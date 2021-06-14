As Netanyahu's rule ends, returning to democratic norms only tie that binds fragile Israeli coalition

The New York Times
·6 min read

Jerusalem: A new Israeli government united in its determination to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but in agreement on little else, is set to take office Sunday under a right-wing leader whose eight-party coalition includes the left and, for the first time, an independent Arab party.

It looks like a recipe for chronic instability.

Even Sunday's confidence vote in the Knesset, or parliament, that would usher in the first change in Israeli leadership in a dozen years is not a done deal, given the razor-thin majority of Naftali Bennett's coalition with its 61 seats in the 120-member chamber. But every indication is that the votes to make Bennett prime minister are locked in, absent some eleventh-hour drama.

A signed coalition agreement was formally presented to the Knesset secretariat Friday, the last step before a vote and the swearing-in of the new government.

Survival will then become the issue. Israel's parliamentary democracy veered in a presidential direction under Netanyahu. In the end, his increasingly dismissive style had alienated too many people, especially among nominal allies on the right.

Agreement to return to democratic norms may be the underlying glue of the unlikely coalition.

"The parties are disparate, but they share a commitment to reconstitute Israel as a functioning liberal democracy," said Shlomo Avineri, a prominent political scientist. "In recent years we saw Netanyahu begin to govern in a semi-authoritarian way."

After agreement was reached Friday on the government program, Bennett said: "The government will work for all the Israeli public " religious, secular, ultra-Orthodox, Arab " without exception, as one. We will work together, out of partnership and national responsibility, and I believe we will succeed."

Success will require constant compromise. "They will not deal with the highly contentious issues between left and right," said Tamar Hermann, a professor of political science at Israel's Open University.

In practice, that means a likely concentration on domestic rather than foreign affairs. Israel has not had a budget in more than two years of political turmoil and repetitive elections. Bennett, a self-made tech millionaire, is determined to deliver higher standards of living and prosperity to a population weary of such paralysis.

The delicate questions to be deferred or finessed would include any renewed peace negotiations with the Palestinians and any major settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Although Bennett was once a leader of the main settler movement in the West Bank and has called for the annexation of parts of the territory Israel captured in 1967, he seems certain to be constrained by centrist and left-wing members of the coalition and by the pragmatism that survival demands.

Establishing good relations with the Biden administration, a priority, and improving relations with America's majority liberal Jewish community, another significant goal, will also require centrist restraint.

"Hard core people of the right, we have the evidence, become more centrist in office," Hermann said. "Bennett was not prime minister when he made his pro-settlement statements."

Bennett, 49, like other prominent members of the prospective Cabinet, has waited a long time to emerge from Netanyahu's shadow. Yair Lapid, 57, the incoming foreign minister, and Gideon Saar, 54, who would become justice minister, are other prominent politicians of a generation weary of being sidelined by the man many Israelis had come to dub the King of Israel.

They will not want to return to the shadows.

Lapid, a leading architect of the coalition, would become prime minister in two years under the deal that made an alternative to Netanyahu possible " another incentive for him to help make the government work.

Still, it may not. The parties, ranging from Bennett's Yamina party on the right to Labor and Meretz on the left, disagree on everything from LGBTQ rights to public transportation on Shabbat.

They will come under withering, constant attack from Netanyahu's center-right Likud party. It is conceivable that Netanyahu will be ousted from Likud at some point, whereupon the right-wing members of the coalition may return to their natural alliances.

"It's not going to be easy," said Avraham Diskin, a political scientist at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. "I really doubt that Lapid will become prime minister two years from now."

Among measures the prospective government has agreed on is legislation that would set a two-term limit for prime ministers. In effect, this would preclude Netanyahu redux.

Four ministries will be shut down, including the digital and strategic affairs ministries. Netanyahu had a Cabinet so large and unwieldy he could argue that he had to make decisions himself.

The prospective government will also pursue legislation designed to make it more difficult to change Israel's basic laws, which serve as the constitutional foundation of the country in the absence of a constitution. Netanyahu, who had been indicted on fraud and other charges, appeared to seek a curtailing of the powers of the Supreme Court and immunity from prosecution as prime minister.

The presence of Raam, an independent Arab party, in government, will impact policy to some degree.

The disparities " in living standards, education and access to land " between Israeli Jews and the Palestinian citizens of Israel, who account for about 20 percent of the population, has become a burning issue. Violent clashes between the communities last month were the worst in two decades. Tensions remain high.

The government looks set to allocate almost $10 billion to close gaps between the communities over the next several years, freeze demolitions of unlicensed homes in Arab areas, recognize three Bedouin villages in the Negev desert, improve public transportation, and increase policing in disadvantaged Arab communities suffering from drug dealing and violence.

The posts promised to Raam to secure its support include deputy minister in the prime minister's office and chairman of the Knesset committee for Arab affairs.

But tensions could flare at any moment. Most immediately, a nationalist march through Muslim-majority areas of Jerusalem's Old City has been rescheduled for Tuesday. The original Jerusalem Day march last month was canceled because of Hamas rocket fire and clashes between the police and Palestinian protesters.

The issue remains highly sensitive, charged with the same emotions that led to a short war last month, despite efforts to agree on a less sensitive route for the march. The political adroitness of Bennett and Lapid will be quickly tested.

Roger Cohen c.2021 The New York Times Company

Also See: As Israelis await Netanyahu’s fate, Palestinian youths seize moment of unity to campaign for rights and justice

Israel's Opposition inches closer to forming coalition to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel's parliament poised for historic vote that may end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign

Read more on World by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Suns complete sweep of Nuggets, advance to Western Conference finals

    Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.

  • Islanders suffocate Lightning in series-opening win

    Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • French Open: Novak Djokovic mounts epic comeback for 19th Grand Slam title

    Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • Bucks rout Nets after Kyrie Irving injures ankle landing on Giannis' foot

    The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.

  • Nikola Jokic's MVP season ends with Game 4 ejection

    The league MVP's season ended even earlier than expected.

  • Christian Eriksen was 'gone,' resuscitated after cardiac arrest, team doctor says

    "We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • Dumfries scores late as Netherlands tops Ukraine in Euro 2020 thriller

    Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.

  • It's now Kevin Durant and Steve Nash against hungry, desperate Bucks

    Durant will likely catch the jokes if the Nets come up short, but this is where Nash has to earn his playoff bones.

  • Sterling gives England win over Croatia at Euro 2020

    Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

  • Le'Veon Bell apologizes for airing Andy Reid drama on Instagram, but stands by statement

    Bell stands by what he said, but regrets how he said it.

  • NHL semifinal preview: Is Vegas-Tampa Bay in the cards?

    The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.

  • Bucks tie Nets 2-2 with 107-96 win; Suns sweep Nuggets

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory Sunday to tie the second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving was hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missi

  • MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

    DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection. Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection. Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the basketball flying

  • Choreographed move gives Colombia 1-0 win at Copa America

    CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game. The decisive moment started when midfielder Cardona took a free kick close to the edge of the Ecuadorian penalty box. Instead of shooting, he exchanged three short passes with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who moved the ball forward to where Miguel Borja wa

  • Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

    DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face. With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic an

  • Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race with three-wide pass

    Larson has won three consecutive races.

  • LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up

    A look at what's happening around the majors Monday: ___ MONSTER MASH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster. Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting s

  • Blue Jays homer 8 times at Fenway, rout Red Sox 18-4

    BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha

  • Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we