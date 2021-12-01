Netflix is adapting David Nicholls' novel One Day into a series

Photo credit: Universal

Netflix has announced it is adapting David Nicholls' best-selling novel One Day into a series. Making the announcement on Twitter the streamer revealed five brand new series set to be produced around the UK, with One Day being one of them. Here's everything we know about Netflix's One Day adaptation.

What's One Day about?

The series is based on David Nicholls' best-selling book from 2009, which follows two protagonists - Dexter and Emma on one day every year, July 15th. The story begins with the pair at their final night at university and visits their changing relationship and lives for the same day every year for 20 years.

Netflix's official synopsis reads;

"Based on the bestselling novel by David Nicholls. An epic, tragi-comic love story, every episode catches up with central characters Em and Dex on one particular day – 15th July – as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak."

Who's going to star in One Day?

At the moment we don't have a lot of info to go on, and we're nowhere near a cast list yet. However, the novel already got the big screen treatment back in 2011 when it was adapted into a feature film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. So it will be interesting to see who is cast for the roles in the series.

Photo credit: Universal

One thing we do know is that people are very excited about the news. As soon as the announcement was made people began responding to Netflix on Twitter saying how much they're looking forward to the series, but also... that they're not ready for the emotional journey again.

💜 I’ll get my tear ducts ready — Mandy Groves (@MandyyGroves) November 30, 2021

I’m going to be ruined AGAIN https://t.co/iLo5l64AHm — Labi ~ লাবি 👻🎃🍂 (@lattelabi) December 1, 2021





Story continues

When is One Day being released?

Again, who knows at this point. It would be entirely serendipitous for it to be 15th July though, wouldn't it?



You Might Also Like