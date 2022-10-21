Netanyahu will 'look into' supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected prime minister, could serve as mediator

Jotam Confino and Maureen Groppe
·3 min read

TEL AVIV – If former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power in next month’s elections, he will “look into” whether Israel will supply weapons to Ukraine and expects he may be asked to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, he told USA Today in an exclusive interview.

“If I become prime minister, that question presumably will come up again,” he said of mediation.

Netanyahu, the longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history and a lightning rod in Israeli politics, is eying a historic comeback. His fifth term as leader of the right-wing Likud party ended in June 2021, when a coalition government consisting of eight parties – encompassing the political spectrum – led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, rose to power.

Israel has resisted significant involvement in the war to maintain its strategic relationship with Moscow.

That balancing act has become more complicated as Iran began supplying drones to Russia.

Netanhayu said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “guided by his vision of reconstituting a great Russian realm.”

“And I hope he's having second thoughts about it,” he said. “But I don't want to play psychologists. I want to be in the position of being prime minister, getting all the information, then making decisions on what and if we do anything in this conflict beyond what has been done so far.”

The Ukrainians have been pressing for a missile defense system similar to what Israel uses.

White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday the Pentagon is working with allies to see what can be provided. But, he emphasized, those countries will make their own decisions.

"And part of the calculus with which they make these decisions is preserving their own national security," he said. "So, we respect that. And Israel should have the right to speak to what they're willing to do or not willing to do without judgment, because it's got to be a decision that they make."

For his part, Netanyahu called the United States "our indispensable ally." But he said he has a "more immediate problem" with Russia.

Competing for influence in Syria, Russian and Israeli planes are flying "side by side" over the Syrian skies.

"And I wanted to assure, and did assure, the freedom of action of the Israeli Air Force to basically pummel Iran's positions, military positions that it tried to establish in Syria to open a second terror front against us," Netanyahu said.

Still, Netanyahu – the current opposition leader – noted that the Israeli government is being criticized for not supplying arms to Ukraine.

"I was asked about that recently. And I said I'll look into it when I got into office," he said.

Netanyahu also said he was asked to mediate between Ukraine and Russia when the war broke out, but that he left it to then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. That possibility will likely re-emerge, he said, if he becomes prime minister.

Election polls in recent weeks have consistently shown that neither Netanyahu nor his opponent, Prime Minister Lapid, have enough mandates to form a coalition. That could mean a sixth round of elections if a compromise isn't found between the two blocs.

In his recently released autobiography, “Bibi, My Story," Netanyahu recalls that he ordered an Israeli airstrike on containers with weapons in Khartoum, which were about to be shipped to Hamas in Gaza. He relayed a message to then-President Omar al-Bashir, saying “You’re next” if he decided to continue to allow weapons for Hamas to be smuggled through Sudan.

When asked whether heads of states are legitimate targets, Netanayhau said “If you had an opportunity to dismantle somebody, like, you know who in the last century, would you say that's legitimate, if somebody's calling to exterminate you? Of course, it's legitimate.”

Biden: Middle East deal will boost gas extraction in Mediterranean, stabilize region

'Before it is too late': Trump attacks Jewish Americans in post and draws swift criticism

More: 'There is no place called safe.' In Gaza, a father fears what will happen to his daughter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netanyahu would evaluate helping Ukraine if elected prime minister

