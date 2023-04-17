Interest rates have finally peaked, City says - latest updates

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The Bank of England will not raise interest rates again, economists think, as inflation is expected to fall back into single digits later this week.

Rishi Sunak is likely to be given a boost when the consumer prices index measure of inflation for March is revealed on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics is expected to reveal that inflation has dipped back below 10pc for the first time since August, having unexpectedly risen the previous month.

Such a fall would ramp up pressure on the Bank of England to halt its programme of 11 consecutive interest rate increases, climbing to 4.25pc - the highest since 2008.

More than half of economists in a Bloomberg News survey now think Andrew Bailey and other members of the Monetary Policy Committee will refrain from raising interest rates again.

Read the latest updates below.

09:43 AM

Quiz sales hit by cost-of-living crisis

Fashion chain Quiz said sales have fallen over the past two months as shoppers faced the rising cost of living.

The group revealed a jump in revenues for the past year but said like-for-like revenues for February and March were lower due to "challenging trading conditions".

Quiz also cautioned that "significant pressures on consumer spending seen in recent months" are set to continue in the new financial year and could weigh on demand over the coming months.

Nevertheless, the retailer said it "remains highly confident" over the strength of the brand and held firm on profit expectations.

It came as Quiz reported that total group revenues increased by 17pc to £91.7m for the year to March 31, despite declining at the end of the period.

The annual growth was driven by a 23pc rise in revenues to £45.5m across its UK stores and concessions as more shoppers returned to the high street.

Tarak Ramzan, the boss of the Quiz fashion chain - Geoff Pugh

09:20 AM

Inflation data 'make or break' for interest rate rise

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues will be watching this week's inflation data for signs of a turning point in wage and price pressures as they consider their next interest rate decision on May 11.

Story continues

Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of America, said:

It's pretty clear that labour market tightness is fading. Certainly that's good news for the Bank of England, and it does make the May decision a really close call.

James Smith, economist at ING, said this week's inflation data will be "make or break" for a May rate rise.

He said: "The data is clearly moving in the right direction, and we think barring some unwelcome – and unpredicted – surprises in next week's data, the Bank will be comfortable in keeping rates at 4.25pc."

08:59 AM

Murdoch tries to avoid taking the stand in defamation case

Fox News is understood to be ramping up settlement talks with the voting machine maker which has filed a $1.6bn defamation suit against it in a bid to avoid its chairman Rupert Murdoch from taking the stand.

A trial had been due to start today in the case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against the US media outlet.

The lawsuit centres on false accusations by a number of guests on Fox News shows that Dominion participated in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden and against Donald Trump.

Mr Murdoch was expected to be one of the first witnesses called to stand, which might have been as soon as this afternoon before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced a one-day delay in the trial aimed at giving the parties more time to secure a deal.

A settlement would spare the 92-year-old billionaire from having to defend the network's decisions to allow hosts and guests to make false claims about the Dominion and the election, despite his own stated belief that no election fraud took place.

Rupert Murdoch is chairman of Fox Corp - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

08:44 AM

Markets rise as energy stocks surge continues

The FTSE 100 has extended gains for a seventh straight session in early trading, with miners and oil heavyweights boosting the resource-rich index.

The blue-chip index has risen 0.5pc, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 has added 0.8pc.

Energy stocks added 1.2pc as crude prices rose on Opec+'s plans to cut more output and as markets eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery.

Adding to gains, metal miners rose 1.8pc as tin prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months amid talks of a potential ban on mining in major ore producer Myanmar.

Among individual stocks, Network International soared 21.3pc after the payments provider received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners.

John Wood Group added 7.6pc after the company decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share.

08:33 AM

Barclays to cut 100 investment banking jobs

Barclays is expected to cut about 100 roles in its investment banking group as the slowdown in mergers and acquisitions hits the City.

Conversations with affected staff are set to take place this week, according to Bloomberg.

The job reductions come at a time when many banks are facing pressure from slowing deals and rising interest rates.

Dealmakers at Barclays, like many of its rivals, are facing a drought with investment banking fees at the British lender falling about 50pc year-on-year to £480m in the fourth quarter.

The London-based lender cut roughly 200 roles from the same division in November, which represented less than 3pc of the unit's global headcount.

Barclays as a whole had nearly 90,000 employees at the end of 2022, according to its annual report.

Sky News, which earlier reported the latest Barclays cutbacks, said the jobs being scrapped aren’t confined to a single country or function within the business.

The headquarters of Barclays in Canary Wharf in London - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

08:15 AM

Sir Martin Sorrell undergoes surgery to remove tumour

Sir Martin Sorrell has confirmed that he has undergone keyhole surgery to remove a tumour.

The City grandee shared an internal memo sent to all staff at his digital advertising business S4 Capital, in which he described the procedure as "successful" and said he is making an "excellent recovery".

He told staff he will have "preventative treatment" over the coming months but said his doctors have advised him that will will be able to work as normal most of the time, although he has reduced his travel schedule for a few weeks.

Sir Martin did not share any further details regarding the nature of the tumour.

Sir Martin Sorrell has confirmed he has undergone keyhole surgery - Julian Simmonds

08:03 AM

Markets open higher

It has been a strong start to the week for the markets in London, despite the relative caution in Asia overnight.

The FTSE 100 opened 0.4pc higher at 7,900.45 while the midcap FTSE 250 has climbed 0.3pc to 19,304.36.

07:56 AM

Wood Group opens door to Apollo takeover

Oil and gas consultancy John Wood Group has confirmed it is cooperating with private equity giant Apollo Global Management over a potential takeover.

The London-listed company has already rejected four proposals from Apollo but said today that it would grant the investment business access to due diligence materials.

It has extended the deadline for a firm offer to be made until May 17.

The board said the decision had come after feedback from Wood shareholders.

Wood Group offers a range of services to energy companies, including engineering support, consultation and management of assets.

The company has been looking for ways to unlock the value it feels has not been reflected in its share price.

The company's stock remains down about 60pc over the past five years, a period in which Wood Group was hit by lower spending among oil and gas producers and charges linked to its 2017 acquisition of UK engineering-service provider Amec Foster Wheeler.

07:50 AM

Page Group profits slump as recruitment 'tough'

Recruitment business Page Group has suffered a slump in profits so far this year as it issued a warning about tough trading across many of its key markets.

First-quarter gross profits slumped by nearly 10pc in the UK in the first three months of 2023, which comes after a 1.9pc decline in the final three months of last year.

Page added it was also seeing challenging trading conditions continue in Asia and North America, where gross profits tumbled by 21pc and 14pc respectively in the quarter.

Overall, group gross profits dropped 2.4pc on a constant currency basis in the first quarter.

Nicholas Kirk, chief executive of Page Group, said:

The challenging conditions we saw towards the end of 2022 continued into 2023, with lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision-making and candidates being more reluctant to accept offers. Reflecting the uncertainty, temporary recruitment outperformed permanent as clients sought more flexible options.

07:42 AM

Sega buys Angry Birds maker

Japanese gaming giant Sega Sammy has agreed to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment.

The groups confirmed in a joint statement that Sega, the firm behind franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog, will buy the Finnish rival for €706m (£625m).

It comes after Rovio confirmed the companies were in discussions over a potential offer on Saturday.

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, chief executive officer of Rovio, said:

I grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog, captivated by its state-of-the-art design. Later, when I played Angry Birds for the first time, I knew that gaming had evolved into a true mainstream phenomenon, with the power to shape modern culture. Joining Rovio has been an honour and I am proud to have seen Angry Birds continue to grow, as we released new games, series and films. Our mission is to 'craft joy' and we are thrilled at the idea of using our expertise and tools to bring even more joy to our players, enhancing and expanding Rovio's and Sega's vibrant IPs.

Angry Birds

07:39 AM

Net zero push will raise cost of flights, warn airlines

Ticket prices for flights will increase in the coming years as the aviation industry adopts expensive technologies aimed at tackling climate change, according to a new report.

A group of the sector's biggest companies have warned that growth in demand for flying will slow as airlines, airports and manufacturers battle to meet their commitment to be net zero by 2050.

The Sustainable Aviation group acknowledged in its Net Zero Carbon Road-Map that the "increased cost of decarbonising aviation will inevitably reduce passenger demand".

It calculated that about 14pc of the reduction in emissions by 2050 would come from lower demand.

However, the report insisted that people will "still want to fly" and estimated that there will be an extra 250m passenger journeys a year by 2050.

Matt Gorman, chairman of Sustainable Aviation and a senior Heathrow executive, said there would be a "green premium" for those wishing to fly in the future.

He added: "This is the critical decade where aviation must prove it will decarbonise."

Sustainable Aviation's report highlighted the UK's role as a leader in the transition to net zero, pointing to the world's first net zero transatlantic flight due to take off later this year from London to New York – using solely sustainable aviation fuel.

However, the report warns that the UK's place as a global leader in sustainable aviation technology is at risk without Government support.

It calls for subsidies to help secure private investment in UK sustainable aviation fuel plants. Mr Gorman said:

This is the critical decade where aviation must prove it will decarbonise. Our updated Net Zero Carbon Road Map shows that we have a clear, credible path to take the carbon out of flying. Through a combination of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, more efficient aircraft and airspace, zero emission planes and carbon removals, we can protect the huge benefits of aviation for future generations without the carbon cost. But we'll do it faster, and create more jobs and investment in the UK, with the right policies, working in partnership with Government. The US and Europe are surging forwards in the race to create new industries in sustainable aviation fuels and technology. The UK has all the natural advantages to be able to join them – but we need to move quickly.

The Sustainable Aviation group says the net zero push will increase ticket prices - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:22 AM

Good morning

Growth in demand for flights will slow amid rising ticket prices as the aviation sector adjusts to its net zero goals, according to a new report.

The Sustainable Aviation group said in its Net Zero Carbon Road-Map that the "increased cost of decarbonising aviation will inevitably reduce passenger demand".

Airlines, airports and manufacturers are battling to meet their commitment to be net zero by 2050.

5 things to start your day

1) Half a million landlords to leave buy-to-let sector as baby boomers retire - landlord exodus is expected to put more pressure on already-soaring rents

2) Biden’s green spending blitz could trigger ‘dark ages’, warns Hunt - Hunt warns against subsidies as new forecast predicts UK GDP could jump by 0.2pc

3) Welsh Government stuck with £22m of houses after Mark Drakeford axed M4 relief road - properties bought to clear room for relief road left in limbo after plan scrapped

4) Why British farmers will not save us from rising prices - as food inflation continues to rise, farmers are struggling to deal with sky-high costs

5) Inside the battle to stop radioactive nuclear sludge from contaminating Britain - a team is working to prevent a repeat of Cumbria's 1950s nuclear disaster

What happened overnight

Asian stocks traded cautiously on Monday as US earnings season gets into full swing this week, while a raft of Chinese data will offer insight into how the world's second-largest economy is recovering.

Tokyo stocks closed higher for the seventh straight day as a cheaper yen against the dollar helped boost exporter shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.1pc to end at 28,514.78, while the broader Topix index added 0.4pc to 2,026.97.

However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ease 0.2pc.

Chinese blue chips added 1pc ahead of data on retail sales, industrial output and gross domestic product due on Tuesday, where analysts suspect the risks are for an upside surprise given recent strength in trade.

The dollar bounced from a one-year low on Monday as resilience in core US retail sales, a rise in short-term inflation expectations and impressive Wall Street bank earnings raised market expectations for an interest rate hike in May.