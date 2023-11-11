Netanyahu urges Middle East to stand against Hamas

Netanyahu has pushed back against growing international calls for a cease-fire

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries in the Middle East to stand against Hamas.

“To the leaders of the Arab countries, the leaders who see to the future of their countries and the future of the Middle East, I would like to say one thing: you must stand against Hamas,” he said in remarks aimed at the participants in a regional summit on the Israel-Hamas war.

“In the 16 years of its tyranny, Hamas caused destruction to Gaza, it gave only blood and poverty. Hamas is a danger to the entire Arab world. I am convinced that many Arab leaders understand that.”

A 57-nation gathering of Muslim and Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday called for an end to the war in Gaza and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid. They also called on the International Court of Justice to open an investigation into Israel’s attacks, saying the war “cannot be called self-defense and cannot be justified under any means”.

But Mr Netanyahu said Israel’s war effort is “continuing full force” and “it has one goal only – to win”.

10:01 PM GMT

09:45 PM GMT

Pictured: Israeli forces in Gaza

A bulldozer operates in Gaza on Nov 11 - Israeli Defense Forces via Reuters

An Israel gun firing at a building inside the Gaza Strip - ISRAELI ARMY/Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Images

09:42 PM GMT

London police arrest over 120 as pro-Palestinian rally draws counter-protests

More than 300,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday, with police arresting over 120 people as they sought to stop far-right counter-protesters from ambushing the main rally.

Skirmishes broke out between police and the far-right groups gathered to protest against the demonstration taking place on Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War One.

Tensions had been running high before Saturday’s march - the biggest in a series to show support for the Palestinians and call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - after interior minister Suella Braverman called them “hate marches” led by “mobs”.

London’s Metropolitan Police had refused ministerial requests to block the event, saying they did not have indications that there would be serious violence, straining relations with the government.

Police said in a statement late on Saturday that they had arrested 126 people so far, the majority of whom were right wing protesters who formed part of a group several hundred strong.

“The extreme violence from the right wing protesters towards the police today was extraordinary and deeply concerning,” Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said, adding that a knife and knuckleduster were found during searches.

09:07 PM GMT

Paris protesters call for Gaza ceasefire

Several thousand people demonstrated in Paris on Saturday under the cry “Stop the massacre in Gaza”.

The left-wing organisers called for France to “demand an immediate ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas.

“I came to support the Palestinian cause, for a ceasefire in Gaza,” said engineer Ahlem Triki, a Palestinian flag over her shoulders.

“It is elementary that as activists or simple citizens, you go out on to the street to support the Palestinian people,” said 85-year-old trade unionist Claude Marill.

French MPs Mathilde Panot and Eric Coquerel, whose hard-left France Unbowed party has come under fire for an ambiguous stance on anti-Semitism, were present at the march.

08:47 PM GMT

Pictured: Protests over hostage crisis

An installation called "Empty Beds" of 241 beds representing the number of hostages held in Gaza - REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

A protest calling for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza - REUTERS/Ammar Awad

08:22 PM GMT

Netanyahu pushes back against calls for a cease-fire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Hamas will continue with “full force.”

A cease-fire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by militants in Gaza are released, he said in a televised address.

The Israeli leader also insisted that after the war, now entering its sixth week, Gaza would be demilitarized and Israel would retain security control there. Such a position appears to run counter to the post-war scenarios floated by Israel’s closest ally, the United States, which has said it opposes an Israeli reoccupation of the territory.

Asked what he meant by security control, Netanyahu said Israeli forces must be able to enter Gaza when necessary to hunt down militants.

08:21 PM GMT

Israeli army to help evacuate babies from Gaza hospital

The Israeli military says it is helping to coordinate the evacuation of trapped babies from Shifa hospital in Gaza city.

“The staff of the Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow we help the babies in the pediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed,” Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a news conference.

The evacuation comes after Palestinian officials said a baby died and dozens more patients were at risk from Israeli gunfire around Gaza’s largest hospital.

Israel says doctors, patients and thousands of evacuees who have taken refuge at hospitals in northern Gaza must leave so it can tackle Hamas, who it says has built command centres under and around them. Hamas denies using hospitals in this way.

Earlier, the IDF said it had enabled the evacuation of the Rantisi and Nasser hospitals and opened an additional route to facilitate the movement of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip southward.

07:44 PM GMT

Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday

Gaza’s border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.

Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign citizens and Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian official and an Egyptian medical source said the suspension was due to problems bringing medical evacuees to Rafah from inside Gaza.

06:57 PM GMT

Pictured: In the Gaza Strip

A man sells shoes along a pavement in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians families flee Gaza City - Mohammed Talatene / Avalon

Palestinians search for casualties as they inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house - REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

06:49 PM GMT

Israel kills Hamas commander who held 1,000 Gazans ‘hostage’ in hospital

From our correspondent Colin Freeman:

Israeli forces claimed to have killed a Hamas commander who held 1,000 Gazans “hostage” in a hospital as human shields.

The Israeli Defence Forces said that Ahmed Siam, a leader in Hamas’ al-Furqan Brigade, had blocked civilians from evacuating the al-Rantisi Hospital in Gaza City earlier this week.

The IDF said that Siam and several comrades were killed while hiding out at a school building in Gaza, following a joint operation with Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency.

“Ahmed Siam demonstrates once again that Hamas uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields for terror purposes,” the IDF said.

The operation came as clashes intensified around the largest hospital in Gaza, al-Shifa, which Israeli forces claim houses a subterranean Hamas command and control centre. Fighting was said to be taking place less than 500 metres away, with the hospital saying it had run out of fuel and electricity.

06:23 PM GMT

Pictured: Palestinians mourn their relatives in Gaza

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

06:14 PM GMT

Hamas says it has destroyed over 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza

The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas group, said on Saturday they had completely or partially destroyed more than 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza, including more than 25 vehicles in 48 hours.

“The confrontation is unequal, but it frightens and terrifies the most powerful force in the region,” said spokesperson Abu Ubaida, reported by Reuters.

06:04 PM GMT

Israel turns to archaeologists to find victims of Hamas attack

A team of archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have been working to identify the victims of Hamas’s bloody October 7 attack, AFP has reported.

“We needed to go into the burned houses and start doing the archaeological work, which ordinarily is in a pastoral (setting), outdoors, we excavate antiquities, everyone smiling,” said Ajami, a career archaeologist and deputy director of the IAA.

In the weeks following the attack, paramedics, police and Zaka, an Israeli organisation specialising in collecting human remains, combed over the devastation in southern Israel’s towns, cities and kibbutzim.

However, the scope and scale of Hamas’s attack, in which Israeli officials say around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, has presented a challenge in identifying the bodies of the dead, many of whom were set alight, and locating those still missing.

“Someone in the army thought it was a good idea to invite the IAA, whose expertise is in finding partial human remains - skeletons, including those that are burned,” said Ajami.

Archaeologists were first called to Kfar Aza, a kibbutz bordering the Gaza Strip that was attacked by Hamas.

05:52 PM GMT

Saudi minister says immediate ceasefire for Gaza should be discussed now

During a press conference held on Sunday for a joint Arab-Islamic conference on Gaza, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that any talk about the future of Gaza should only be about an immediate ceasefire.

“The only future, and this is the unifying position of the Arab, is an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

05:33 PM GMT

More than 20,000 people join pro-Palestinian rally in Brussels

About 21,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian rally in Brussels on Saturday, police said, many chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine” and demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as they marched peacefully through the city.

“What is happening right now in Gaza is beyond devastating,” one demonstrator said, carrying a poster that read “Ceasefire now!” in Dutch.

Other protesters held up posters that read “Stop the Genocide”, “Human Rights for Palestinians” or demanded the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what they called war crimes.

“It is important to let our voice be heard, that we cannot accept people being bombed and being murdered,” another demonstrator said.

05:10 PM GMT

Israel warns Hezbollah that Beirut could face similar fate to Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned Iran-backed Hezbollah that launching a war would result in widespread destruction in Lebanon similar to that in Gaza.

“If it (Hezbollah) makes this kind of mistake here, the ones who will pay the price will be first and foremost Lebanese citizens,” Mr Gallant told soldiers on Israel’s northern border in remarks relayed by his office.

“What we’re doing in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut.”

05:06 PM GMT

Pictured: Israel-Hamas conflict on Nov 11

Smoke rises after Israeli forces hit a high-rise tower in Gaza - Hashem Zimmo

Israeli tanks rolling as an army bulldozer demolishes a burning building inside the Gaza Strip - ISRAELI ARMY/Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Images

A pair of tanks patrol amongst ruined buildings in the northern part of the Gaza Strip - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:55 PM GMT

Analysis on Nasrallah

Paul Nuki reports from Jerusalem.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah seems to have moved on a bit from this time last week. Then his message was “Nothing to do with us, guv”. Now it’s progressed to: “Anyone but us”. First he wanted to thank Iran in a very public way (are you listening US/IDF target selectors?) for all its support. “Iran is the power we need to thank for supporting Islamic ‘resistance’ movements in the region,” he said. Then he put his useful idiots in the West in the crosshairs. “We see thousands of people in Washington, New York, London and Paris protesting against Israel,” he said. Then it’s over to what’s left of Hamas in Gaza, the impoverished of the West Bank and the blighted of Yemen to pull their fingers out. “Hope lies in the support by various fronts, especially the West Bank” and the “brave decision” by Yemeni Houthis, who have sent missiles and drones against Israel, he said. And while not doing a lot himself (because it’s always better to see only others smote, right?) he suggested that others should drag the war between Israel and Hamas out for as long as possible. “Pressure needs to be expanded,” he said. “Time is necessary for the movements of the ‘resistance.’”

Little wonder then that the ordinary Palestinians I’ve been with today see Nasrallah as a bit of a laughing stock. Read more from Paul Nuki here.

04:25 PM GMT

Pro-Palestinian protesters force Israeli cargo ship to reschedule

An Israeli cargo ship was reportedly forced to reschedule its arrival in Sydney on Saturday, after several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters arrived on jet skis and in the dock to rally against it.

The Contship Dax ship, owned by Israeli company ZIM, was due to arrive at midday, but changed its approach due to the protest, according to ABC news.

The ship Contship Dax, owned by Israeli company ZIM, was due to arrive at midday - ABC News

Protests to block the arrival of the Contship Dax ship in Sydney - ABC News

The rally on Saturday is the sixth in Sydney since the beginning of the Israel-Gaze conflict on Oct 7.

Protest organisers, the Palestine Justice Movement for Sydney and Trade Unionists for Palestine, said the action was the “first step of the campaign against the Israeli shipping line ZIM”.

They claim the international shipping company is a transporter of weapons to Israel.

Union member Paddy Gibson told the crowd organisers would call a protest each time they heard a ZIM ship was due to dock at the Port of Botany.

“They’re in every port of the world, that means we can fight them in every port of the world and bring them to their knees,” Mr Gibson said. “Start hitting them economically where it hurts.”

04:12 PM GMT

Estimated 300,000 attend London pro-Palestine march

An estimated 300,000 marched through the London on Saturday, a police spokesman said, as pro-Palestinian supporters made their latest mass call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Police were out in force for the march, which has generated concern because it coincides with Armistice Day, commemorating the end of fighting in World War I in 1918, with 82 counter-protestors arrested to prevent possible clashes.

03:43 PM GMT

Israeli official says military not firing on Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Israel says its forces are not firing on Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City but that there are clashes with Hamas around it.

The east side of the hospital was open for anyone who wants to evacuate safely, Colonel Moshe Tetro of COGAT, an Israeli Defence Ministry agency that liaises with Palestinians on civilian affairs, said in an Arabic video message.

03:28 PM GMT

Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza

Arab leaders and Iran’s president roundly condemned Israel’s actions in its war against Hamas in Gaza on Saturday, as fears mount the conflict could draw in other countries.

Saudi Arabia hosted the meeting, in which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country “confirms that it holds the occupation (Israeli) authorities responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people”.

“We are certain that the only way to guarantee security, peace and stability in the region is to end the occupation, siege and the settlements,” he said of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since the two countries mended ties in March, said Islamic countries should designate the Israeli army a “terrorist organisation” for its conduct in Gaza.

Israel says it is out to destroy Hamas and blames the Palestinian armed group for the high death toll, accusing it of using civilians as “human shields” – a charge Hamas denies.

03:18 PM GMT

Two premature babies die at Gaza hospital

Two premature babies have died due to power cuts at Gaza’s largest hospital, Physicians for Human Rights Israel said Saturday citing doctors there, as fighting rages around the Al-Shifa complex.

“As a result of the lack of electricity, we can report that the neonatal intensive care unit has stopped working. Two premature infants have died, and there is a real risk to the lives of 37 other premature infants,” at Al Shifa hospital, the Israeli doctors’ group said in a statement.

03:14 PM GMT

Israel extends 'humanitarian pause' to allow civilians to flee

Israel is pausing its operations around the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza for four hours today to allow civilians to evacuate to the south over a seven hour period of “safe passage”, the Israeli army has said, in what is being described as a “humanitarian pause”.

Amid pressure to curb the soaring civilian casualty rates from its war in Gaza, Israel has agreed to pause its operations – in a different neighbourhood each day – for a minimum of four hours. Between 10am and 2pm local time, Israel will hold fire in Jabalia to allow civilians to leave through the Salah al Din route to the south. The Israelis have agreed to not fire on the evacuation route between 9am and 4pm local time.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military today said that they are “operating in the vicinity of all hospitals” in the north of Gaza, where thousands of people are sheltering.

In Al Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, the Hamas-run health ministry, and doctors, claimed that snipers are trained on all of the buildings and that anyone who moves is being shot. The hospital ran out of fuel and electricity on Saturday morning, causing at least two deaths – including a newborn baby – with the death toll expected to rise.

02:45 PM GMT

Pictured: Burials in Gaza

People bury the bodies of those who lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks, in the city cemetery of Deir el-Belah, Gaza on November 11, 2023. Due to the increasing number of deaths, some cemeteries have no space left. - Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

02:42 PM GMT

Lebanon will remain a 'support front'

Nasrallah’s speech has delivered what was expected: Lebanon, for now, will remain a “support front” designed to put extra pressure on the Israeli army.

He concluded his speech saying that the pressure must continue and that “victory is coming”.

If the US wants operations against them in the region (from Iraq to Syria to Yemen) it will have to stop the war in Gaza, he said.

02:30 PM GMT

Hezbollah says it's using half a ton payload missiles against Israel

“After my speech last Friday, daily military operations continued,” Nasrallah continued. “The Resistance persists. Despite the enemy’s armed drones. This is a new factor, but it does not prevent the continuation of operations.”

The Hezbollah chief said that they had upped the number of attacks and the quality of their missiles, as well as depth. He mentioned the use of suicide drones and Burkan (Arabic for volcano) missiles that they have used against Israel for the first time in the past days, saying they carry payloads of between 300kg and 500kg. “Imagine half a ton of explosives falling on the enemy’s head.”

Nasrallah also said Hezbollah reconnaissance drones are going deep inside Israel, some of which are intended to be shot down in a bid to exhaust Israeli air defences.

02:27 PM GMT

Iranian support for the 'axis of resistance' is no longer a secret, Nasrallah says

We’re bringing you more from Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s speech, in which he is currently talking about the anti-Israel groups that receive Iranian support.

“Iran provides military, financial, and diplomatic support. This is no longer a secret for anyone. If the Resistance is strong in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region, it is thanks to the material, military, and financial support from Iran,” Nasrallah said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not decide in place of the Resistance movements, but it supports them.”

Nasrallah confirmed that the seven fighters they lost in an Israeli strike this week were killed in Syria. He said that Israel was “confused” when determining where the drone that struck Eilat was launched from.

“This is how Syria pays a heavy price,” he said of the retaliatory strike that killed his fighters. “We cannot ask more of Syria if we have to be realistic. Syria has been undergoing a global war for 12 years and is suffocated by the Caesar Act.”

02:21 PM GMT

Search and rescue in the southern Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes

Civil defense teams and civilians conduct a search and rescue operation under the rubbles of demolished buildings following the Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on November 11, 2023. - Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

02:19 PM GMT

“Today, Gazans feel de-humanized and abandoned": UNRWA Chief

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has urged the Arab–Islamic summit in Riyadh to to turn their “solidarity into further and stronger action.”

“Today, Gazans feel de-humanised and abandoned,” Lazzarini said.

“They are yearning for reassurance, especially from their Arab and Muslim brothers and sisters, that they hear the crying of their children, and see the fear in the eyes of their mothers.”

He blasted the “campaign aimed at dehumanizing Palestinians” and maintained that the UN is against “the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.”

02:03 PM GMT

'Those who can stop this aggression are the ones leading it. It is the Americans': Nasrallah

We’re bringing you more from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s speech, which is being live translated in Lebanese media.

“They [Israeli officials] say that all these killings, all this terrorism, has a purpose. It’s not just a question of revenge. One of the main goals of the enemy is submission. The submission of the Palestinian, Lebanese, and regional peoples. This painful event and these significant crimes prove that the Israeli enemy seeks revenge without moral, legal, or humanitarian limits. This demonstrates the nature of this entity. The one who should despair is the Israeli. From the tatters of the children of Gaza and its elderly, the Resistance will be launched. It is not our people who should despair. Today, Western leaders have joined calls for a ceasefire. Today, due to the aggression and massacres, and the bombings of hospitals, the world can no longer tolerate this. This will exert pressure on the Americans and the Israelis, making time an urgency. Those who can stop this aggression are the ones leading it. It is the Americans. All pressure elements must target the American administration in the first place because it is the one holding the decision in the first place.”

01:56 PM GMT

Israeli tanks are 20 metres from Al Quds hospital, Palestinian Red Crescent says

🚨⚠️Israeli tanks are 20 meters away from Al-Quds Hospital.

Direct shooting at the hospital, creating a state of extreme panic and fear among 14000 displaced people. #Gaza#AlQudsHospital #NotATarget pic.twitter.com/iRZggCcIkP — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 11, 2023

01:55 PM GMT

Israeli air force has carried out 5,000 strikes in "real time" on Gaza

The Israeli army says that ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip have directed the air force to carry out some 5,000 strikes to “thwart threats in real time,” according to The Times of Israel.

It says some 3,300 strikes were carried out by fighter jets, 860 by combat helicopters and more than 570 by unmanned aerial vehicles. Many of the airstrikes have taken place within a few hundred meters of ground forces, and some even closer than that. The IDF says the strikes have aided ground forces in foiling threats to forces, as well as returning fire at Hamas operatives mid-battle. It says the shortest time measured between the moment of ground troops calling in a target and an airstrike was six minutes.

01:53 PM GMT

MSF on Al Shifa hospital attacks

#GAZA At the time of writing, our staff are witnessing people being shot at as they attempt to flee the Al-Shifa hospital. — Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (@MSF_canada) November 11, 2023

01:44 PM GMT

Hezbollah chief's speech begins

Following a 30 minute delay, Hassan Nasrallah has begun to address Lebanon on Martyrs’ Day.

“The operation on Oct. 7 is the most significant, largest and most glorious in the history of the Resistance and the struggle of this nation against the Zionist enemy,” said Nasrallah, in the opening remarks of his speech.

01:09 PM GMT

Iranian President Raisi: 'We kiss the hands of Hamas'

Addressing the joint Arab–Islamic summit in Riyadh, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Hamas.

“There is no other way but to resist Israel, we kiss the hands of Hamas for its resistance against Israel,” Raisi said in his speech. He also called on Islamic countries to impose oil and goods sanctions on Israel.

12:57 PM GMT

Nasrallah to give second speech on Gaza war

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah is set to deliver a speech that will discuss their clashes with Israel and the Gaza war more broadly, starting in five minutes, in his second address since the start of the conflict on October 7.

The address is part of Martyrs’ Day, an annual commemoration by the Iran-backed militia.

12:36 PM GMT

Pictured: The funeral of a slain Hezbollah fighter

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Mohammed Ali Assaf, who was killed by an Israeli strike in Syria Friday morning, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. - AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

12:26 PM GMT

Back to the summit in Riyadh

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for an immediate sustainable ceasefire in Gaza “without restrictions or conditions”.

“The policies of collective punishment of the people of Gaza...are unacceptable and cannot be justified by self-defence or any other claims. They must be stopped immediately,” he added during his speech.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that an international peace conference should be convened to find a permanent solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

“What we need in Gaza is not pauses for a couple of hours, rather we need a permanent ceasefire,” Erdogan said in his address.

12:04 PM GMT

Gaza’s healthcare system has passed the “point of no return,” ICRC says

Gaza’s healthcare system has passed the “point of no return,” the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) has said in a statement.

“Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the healthcare system in Gaza has reached a point of no return risking the lives of thousands of wounded, sick and displaced people,” the statement read.

“The rules of war are clear. Hospitals are specially protected facilities under international humanitarian law. The ICRC urgently calls for the immediate protection of all civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical personnel. This protection is not only a legal obligation but a moral imperative to preserve human life in these terrible times.”

11:59 AM GMT

Israel waging 'genocidal war' in Gaza, says Palestinian president

At the Riyadh summit, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has said that Palestinians are facing an “unmatched genocidal war”, calling on the United States to pressure Israel into halting its offensive on Gaza.

Abbas also said Palestinians needed international protection in the face of Israeli attacks.

11:45 AM GMT

Saudi crown prince says Israel bears responsibility for 'crimes' against Palestinians

“We call to end siege of Gaza,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said as he opened the joint Arab–Islamic summit in Riyadh this afternoon.

MbS said that Israel bears responsibility for what he called “crimes committed against Palestinian people.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the US to stop “Israeli aggression against Gaza.”

11:31 AM GMT

Police braced as thousands descend on London

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters are heading towards central London on Saturday amid warnings from police they are ready to use force to prevent any attempt to disrupt Armistice Day.

Scotland Yard will deploy nearly 2,000 officers across central London in a major policing operation to prevent any clashes between the marchers and far-Right activists.

There have been concerns about the risk of counter-protests, particularly around the Cenotaph. The pro-Palestine demonstration, which is calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, has been routed away from the monument.

Follow the news from the protests live blog here.

11:25 AM GMT

Iranian president lands in Saudi for first time in over a decade

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has landed in the Saudi capital Riyadh for a major summit to discuss the war in Gaza.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news site said Raisi will propose that Muslim countries ban Israel from using their airspace and prevent the US from shipping weapons to Israel from their military bases in the region, Reuters reports.

Footage aired on the Al-Ekhbariya channel showed Raisi, wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, greeting Saudi officials at the airport after disembarking from his plane.

11:08 AM GMT

39 babies at risk of death in Al Shifa after electricity is cut

The Palestinian health ministry has said that 39 babies are at risk of death in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital after electricity was cut off and amid a lack of oxygen and medicine.

The ministry sent out a statement correcting remarks made by Health Minister Mai al-Kaila in a televised press conference in which she said “39 infants died in the modern care for children department because they couldn’t get oxygen or medicine to them and electricity was cut off.”

11:04 AM GMT

ICRC Director-General 'shocked and appalled' by the siege of Al Shifa hospital

We @ICRC are shocked & appalled by the images & reports coming from Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza.

The unbearably desperate situation for patients & staff trapped inside must stop. Now.

Hospitals, patients, staff & health care must be protected. Period. https://t.co/pdDlR5dsAW — Robert Mardini (@RMardiniICRC) November 11, 2023

11:00 AM GMT

Israeli troops capture 11 Hamas positions after fierce street battles

The Israeli military claims it has captured 11 Hamas outposts since its ground offensive began, as the battle in the north of the Gaza Strip continues to rage on.

The claims were made in a statement from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) this morning, which also said that Israeli naval forces struck targets inside the Al Shati refugee camp overnight.

10:35 AM GMT

IDF says it let Hamas fighters leave Al Rantisi hospital

In a briefing with reporters, the Israeli military has said that it had to allow identified Hamas fighters to leave Al Rantisi hospital alongside evacuees as the risk of civilian casualties was too high.

The Givati brigade of the IDF arrived at Al Rantisi hospital three days ago, operations officer Maj. (Res.) Shay told reporters and spent three days asking the hospital to evacuate.

“We opened the corridor and let the Hamas terrorists leave with the civilians because we didn’t want to risk the civilians in that whole situation. It worked for them, we’ll get to them later,” he said.

Many hospitals have said that it is impossible to evacuate patients. The briefing came as pressure mounts on the Israeli army to curb the staggering levels of civilian harm caused by the war.

The major claimed that they saw Hamas fighters among the crowds of displaced people who were sheltering in the hospital courtyard, as well as inside the hospital through the windows.

10:01 AM GMT

Gaza this morning

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on November 11, 2023, shows smoke rising over buildings during an Israeli strike on the Palestinian enclave, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Children react during the funeral of the Faojo family, killed in Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 11, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. - SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

09:41 AM GMT

Israel carries out deepest strike in Lebanese territory

An Israeli drone has struck a vehicle 28 miles deep into Lebanon in its longest range attack since the conflict began over a month ago.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said “an enemy drone targeted a pick-up truck” on a farmland in the Zahrani area on Lebanon’s coast, without reporting any casualties.

Hezbollah said it carried out two cross-border attacks on Israeli troops on Saturday, claiming they caused casualties.

Nasrallah is due to make a televised address at 3pm (1pm UK).

09:26 AM GMT

In pictures: A funeral in the West Bank amid soaring settler violence and displacement

Mourners carry body of one of the fourteen Palestinians who were shot dead by Israeli forces during an Israeli military raid, Jenin, in the West Bank - Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Armed Palestinian militants attend the funeral ceremony of a militant killed in clashes during an Israeli military raid, Jenin refugee camp, West Bank - Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

09:20 AM GMT

Israel to 'pause' around Jabalia to allow evacuations

In the new “humanitarian pauses”, Israel will halt combat in the area of Jabalia refugee camp between 10am and 2pm (8-12 UK) to “encourage evacuation” down the Salah al Din road toward the south of the enclave.

The time period for “safe passage” down Salah al Din will be from 9am to 4pm.

🔴 The evacuation corridor will remain open between 09:00-16:00 for civilians through the Salah al-Din axis toward south of Wadi Gaza.



🔴 There will be a tactical pause of military operation in the the area of Jabalia camp today between 10:00-14:00 to encourage evacuation… https://t.co/TUwthw1KkA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 11, 2023

08:58 AM GMT

Egyptian TV presenter who ‘backed Hamas at pro-Palestine rally’ has visa revoked

An exiled Egyptian television presenter who allegedly publicly backed the terrorist group Hamas has become the first foreign national to have his visa revoked by the Home Office.

Moataz Matar, who is said to have taken part in pro-Palestinian protests in London, has also been placed on a watch list, which means he cannot return to Britain.

It is the first “expulsion” by Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, and Robert Jenrick, immigration minister, since announcing plans to crackdown on foreign nationals for alleged anti-Semitic behaviour or comments in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

It is understood at least another half dozen foreign nationals could have their visas revoked after the Home Office was alerted to their anti-Semitic behaviour.

Read more from Charles Hymas here.

08:54 AM GMT

Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire ahead of Nasrallah's second speech

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire across the Lebanese border this morning, both sides have said, ahead of a second speech from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“A short time ago, an alert was issued about the fear of hostile aircraft infiltrating the northern area, no aircraft were detected that penetrated the territory of the State of Israel. In addition, a launch was detected towards the Margaliot area that fell in an open area. The IDF attacks with artillery the source of the shooting in Lebanese territory,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Hezbollah chief is set to speak later today and it is widely believed that he will maintain the course of Hezbollah distracting Israeli troops with a second front but not expanding it into full war.

08:44 AM GMT

Al Shifa is under continuing attack, Gaza health ministry says

The fifth floor of the surgical building of Al Shifa hospital has just been struck by Israeli forces, according to a spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry.

Gaza health officials are telling reporters that the hospital is completely surrounded and that snipers are positioned around all of the buildings.

Thousands of civilians are believed to still be sheltering in the hospital. Israel says that Hamas has command centres inside and underneath the hospital. Gaza health officials have claimed today that displaced civilians tried to flee and were targeted by snipers.

“They target anyone moving between buildings inside the hospital. We hear excessive shootings and explosions continuously,” said the spokesperson for the Hamas-run ministry of health, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra.

The claims from both sides could not immediately be verified.

08:33 AM GMT

'Patients are dying by the minute,' Al Shifa hospital director tells Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera has interviewed Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of al-Shifa Hospital, who says that the hospital has run out of electricity and water.

Here are the comments he is quoted as saying:

All I can say is that we’ve started to lose lives. Patients are dying by the minute, victims and wounded are also dying – even babies in the incubators. We lost a baby in the incubator, we also lost a young man in the intensive care unit. The hospital compound is cordoned off and the buildings of the hospital are targeted. Any moving person within the compound is targeted. The Israeli occupation forces are outside, preventing any person to move. One member of a medical crew who tried to reach the incubator to lend a helping hand to the babies born inside was shot and killed. In addition to that, some of the victims who were already injured suffered bone injuries as a result of sniper gunfire. The hospital is left without power, internet and even without water and medical supplies. We are totally cut off from the whole world, we are minutes away from imminent death. We are stranded, we sent many SOS to the whole world – there has been no response, no response.

08:28 AM GMT

The IDF release pictures of their troops in northern Gaza

Israeli troops face intense battles in the north of the Gaza Strip - Israeli Defence Forces/Twitter

Israeli troops face intense battles in the north of the Gaza Strip. - Israeli Defence Forces/Twitter

08:22 AM GMT

Columbia University suspends student groups over Israel-Hamas protests

Columbia University has suspended two anti-Zionist student groups following campus-wide protests on the Israel-Hamas war that saw walk-outs and mass demonstrations.

The New York institution’s authorities said it was suspending the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) groups after unauthorised events on Thursday that included “threatening rhetoric and intimidation”.

Gerald Rosberg, Columbia’s vice president and chair of its campus safety committee, said both groups would be suspended until the beginning of next term, and cannot hold events on campus or receive university funding in the meantime.

It comes after mass students protests at campuses across the US saw pro-Palestinian groups project “glory to our martyrs” onto university buildings and clashes between groups supporting either side of the conflict.

At Harvard, dozens of student groups signed an open letter declaring Israel “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence”, on the day last month that Hamas launched its terror attacks.

Read more from Tony Diver here.

08:05 AM GMT

30,000 people fled northern Gaza yesterday as hospitals were hit, UN says

In its daily update, the UN said that more than 30,000 people fled northern Gaza yesterday and confirmed that several hospitals were directly hit.

“An estimated 30,000 additional people fled areas north of Wadi Gaza southwards through a “corridor” opened by the Israeli military on 10 November. At about 15:00, several explosions were recorded in that “corridor,” resulting in fatalities and injuries, among those fleeing, according to initial reports,” the UN update said. “Israeli bombardments around hospitals in Gaza city and the North Gaza governorate intensified on 10 November, with several being directly hit. By noon, Israeli ground forces reportedly completed the encirclement of four hospitals in An Nasser area of Gaza city. One of them, a pediatric hospital, stopped operations on 9 November after sustaining significant damage. This brings to 20 (out of 36) the number of hospitals throughout Gaza that are no longer functioning.”

08:00 AM GMT

Lives of one million children ‘hanging by a thread,’ Oxfam says

The near total breakdown and attacks on medical and healthcare services across Gaza, in particular the northern areas, is threatening the lives of every child in the enclave, Oxfam said in a press statement late last night.

“Children’s right to life and health is being denied,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Director. “The protection of hospitals and delivery of lifesaving medical supplies is an obligation under the laws of war, and both are needed now.”

“Children in Gaza are hanging by a thread, particularly in the north,” said Khodr. “Thousands and thousands of children remain in northern Gaza as hostilities intensify. These children have nowhere to go and are at extreme risk. We call for the attacks on health care facilities to stop immediately and for the urgent delivery of fuel and medical supplies to hospitals across all Gaza, including the northern parts of the Strip.”

07:54 AM GMT

Action, not words, needed on Gaza: Iranian President

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the time had come for action over the conflict in Gaza rather than talk as he headed to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit on the war between Israel and Hamas.

“Gaza is not an arena for words. It should be for action,” Raisi said at Tehran airport before departing for a summit of Arab and Islamic nations in Riyadh.

The Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation were originally meant to meet separately but the Saudi foreign ministry announced early on Saturday that the blocs’ summits would be combined.

“Today, the unity of the Islamic countries is very important,” Raisi added.

It is the first visit to Saudi Arabia by an Iranian head of state since Tehran and Riyadh ended years of hostility under a China-brokered deal in March.

“The summit will send a strong message to warmongers in the region and result in the cessation of war crimes in Palestine,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is accompanying Raisi, was quoted as saying by the Padolat government website.

“America says it doesn’t want an expansion of the war and has sent messages to Iran and several countries [to this effect]. But these statements are not consistent with America’s actions,” Raisi said in the televised comments at Tehran airport.

“The war machine in Gaza is in the hands of America, which is preventing a ceasefire in Gaza and expanding the war. The world must see the true face of America,” Raisi said.

07:47 AM GMT

Doctors Without Borders loses communications with staff at Al Shifa Hospital

The aid agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said that it has lost communication with its staff inside Al Shifa hospital.

At around 1:45am (UK time) MSF posted on X/Twitter: “Over the last few hours, the attacks against Al-Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified.”

We’re currently unable to contact any of our staff inside Al-Shifa, and we are extremely concerned about the safety of patients and the medical staff. Patients are still in the hospital, some in critical condition and unable to move.”

07:44 AM GMT

Hospital 'surrounded' by Israeli tanks

The director of Al Nasr hospital and Al Rantisi pediatric hospital in northern Gaza has said it is completely surrounded by Israeli tanks, making it impossible to leave. Mustafa al-Kahlout, the director, called for assistance with evacuation of the doctors and patients inside.

His call comes after strikes were reported near at least two other hospitals in northern Gaza on Friday, including Gaza’s largest hospital Al Shifa which Israel claims has a Hamas command and control centre underneath it. Israel blamed Friday’s strike on a misfired Palestinian projectile.

The intense fighting and aerial bombardment is surrounding several hospitals in the north of the enclave where tens of thousands of people are sheltering.

