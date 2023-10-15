Net zero must offer ‘carbon value for money’, says Carney

Mark Carney says a weak global economy and the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East had thrown the world into an age of uncertainty - JALAL MORCHIDI/Shutterstock

Mark Carney has admitted that reducing carbon emissions will involve “exceptionally expensive” costs in a world of lower growth and higher debt, making it harder to transition to net zero.

The former governor of the Bank of England said a weak global economy, higher inflation and conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East had thrown the world into an “age of uncertainty”.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute of International Finance in Morocco, Mr Carney said this had made “value for money” a priority as governments focus on health and defence spending.

He said: “There are huge fiscal pressures on all our governments – for defence, for health, retraining of workers... [an] ageing population. For climate, one of the big issues is going to be… carbon value for money.

“Because there are some quite high profile but exceptionally expensive initiatives that are happening right now, and governments around the world just don’t have the resources to do that. So they need to become much more disciplined about what they pursue in order to shift towards sustainability.”

The admission by Mr Carney, who currently serves as UN envoy for climate action and finance, comes amid a backlash against net zero policies on both sides of the Atlantic.

Last month, Rishi Sunak announced the UK will push back the deadline for selling new petrol and diesel cars by five years, with the Prime Minister also delaying the phasing out of gas boilers.

More than two dozen Republican-led states sued the Biden administration earlier this year, branding new rules that make it easier for pension funds to account for climate change part of a “woke political agenda” that will steer investment away from fossil fuels.

Mr Carney has previously said that the war in Ukraine showed oil and gas “doesn’t provide energy security”, but admitted this week that moving away from fossil fuels could not be done “overnight”.

Speaking on Saturday, he said: “We’re in an age of uncertainty. People are worried about their jobs, their wages, the future of their work, artificial intelligence [AI]. And so the responsibility of political leaders, of governments, is to reduce that uncertainty.”

He insisted the green transition will create jobs and drive growth, but said fossil fuel industries should also be “celebrated” for sustaining communities for generations, including oil sands projects in his native Canada, which are today considered one of the dirtiest fuel sources.

He said net zero policies should focus on promoting investment in new technologies and green jobs while recognising the impact on families. “You have to build in a way that delivers for people today,” said Mr Carney.

