Netcompany - Interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2022

Netcompany Group A/S
·3 min read

Netcompany realised a strong and on track start of 2022 throughout the Group, and grew revenue more than 60%

Company Announcement
No. 15/2022
5 May 2022

Summary

In Q1 2022, Netcompany grew revenue to DKK 1,371.5m – equal to 60.4% growth compared to Q1 2021, of which 46.6 percentage points was non-organic and related to Netcompany-Intrasoft.
Organic revenue growth was 13.8%.

In constant currencies, revenue grew 59.4% compared to Q1 2021, of which 12.8 percentage points was organic and 46.6 percentage points was non-organic.

Adjusted EBITDA was DKK 259.4m compared to DKK 234.8m in Q1 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.9% in Q1 2022 compared to 27.5% in Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITA for Netcompany Core in Q1 2022 was DKK 202.3m compared to DKK 216.3m in Q1 2021. Adjusted EBITA margin for Netcompany Core was 20.8% in Q1 2022 compared to 25.3% in Q1 2021.

Average number of full time employees grew from 3,109 in Q1 2021 to 6,513 in Q1 2022. The acquisition of Netcompany-Intrasoft accounted for 2,895 employees of the growth while Netcompany Core accounted for 509 employees of the growth.

Free cash flow was DKK 50.5m compared to DKK 100.6m in Q1 2021.

A share buyback programme of DKK 50m will be initiated in connection with the release of the Q1 2022 statement and will be executed during Q2 2022.

Revenue visibility for 2022 increased by 64.3% to DKK 4,543.6m compared to DKK 2,765.4m at the same time last year. The acquisition of Netcompany-Intrasoft accounted for DKK 1,395.1m of the increase.

Netcompany maintains expectations to revenue growth and margins for 2022.

"In Q1, we grew revenue by more than half a billion to DKK 1,371.5m – or more than 60% compared to Q1 in 2021.
Netcompany-Intrasoft accounted for 46.6% of the growth, leaving organic revenue growth for the remainder of the Group at 13.8% against Q1 2021 – as expected.

It humbles me deeply to see the strong performance that our employees continue to deliver quarter after quarter, and I am grateful for the onboarding of all of our new colleagues from Netcompany-Intrasoft. In an ever increasing competitive labour market we have welcomed more than 3,400 new employees bringing the total headcount in the Group to 6,700.

I am confident that we will continue to deliver strong results to our clients leading to strong financial performance throughout the year.

I believe that our continued focus on delivering society and business critical projects will prove to be a strong foundation for our ability to hire the best talents – enabling our continued growth."

André Rogaczewski,
Netcompany CEO and Co-founder


Performance highlights for Q1 2022

  • Revenue increased by 60.4% to DKK 1,371.5m in reported currencies and by 59.4% in constant currencies.

  • Organic revenue grew by 13.8%.

  • Gross profit margin was 30.4% against 38.1% in Q1 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10.5% and yielded a margin of 18.9%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2% for the organic businesses.

  • Free cash flow was DKK 50.5m.

  • Netcompany Core generated a tax normalised free cash flow of DKK 174m compared to DKK 173.8m in Q1 2021.

  • Cash conversion rate normalised for tax payment was 80.2% compared to 84.1% in Q1 2021.

  • Debt leverage to 12 months rolling adjusted EBITA was 2.8.


Financial overview

For full details on financial performance, see enclosed Company announcement Q1 2022.


Conference details

In connection with the publication of the results for Q1 2022, Netcompany will host a conference call on 5 May 2022 at 11.00 CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the company’s website; www.netcompany.com

Dial-in details for investors and analysts

DK: +45 78 76 84 90

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

Pin: 598046

Webcast Player URL: https://streams.eventcdn.net/netcompany/q1-2022/


Additional information

André Rogaczewski, CEO
+45 70 13 14 40

Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.