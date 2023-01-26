Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement
No. 04/2023
26 January 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with participation in a Matching Shares Programme (MSP) under the terms described in the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management section 4.8.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Thomas Johansen
Reason for the notification
Position/status
CFO
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
LEI
5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
Aggregated information
Date of the transaction
26 January 2023
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
Netcompany Group A/S
