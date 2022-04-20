Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

Danske Bank A/S has today informed the Company, that Danske Bank A/S as of 15 April 2022 directly (0.47%) and indirectly (4.55%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV in aggregate holds 2,511,496 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 5.02% of the total share capital and directly (0.47%) and indirectly (4.73%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, Kapitalforeningen Danske Invest Institutionel and Danske Invest SICAV controls 2,598,134 voting rights corresponding to 5.20% of the total voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24 Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33

Attachments



