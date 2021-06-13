Netanyahu out as Israel parliament approves new government

(Independent)

Israel parliament has voted in favour of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

The Knesset, erupted in cheers after agreeing that Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Mr Netanyahu’s now turned bitter rival, will become the new prime minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Sunday’s vote, passed with a razor-thin majority of 60 to 59, ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.