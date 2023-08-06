Netball World Cup final 2023 LIVE: Jamaica and New Zealand battle for third before England vs Australia

(Getty Images)

England are set to take on Australia in the Netball World Cup final as they aim to become the only nation other than Australia or New Zealand to lift the trophy in the modern era.

England will be full of confidence after securing wins against both Australia and now New Zealand for the first time at a World Cup, having beaten the former 56-55 in the group stages on Thursday.

Their semi-final against the Silver Ferns hung in the balance going into the final quarter with the scores locked at 32-32. The decisive moment came with four minutes remaining with England 41-40 ahead when Fran Williams made a brilliant clean intercept to help the Roses extend their lead and see out a 46-40 win.

Australia have won the World Cup a record 11 times and reached the final after beating Jamaica 57-54.

Follow live updates of the Netball World Cup final below:

England take on Australia hoping to win the Netball World Cup for the first time

Roses beat defending champions New Zealand 46-40 in the semi-finals

Australia beat Jamaica to reach the final but lost to England in the group stages

We are just twenty minutes away from the final between England and Australia but we have just had the conclusion of the bronze medal match between Jamaica and New Zealand.

It’s a famous victory for the Sunshine Girls as they run out 52-45 winners against the defending champions, New Zealand.

We have the first bit of teams new and England name an unchanged Roses side for the final:

England starting seven: Geva Mentor, Laura Malcolm, Layla Guscoth, Imogen Allison, Helen Housby, Nat Metcalf, Eleanor Cardwell.

Subs: Jade Clarke, Funmi Fadoju, Chelsea Pitman, Liv Tchine, Fran Williams.

And in case you missed England’s semi-final, the Red Roses knockout out defending champions New Zealand after a nail-biting final quarter.

With the scores locked at 32-32, the decisive moment came with four minutes remaining with England 41-40 ahead when Fran Williams made a brilliant clean intercept to help the Roses extend their lead.

When Helen Housby missed a chance to put England 43-40 up with the clock ticking down, Eleanor Cardwell pounced on the rebound to make it. Imogen Allison then produced another crucial touch to keep the ball in play as England added five points without reply and it was left to Housby to seal a historic win.

In the final, England take on a familiar foe in the form of Australia. The Roses defeated the Diamonds for the first time in the World Cup earlier this week in the group stages but must do so again in the final if they are to claim their first-ever World Cup triumph.

When is the Netball World Cup final?

England play Australia in the Netball World Cup final at 5pm on Sunday 6 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage starting on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer at 4:45pm BST.

Hello and welcome

Welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of the Netball World Cup final between England and Australia. The Roses are aiming to win the tournament for the first time in their history having beaten defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals.

England beat Australia for the first time in a World Cup earlier in the tournament’s group stages but face a tough task again against the Diamonds who have won the tournament a record 11 times.

Stay tuned for all the build-up ahead of the 5pm start!