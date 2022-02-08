Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement
No. 08/2022
8 February 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
NC ShareCo 51 ApS (Reg. no.: 39624435)
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Closely associated person to Thomas Johansen, CFO of Netcompany.
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
b)
LEI
5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Volume: 2,349
e)
Date of the transaction
8 February 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24
Tine K Boye, General Counsel
+45 24 91 75 33
