in Italy and around the world."

Netflix's top Italian series executive Eleonora Andreatta said she hopes that their slate of original Italian dramas will dismantle pervasive stereotypes about Italy, which "is still known around the world as the country of sun and good food, and hunky men in tank tops".

"We have a responsibility to understand and depict what's different, to really recount who we [Italians] are and what our country is in its complexity and richness; its beauty but also the dark aspects."

Photo credit: Netflix

Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal has adapted Ferrante's The Lost Daughter into a film for Netflix, which stars Olivia Colman, Paul Mescal and Dakota Johnson. The movie has already earned itself a rare 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

My Brilliant Friend, part of Ferrante's best-selling Neapolitan Novels, was adapted into an acclaimed drama by HBO in 2018.

The Lying Life of Adults will launch on Netflix.

The Lost Daughter will be released on Netflix on Friday, December 31st.

