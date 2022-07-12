Net-zero, taxes and the trans debate: Where Tory leadership candidates stand

Would-be prime ministers will have to tackle what action they would take on tax cuts, the net zero agenda and trans issues if they entered No 10

Tory leadership candidates are busy setting out their stalls on three key questions that are set to dominate the battle to replace Boris Johnson.

The first stage of the race has seen almost all of the hopefuls who served under Boris Johnson distance themselves from his economic policies.

Here is where the 11 MPs who have declared their intention to run stand on the key questions.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak resigned from Boris Johnson's Cabinet as chancellor after the Chris Pincher scandal - Hollie Adams

Taxes

The former chancellor has positioned himself as the "serious" candidate who will balance the nation’s books.

He dismissed tax cuts as “comforting fairytales that might make us feel better in the moment but will leave our children worse off tomorrow”.

Mr Sunak is set to name tax cuts as one of the three planks of his economic plan should he become prime minister. But he is expected to emphasise that tax cuts must wait until inflation is brought under control.

Net Zero

Mr Sunak provided financial support for Net Zero objectives whilst head of the Treasury. He hasn’t publicly praised the policy but did tell the Cop26 climate conference last year that he would make the UK the "world's first net zero financial centre".

Trans

Having previously been silent on the issue, he launched his campaign with an attack on “trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender neutral language”. He has voiced concerns about trans athletes in women’s sport, insisting “biology is fundamental”.

Liz Truss

The Foreign Secretary believes a green economy can be achieved alongside economic success - Dan Kitwood

Taxes

The Foreign Secretary has vowed to “start cutting taxes from day one” if she becomes Prime Minister. She has suggested she would reverse the planned rises to corporation tax and National Insurance, plus overhaul business rates.

Net Zero

During the Cop26 summit she spoke of “accelerating our transition to Net Zero” and that “a green economy can be achieved alongside economic success, creating jobs and opportunities”. She has been largely quiet on green issues since.

Trans

She scrapped plans to reform the law so people could change gender without a medical diagnosis and has hit out at “ludicrous debates about pronouns”. She agreed with Labour MP Rosie Duffield over her statement that “only women have a cervix”.

Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi was appointed Chancellor last week after Rishi Sunak resigned - HENRY NICHOLLS

Taxes

The newly minted Chancellor has pledged to cut income tax to 19 per cent next year and 18 per cent in 2024 and says he will abolish the planned corporation tax rise. He voted in favour of a windfall tax on oil and energy giants on Monday.

Net Zero

Mr Zahawi made a pledge last year to "engage young people and bring them on our journey towards net zero and a green future". But he has also announced plans to abolish VAT and green levies on energy bills for two years.

Trans

He defined women as “adult human females” in May and said schools have a “duty” to inform parents if their child identified as transgender. The same month he was hounded off Warwick University campus by activists over the remarks.

Suella Braverman

The Attorney General launched her campaign saying 'we need to get rid of all this woke rubbish' - Carl Court

Taxes

The Attorney General has pledged to cut VAT on energy bills if chosen. She has said that “in a cost of living crisis with spiralling costs, we know there is no alternative but radical tax cuts” but not spelt out what they would be yet.

Net Zero

She has vowed to “suspend the all-consuming desire to achieve Net Zero by 2050” warning that “our economy will end up with net zero growth”. Her camp said such action was necessary “because of the energy crisis and rising cost of living”.

Trans

Ms Braverman launched her campaign saying: “We need to get rid of all of this woke rubbish and get back to a country where describing a man and a woman in terms of biology does not mean that you’re going to lose your job.”

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt previously stated her pro-trans views, saying 'trans women are women and trans men are men' - DANIEL LEAL

Taxes

The former defence secretary has vowed to cut VAT on petrol by 50 per cent until at least April 2023. She will review the income tax thresholds for basic and middle earners to reflect inflation and “carry out an urgent review of other targeted tax cuts”.

Net Zero

Last month she said the UK has “international obligations” on climate and the green tech revolution “is fuel for can-do, forward-looking, energetic, positive individuals". But she said ministers should avoid “any more costs imposed on anyone at present”.

Trans

In 2018, while equalities minister, Ms Mordaunt said “trans women are women and trans men are men”. But on launching her leadership bid last week she wrote a long reply to critics, insisting “people born male” can be “legally female” but not “biological women”.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat - Jason Alden

Taxes

The Tory MP has pledged to “immediately” reverse the National Insurance rise. He has also said “fuel tax must come down” and would slash “un-conservative tariffs” on imported goods. He abstained on the windfall tax, saying it is a decision for a future PM.

Net Zero

He told The Telegraph: “We will keep the target. Net zero isn’t just about climate change anymore, but shielding ourselves from Russia’s weaponisation of its position in energy markets. If we are sluggish in our approach to decarbonising, we will just hand the economic and technological advances of the future to our competitors, and compromise growth industries in the UK’s industrial heartlands."

Trans

Mr Tugendhat has said: “A woman is an adult human female but that doesn’t mean in any way trans women have any less respect or any fewer rights. We must never deny the reality of what it is to be a biological woman but we must also respect people who are in a different identity than that their body may have afforded them.”

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt - Jamie Lorriman

Taxes

The former health secretary has pledged to cut corporation tax to 15 per cent and remove business rates for five years in poorer communities. He said he would “love to see income tax cut, but it has to be done in a way that is sustainable”.

Net Zero

Mr Hunt would stick to the net zero policy. In March he said a push to decarbonise was needed "now more than ever, in light of the global gas crisis and Russia's invasion of Ukraine".

Trans

He backed LGBT-inclusive education in 2019. When he ran for the Tory leadership that year he said the UK still had “further to go” on LGBT rights and that “a government led by me would have equality at its heart”.

Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid was the first Cabinet minister to resign from Boris Johnson's government over the Chris Pincher scandal - Frank Augstein

Taxes

The former chancellor says he would scrap the National Insurance rise and bring forward the planned 1p cut in income tax to next April. He has also pledged to reverse the planned rise in corporation tax.

Net Zero

He supports the policy to help avoid an “environmental and economic disaster” but says that “we should minimise the costs of transition to Net Zero”.

Trans

In September he accused Sir Keir Starmer of a “total denial of scientific fact” when he said it was “not right” to say only women had a cervix. He has also criticised NHS trans therapy services for children.

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has said he doesn't want to focus on the trans debate issue in the leadership debate - Anadolu Agency

Taxes

He would introduce an “emergency budget” within days of taking office to announce a 1p cut in income tax and plans to scrap the rise in corporation tax. He has said there must be a “measured but relentless advance towards lower taxes”.

Net Zero

As Transport Secretary he has supported net zero and pledged to deliver the world's first emissions free transatlantic flight next year.

Trans

He has said he doesn’t want to focus on this issue in the leadership debate and his view is “there’s clearly a biological basis on your birth but if people want to transition gender, that is their choice and they will always have my support”.

Kemi Badenoch

The former equalities minister has fought to abolish gender neutral toilets and has defended feminist figures - Jeff Gilbert

Taxes

The former equalities minister has vowed to oversee “lower taxes” without specifying which levies she would cut. She has also pledged “tight spending discipline”.

Net Zero

She has signalled she would drop net zero, saying it was "wrong of us to set a target without having a clear plan of the cost and knowing what it would entail".

Trans

She has fought to abolish gender neutral toilets and has defended feminist figures including Julie Bindel, JK Rowling, Germaine Greer and Rosie Duffield from criticism. "I'm a woman, and I know what a woman is,” she said.

Rehman Chishti

The MP is a late-comer to the leadership race - Leon Neal

Taxes

The leadership late-comer said he would oversee “lower taxes” but admitted he didn’t know how. “Of course I can’t give you detailed policy, I’ve not seen what the figures are, but the aspiration is for lower taxation,” he said.

Net Zero

Mr Chishti has repeatedly voted against green bills in the Commons, including those related to net zero. Although he has helped businesses in his constituency secure government funding via the policy.

Trans

He opposed gay marriage when it was introduced in 2013 and has generally voted against legislation on LGBT rights.