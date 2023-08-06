When is the Netball World Cup final? England vs Australia start time and how to watch

Helen Housby sealed England’s 46-40 win over New Zealand as the Roses reached the Netball World Cup for the first time (Isaac Parkin/PA Images). (PA Archive)

England have reached the Netball World Cup final for the first time by beating reigning champions New Zealand 46-40 in Cape Town.

The Roses stayed on course to become the only nation other than Australia or New Zealand to lift the trophy in the modern era and sparked scenes of jubilation on their bench at the end of a thrilling semi-final.

Jess Thirlby’s side will now face either top-ranked Australia in today’s final after holding their nerve against the Silver Ferns and grinding out a thrilling win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Netball World Cup final

When is the Netball World Cup final?

England play Australia in the Netball World Cup final at 5pm on Sunday 6 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage starting on the BBC Twon and the BBC iPlayer at 4:45pm BST.

How did England reach the final?

England will be full of confidence after securing wins against both Australia and now New Zealand for the first time at a World Cup, having beaten the former 56-55 on Thursday.

Their semi-final against the Silver Ferns hung in the balance going into the final quarter with the scores locked at 32-32.

The decisive moment came with four minutes remaining with England 41-40 ahead when Fran Williams made a brilliant clean intercept to help the Roses extend their lead.

When Helen Housby missed a chance to put England 43-40 up with the clock ticking down, Eleanor Cardwell pounced on the rebound to make it.

Imogen Allison then produced another crucial touch to keep the ball in play as England added five points without reply and it was left to Housby to seal a historic win.