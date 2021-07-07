NetBet bolsters casino offering with Ezugi integration

Innovative live dealer supplier to showcase portfolio on popular operators’ site

LONDON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezugi, part of the Evolution Gaming Group has extended their global influence by reaching an agreement to supply their full suite of games to NetBet’s increasingly international audience, which will include servicing the booming Romanian and Italian markets.



NetBet’s activities which include some of the industry’s most attractive Sportsbook and Casino operations will be greatly enhanced with the addition of Ezugi’s highly developed library, broadcast from their nine state-of-the-art studios.

Ezugi’s recent focus on building a strong foothold in the Indian market, through the calculated development of titles such as Bet on Teen Patti, 32 Cards and the newly released OTT™ (Over The Table) Andar Bahar will be of particular interest to NetBet’s extensive and diverse player community.

NetBet , as well as being able to offer the hugely popular Live Roulette and Live Blackjack titles, will now be able to take advantage of Ezugi’s renown play advancements, which saw them bring the world’s first OTT Andar Bahar.

This daring to push the boundaries of the traditional table game structure delivers significant appeal to casino brands looking for new ways to build a more varied online experience.

Pang Goh, Business Development Director at Ezugi, said: “This is a landmark agreement for Ezugi and demonstrates to the highest tiers how our reputation is growing amongst the best casino operators around the globe NetBet and Ezugi are an excellent match. Their desire to offer the best international casino experience means they are always on the lookout for the very best and most innovative gaming concepts, that is something which Ezugi can provide with the greatest assurance. Being able to include Romania and Italy in this partnership makes it a premium agreement for both parties. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with NetBet and can’t wait to work closely with the team to enhance their portfolio and player engagement.”

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said: “NetBet and Ezugi have long had mutual respect for one another from afar, so we’re delighted to now be partnering with them and bringing their unique range of games to our customers around the world.”

About NetBet:

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.



About Ezugi:

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Ezugi provides cutting edge, mobile and web live dealer gaming, retention and distribution solutions to online operators, land-based casinos and betting shops. As a next-generation live dealer casino platform, our goal is to create the most modern and engaging environment for our users.



Since its establishment, Ezugi has managed to grow itself into a powerhouse, operating 9 studios with 20 games, partnering with more than 100 operators spanning the globe.

