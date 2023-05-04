Netcompany - Interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2023

Netcompany Group A/S

Netcompany grew revenue by 13.7% and free cash flow by 180% in Q1 2023



Company Announcement

No. 8/2023

4 May 2023



Summary

In Q1 2023, Netcompany grew revenue to DKK 1,540.2m – equal to 12.3% growth compared to Q1 2022 (constant 13.7%).



Adjusted EBITDA was DKK 242.1m compared to DKK 259.6m in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7% in Q1 2023 compared to 18.9% in Q1 2022.



Free cash flow continued to be strong and improved by 180% to DKK 141.6m in Q1 2023. Debt leverage was reduced from 2.8x in Q1 2022 to 1.6x in Q1 2023.



Average number of full-time employees grew by 984 from 6,513 in Q1 2022 to 7,497 in Q1 2023.



Cash conversion ratio improved by 77.2% percentage points to 109.2% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.



“In Q1, we grew revenue by 13.7% and generated an EBITDA margin of 15.7% driven by strong results in the UK and in Netcompany-Intrasoft. In addition, we increased our free cash flow by more than 180% compared to the same period last year.

While general macro and geopolitical uncertainty remained at elevated levels during Q1 2023, we are satisfied with a strong start to the year.



It makes me proud that we are able to continue to grow and hire outstanding talents in these times and during Q1 we reached 7,500 full time equivalents – an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year.



With our continued intake of talent, our enhanced “Go-To-Market” approach introduced at the beginning of the year and a continued momentum in building our pipeline across our different geographies, I am confident that we will deliver satisfactory financial results throughout 2023 and beyond.”



André Rogaczewski,

Netcompany CEO and Co-founder





Financial overview

For full details on financial performance, see enclosed Company announcement Q1 2023.





Conference details

In connection with the publication of the results for Q1 2023, Netcompany will host a conference call on 4 May 2023 at 11.00 CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the company’s website; www.netcompany.com

Story continues

Dial-in details for investors and analysts

DK: +45 78 76 84 90

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

Pin: 598046



Webcast Player URL: https://netcompany-as.eventcdn.net/events/interim-report-Q1-2023

Additional information



André Rogaczewski, CEO

+45 70 13 14 40



Thomas Johansen, CFO

+45 51 19 32 24

Attachment



