Netball World Cup 2023: England 46-40 New Zealand - Roses reach final

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

England ground down defending champions New Zealand to make history by reaching their first Netball World Cup final.

The match was level after every quarter but England pulled away in dramatic fashion in the last to win 46-40.

There were jubilant scenes on the court as England wound down the clock to edge out the Silver Ferns and reach Sunday's showpiece.

They will face either 11-time champions Australia or in-form Jamaica in Cape Town.

England held firm throughout the match, overcoming some shaky shooting with solid defence.

They will now compete for their biggest title since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, when they beat Australia to win gold.

England have now beaten the top two sides at the tournament, having defeated Australia in the pool stages and now New Zealand in the last four.

More to follow.