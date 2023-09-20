Net zero latest: Rishi Sunak delays ban on petrol and diesel cars to 2035- watch live

Rishi Sunak has confirmed a ban on sale of new diesel and petrol cars has been pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

A planned ban on oil and gas boilers has also been delayed, as Mr Sunak backtracked on many of the Government’s flagship net zero measures, which has split opinion among Tory backbenchers.

In a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister admitted the Conservatives “seem to have defaulted to an approach which will impose unacceptable costs on hard-working British families”.

“Why am I confident in saying that? Because over the last decade so far, we’ve massively overdelivered on every one of our carbon budgets, despite regular predictions we’d miss them,” he added.

Corbyn: Sunak's plans will cost thousands of lives

Jeremy Corbyn has warned Rishi Sunak’s net zero shake-up will cause “irreparable” damage and “cost thousands of lives”, writes Amy Gibbons.

The former Labour leader tweeted:

Climate delay is climate denial.



Rishi Sunak's negligence will cost thousands of lives around the world and cause irreparable harm to our planet.



We need a real alternative that takes on the fossil fuel industry, transforms our economy and secures a Green New Deal. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 20, 2023

WaterAid: The climate crisis is a water crisis – Sunak risks worsening both

The world’s poorest people will be hit hardest by Rishi Sunak’s net zero about-turn, the charity WaterAid has warned the Prime Minister.

Today’s news marks yet another deeply concerning rowback from the UK Government on its climate commitments.



In scaling back its ambition ahead of the Cop28 summit later this year, the Government is slamming the brakes on the UK’s global leadership on climate change – and as always, the world’s poorest and most vulnerable will be most affected.



The climate crisis is a water crisis, and the biggest crisis facing humanity. The Government must ensure the UK keeps existing energy and climate commitments while also increasing investment in climate adaptation globally – or they risk denying the rights of millions around the world to clean water and hygiene and threatening their very survival.

We are simply going backwards, manufacturing sector warns Sunak

Stephen Phipson, the chief executive of Make UK, has warned Rishi Sunak’s announcement would be “a huge setback for manufacturers who require stability and confidence in order to invest”.

“Many companies will have spent time and money planning on the basis of firm targets and we now run the risk of falling behind our international counterparts as a home for green technologies if we persist in frequently altering policies that impact businesses directly,” he said.

“This will hit SME businesses in the automotive supply chain particularly hard. This is a timely reminder that the UK also needs a long-term industrial strategy which encourages innovation in advanced, high value technologies such as net zero and AI to stimulate growth and skilled employment.

“This announcement sends entirely the wrong signal and suggests if we aren’t looking forward, we are simply going backwards.”

Simon Clarke: Proposals cited by Sunak wouldn't meat the mark

Former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke said Rishi Sunak has offered up “straw men” on Net Zero, as “nobody serious” was proposing meat taxes or a ban on flying, writes Amy Gibbons, our Political Correspondent.

The Tory MP, who has been critical of the Government’s decision to water down some of its flagship plans, tweeted: “I welcome the PM’s announcements around more support for boiler upgrades and planning reform. Both are very positive.

“But a lot of straw men have been offered up which simply weren’t policy. Nobody serious in politics was talking about banning flying, taxing meat etc.”

My plan isn't easy but it's the right thing to do, says Sunak

Asked why it had taken four years for the Tory Party to “be honest” about net zero, Rishi Sunak replies: “I don’t think this is actually about individuals or personalities.

“There are lots of reasons for [this]... It’s not easy, you can see all the flak I’m getting today. It’s not an easy thing to do but that’s not going to stop me from doing what I think is right.”

'If someone thinks that what we’re doing is not ambitious enough, I don’t know what they’d say to every other country in the world'

Rishi Sunak says it is “absolutely wrong” to describe his plans as “watering down our targets”.

“Our targets remain. Our commitment to net zero, and our commitments at Paris and Glasgow, remains.

“We are forecast and we have committed to reduce our carbon emissions by 2030 to 68 per cent. There is no other advanced economy in the world who comes close to that kind of commitment. That’s a commitment we’re sticking to.

“If someone thinks that what we’re doing is not ambitious enough, I don’t know what they’d say to every other country in the world.

“I think it’s entirely wrong to describe it in any way, shape or form as watering down.”

Sunak flattered by 'Bazball' comparison

Asked if he was playing “political Bazball”, Rishi Sunak laughs about a “generous comparison”.

“This is not actually about poltiics, right? This is not about the politics. This is about doing what’s right for the country in the long term.”

Mr Sunak warns there is no “better future... unless we change the way we do politics”, promising transparency and clarity as part of a clear direction of travel, albeit a different one from that of Boris Johnson.

“I’m not apologising for that because I think this approach is the right one.”

On whether it remains his policy for HS2 to go from Euston to central Manchester, he replies: “I’m not going to speculate on lots of the other things that people will be talking about. What I’m focused on today is something that the Sun in particular has been campaigning on for a long time.”

Sunak: Net zero debate has been too emotional and not clear enough

Pressed on whether he could deliver his package without changing the law, Rishi Sunak responds that he is “absolutely unequivocal” about the UK’s commitments, both domestic and international.

Asked about opposition to his reforms from within his own party, he says: “As I said, there’s going to be a range of different opinions on this... But I think the debate on this has been charged with far too much emotion and not enough clarity.

“There are people on the extremes of this debate from either side. I don’t think those extremes are right.”

Mr Sunak insists the public want net zero to be reached in a “proportionate, pragmatic and realistic way and they want people to be honest with them about what’s involved.”

For those who disagree with him, he says it’s “on them to explain why they think... families should be forced to pay £5,000, £10,000, £15,000 to do things that are not necessary to get us to net zero”.

Rishi Sunak says green opportunities will be 'embraced with even greater enthusiasm'

We will still meet our international commitments and hit Net Zero by 2050.



Our new approach will embrace with even greater enthusiasm the incredible opportunities of green industry.



This will create hundreds of thousands of good, well-paid jobs right across the country. pic.twitter.com/krir2Js4gS — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 20, 2023

Rishi Sunak says 2035 'the right type of timeframe' for boiler ban

Rishi Sunak says 2035 “is the right type of timeframe” for an oil and gas boiler ban, adding: “We shouldn’t be doing things before then. That’s a sensible timeframe to do it.”

For a number of properties, however, he says they will be except - covering about one-fifth of all households in the UK.

Steve Baker: 'Thank goodness' Sunak has changed tack on net zero

The Northern Ireland Office minister, who was sceptical of some net zero measures as a backbencher, writes:

Thank goodness @RishiSunak is adopting this pragmatic, proportionate and realistic approach to reaching #NetZero



This new approach is great news for our country. The PM is right that everyone who does not back him will have to explain the costs they want to impose on the public https://t.co/iwYhANIOI8 — Steve Baker MP FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerHW) September 20, 2023

Rishi Sunak rules out net zero referendum

Asked about holding a referendum on net zero in response to calls for a vote from MPs, which were first reported by The Telegraph over summer, Rishi Sunak said his plans would have “very broad support in the country”.

Pressed on the issue, he replied: “I think everyone’s had enough of referendums, quite frankly. But I think the principle of consent is important... We’re going to get to net zero but we’re going to do it in a fair and proportionate way.”

We must deliver net zero with public consent, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak insists the best thing he can do for business “is ensure we continue to deliver net zero because it has the consent of the public”.

“We’re putting in place the right policies that make sure we get to net zero, bring people along with us and that’s ultimately what will give businesses the certainty they need to invest.”

Mr Sunak pointed out a 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles is the same target as in California, Canada, Italy and Australia.

“It’s hard for anyone to say that that’s somehow putting us at a disadvantage.”

Rishi Sunak: I was concerned about net zero as chancellor

Rishi Sunak says that as chancellor he was “concerned” about the impact of net zero measures on families, “and now as Prime Minister I’ve got an opportunity to change things”.

“I want to make the right decisions for the long-term. Of our children, of our country. That won’t be easy, and as you can see there’s a lot of resistance to what I’m saying today.”

Mr Sunak promises his new path to net zero is “incredibly reasonable and realistic - the only approach to get to net zero”.

He says his critics “must explain why if they disagree with me they’re willing to impose those costs to families - £10,000, £15,0000 - when we can meet our carbon targets without it.”

Rishi Sunak: We're going to have a better path to net zero

Rishi Sunak said ahead of his attendance at the Cop28 climate summit, he would “set out the next stage in our ambitious environmental agenda”.

“This country is proud to be a world leader in reaching net zero but we simply won’t achieve it unless we change.

“We’re now going to have a better debate about how we get there - we’re now going to have a better, more proportionate, more pragmatic approach that eases the burden of families...

“In a democracy, that’s the only realistic path to net zero... Pragmatism, not ideology. That’s how we’ll turn the challenge of net zero into the greatest achievement and the proudest opportunity of our lifetimes.

He adds: “We are going to change the way our politics works. We are going to make different decisions. We’re going to take difficult decisions... There will be resistance, but we will meet it.”

Rishi Sunak faces backlash from centrist and Left-wing committee chairmen

The chairmen of three cross-party parliamentary groups have warned Rishi Sunak that backsliding on Britain’s Net Zero ambitions will hurt both consumers and businesses, writes Amy Gibbons, our Political Correspondent.

Former net zero tsar Chris Skidmore, the Tory chairman of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for the environment, said any delay to the UK’s commitments would be to the detriment of the nation’s jobs, investment and economic growth.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, who chairs the climate change APPG, and Labour MP Barry Gardiner, head of the APPG on international conservation, also urged Mr Sunak not to water down the plans.

Together with Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse, the vice chair of the environment APPG, the senior MPs said: “Any backsliding from the Prime Minister on his climate change and energy policies would hit consumer bank balances and undermine business stability, through higher energy bills in leaky homes, and missed investment and job creation in green industries.”

'Investors should have absolute confidence that we’re getting on with the job'

Rishi Sunak confirms “comprehensive” new reforms for net zero will be brought forward by Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, and Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary.

“We’ll end the first come first served approach to grid connections... and make sure those ready first will connect first,” he tells reporters.

“Investors should have absolute confidence that we’re getting on with the job.”

Rishi Sunak rules out meat or flight taxes

Rishi Sunak confirms he has scrapped proposals for seven different bins in homes, as well as ruling out taxes on meat or flying.

“Nor will we ban new oil and gas in the North Sea,” Mr Sunak adds.

“We will still meet our international commitments and hit net zero by 2050.”

'Far more time' to transition to heat pumps, confirms Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak says people will be given “far more time” to make the transition to heat pumps, with a ban on new oil and gas boiler sales delayed to 2035.

“We’ll never force anyone to rip out their existing heat pump... You’ll only have to make the switch when you’re replacing your boiler anyway, and even then, not until 2035.”

Mr Sunak introduces a new exemption for households, and increases the boiler upgrade scheme from £5,000 to £7,500 with “no strings attached”.

Breaking: Petrol and diesel car ban delayed

Rishi Sunak confirms a delay to the ban on sales of petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035, from 2030.

They will also be able to be bought and sold second-hand from that year, he confirms.

“At least for now, it should be you that makes that choice, not the Government forcing you to do it,” Mr Sunak says.

Rishi Sunak: Current net zero approach has 'unacceptable costs'

Rishi Sunak says the Conservatives “seem to have defaulted to an approach which will impose unacceptable costs on hard-working British families”.

“Why am I confident in saying that? Because over the last decade so far, we’ve massively overdelivered on every one of our carbon budgets, despite regular predictions we’d miss them.”

He calls for a more “realistic, pragmatic and proportionate approach” to meeting net zero.

“Now I’m not saying there will be no hard choices and nor am I abandoning any of our targets and commitments. I am unequivocal that we will meet our international agreements including the critical promises in Paris and Glasgow to limit global warming to 1.5 per cent. I’m proud that our country leads the world on net zero with the most ambitious 2030 target of any economy.”

'Both extremes are wrong' on net zero, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak says it cannot be right to “interfere” with green policies “without an informed debate” among the general public.

Mr Sunak notes Chinese emissions have risen while there has been little if any change to levels in the United States.

“The risk here for those who care about reaching net zero, as I do, is simple, if we continue down this path we risk losing the consent of the British people... meaning we might never achieve our goal.

“That’s why we have to do things differently. We need sensible green leadership. It won’t be easy and it will require a wholly new kind of politics. A politics that is transparent and the space for a better, more honest debate about how we secure the country’s long-term interests.”

The Prime Minister adds the net zero debate is stuck between the “extremes” of “those who want to abandon net zero altogether” and “others who argue with an ideological zeal we must move even faster and go even further, no matter the cost or disruption to people’s lives and regardless of how much quicker we’re already moving than any other country”.

“Both extremes are wrong. Both fail to reckon with the reality of the situation... The test should be do we have the fairest credible path to reach net zero by 2050, in a way that brings people with us?”

Rishi Sunak: Conservative governments have been out-of-touch on net zero

Rishi Sunak says he will “set out a series of long-term decisions” in the coming months, “and that starts today with a new approach to one of the biggest challenges we face - climate change”.

Noting extreme weather in Europe and the floods in Libya, Mr Sunak insists “we must reduce our emissions, and when I look at our economic future I see huge opportunity in green industry”.

“I have no truck with anyone saying we lack ambition, but there’s nothing ambitious about simply asserting a goal for a short-term headline without being honest with the public about the tough choices and sacrifices involved, and without any meaningful democratic debate about how we get there. The climate change committee has rightly said you don’t reach net zero just by wishing it, but that’s what previous governments have done, both Labour and Conservative.”

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak: We must change the way our politics work

Rishi Sunak says the public “wonder why, in the face of the facts that they have them, choices are made as they are”.

He criticises “short-termism and lack of accountability” in Westminster, saying important decisions are often “motivated by short-term thinking” and politicians have taken “the easy way out, telling people the bits they want to hear and not always the bits they need to hear”.

Mr Sunak insists progress is being made on his five priorities, with debt on target to be falling and inflation down since the start of the year, as well as small boat crossings falling on last year.

“But put simply that isn’t enough if for too many there remains a nagging sense that the path we’re on, no matter which party remains in Government, isn’t quite what we’d hoped for, and no one has the courage to say so...

“I’m here today to tell you that we do not have to be powerless. Our future doesn’t have to be a foregone conclusion. Our destiny can be our choosing but only if we change the way our politics works. Can we be honest when the facts change, even if it’s awkward?”

Sunak has support from top team

Many other members of the Cabinet have just walked in too, including Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, Claire Coutinho, the Energy Security Secretary, and Penny Mordaunt, the House of Commons leader.

04:27 PM BST

New slogan unveiled by Sunak

A new slogan is being unveiled by Rishi Sunak today, according to branding in the press conference room in Downing Street, writes Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor.

The Prime Minister’s podium bears the words “long-term decisions for a brighter future”, as do TV screens on the wall.

Some members of the Prime Minister’s core political team are in attendance along with the newspaper and broadcast journalists.

Simon Hart, the Chief Whip whose job it is to maintain party discipline – something that has been splintering today with the Net Zero rows – has taken a seat.

Delaying net zero will only damage Britain

The choice facing us is whether to ensure Britain doesn’t fall behind, or to leave our economy and communities with stranded assets that no one wants to invest in, burdened with high energy bills caused by oil and gas prices we have no control over, writes Chris Skidmore, the Government’s former net zero tsar.

Ten years ago, investment in fossil fuels was six times that in solar power. This year, for the first time, more investment is going into solar than oil. We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the global economy. We can choose to recognise this reality and ensure the UK leads, not follows.



Across Britain, businesses and industry, and Conservative mayors such as Andy Street and Ben Houchen, see a once-in a generation opportunity to deliver new manufacturing jobs and regional regeneration and attract inward private investment of up to £1 trillion over the next decade.



Rowing back on Net Zero targets – clear, consistent, carefully thought through plans that have been committed to industry, business and investors – places this at risk. Jobs will go elsewhere. Companies will relocate, many to the US where the Inflation Reduction Act is driving an industrial renaissance. Investors will place their money where they can have confidence in politicians that make stable long-term commitments, not those who play short-sighted political games.

Chris Skidmore: Net zero has always been proportionate and pragmatic

Polling shows more voters back than oppose petrol and diesel ban delay

By 50% to 34%, Britons support the government's proposal to push back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035https://t.co/Ltm2QaLJto pic.twitter.com/CSYrZwLkL9 — YouGov (@YouGov) September 20, 2023

'Long-term decisions for a brighter future'

Via ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston, the Conservative Party’s new slogan:

The Conservative Party’s new conference slogan. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/5v25nt18ec — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 20, 2023

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through the rest of today.

Rishi Sunak is set to deliver one of the biggest speeches of his premiership in Downing Street when he is expected to announce that the proposed ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

A planned ban on oil boilers may also be delayed as Mr Sunak backtracks on a suite of the Government’s flagship net zero measures, which has split opinion among Tory backbenchers.

Commons Speaker criticises Rishi Sunak over net zero announcement

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has criticised Rishi Sunak for failing to announce his net zero plans in the House of Commons first.

The Commons rose for the party conference recess yesterday and a spokeswoman for the Commons Speaker said such a “major policy shift” should have been set out to MPs.

The spokeswoman for the Speaker’s Office said: “If he had the power, the Speaker would recall the House immediately – and he is writing to the Prime Minister today, to express that view in the strongest of terms.

“This is a major policy shift, and it should have been announced when the House was sitting. Members with very different views on this issue have expressed their disquiet on the way this has been handled, especially as the Commons rose early last night, so there was plenty of time for this statement to be made.

“Instead, the unelected House of Lords will have the opportunity to scrutinise this change in direction this afternoon, when it hears the Government’s response to a private notice question on this issue. This is not the way to do business. Ministers are answerable to MPs – we do not have a presidential system here. The House of Commons is where laws are made, national debates are had – and where statements should be made.”

Four in 10 voters believe all climate change policies should be kept

The nation is split on what Rishi Sunak should do about the Government’s net zero pledges, a new YouGov poll has suggested.

The survey, conducted today, found that almost four in 10 people - 38 per cent - believe the Government should keep all of its current climate change plans and keep the net zero by 2050 target.

But 27 per cent said the Government should delay or drop some of its plans in the short term but keep the overall 2050 target.

Meanwhile, 17 per cent said the Government should delay or drop some of its plans and also abandon the 2050 target. Some 15 per cent were unsure.

38% say the government should keep its current climate change plans and its Net Zero by 2050 commitment



Slightly more, however, (44%) support delaying or dropping some commitments, although this includes only 17% who want to abandon Net Zero by 2050https://t.co/OeoMRYoD65 pic.twitter.com/8fy1UcWWgU — YouGov (@YouGov) September 20, 2023

Ed Miliband accuses Rishi Sunak of 'economic illiteracy'

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate and net zero secretary, has accused Rishi Sunak of “economic illiteracy” as Labour stepped up its attacks on the Prime Minister ahead of his speech at 4.30pm.

Here is the Labour frontbencher’s tweet:

Rishi Sunak's panicked net zero speech is crumbling in the face of opposition from industry, the public, and his own MPs.



His economic illiteracy will drive up bills for families and keep Britain energy insecure. pic.twitter.com/zEDK4vCqea — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 20, 2023

Al Gore criticises Rishi Sunak over net zero approach: 'He is doing the wrong thing'

Al Gore, the former US vice president and a climate change campaigner, has criticised Rishi Sunak over his approach to net zero.

Asked about the prospect of the UK Government watering down its net zero pledges, Mr Gore told broadcasters in New York: “Well, I think it is unfortunate that he would do that and I think the people of the United Kingdom largely agree that it is the wrong decision. But that is for people of the United Kingdom to address and I certainly disagree with him.”

Asked if the expected watering down would set back the net zero cause, Mr Gore said: “Well, he is doing the wrong thing.”

How MPs were left blindsided as PM’s net zero plans leaked

MPs were packing their bags and leaving Westminster for a three-week recess when the news broke, writes Daniel Martin, The Telegraph’s deputy political editor.

It had been a quiet day in Parliament and few were expecting any major news to break until the Tory conference at the start of October - the venue for major policy announcements.

Stranger’s Bar - usually packed with MPs discussing the day’s gossip - was eerily empty. Many MPs had already gone home.

But at 6pm, politicians of all parties were blindsided by a BBC story saying that Rishi Sunak was considering weakening some of his key zero commitments.

You can read the full story on how the news broke here.

Net zero reset has reopened a Tory party rift - here's who's backing who

Rishi Sunak has reopened a public rift within the Tory party as he prepares to unveil plans to radically water down Britain’s path to net zero, writes Nick Gutteridge, our political correspondent.

The Prime Minister is poised to push back the ban on new sales of diesel and petrol cars from 2030 until 2035, mirroring the date set by the EU.

Rishi Sunak pictured with a green briefcase at Glasgow's Cop26 climate summit in 2021 - Steve Reigate/Pool

He is also expected to say in a speech delivered as early as Wednesday that he is significantly weakening the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers.

The major policy shift, first leaked to the BBC, sparked strongly differing reactions from Tory MPs and exposed the split in the party on green issues.

Read Nick’s full analysis of the Tory tensions around net zero

Analysis: Boris Johnson's intervention will deepen Tory tensions

Since his departure from Downing Street little over a year ago, Boris Johnson’s interventions have tended to be unhelpful to Rishi Sunak – and his remarks today are no exception, writes Dominic Penna.

Mr Johnson made the fight against climate change a key part of his premiership, taking great pride in the UK hosting the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow in 2021 and speaking at length about the opportunities offered by the net zero agenda.

During his final Prime Minister’s Questions in July last year, he told MPs: “I am proud to say that when it comes to tackling climate change or sticking up for Ukraine, we have led the world on the international stage”.

His criticisms of Mr Sunak’s about-turns note that British businesses are “rightly making vast investments” in green technologies, adding: “It is those investments that will produce a low carbon future - at lower costs for British families.”

It is easy to see why Mr Johnson is uneasy about a key part of his legacy being torn up, particularly after Mr Sunak appeared to make a thinly veiled reference to previous governments not being “honest” about the practical costs of environmental policies.

And with many of his close political allies, including Sir Simon Clarke and Sir Alok Sharma, having already made similar points last night, the former prime minister’s words today will add to a blue split on green solutions.

Lord Goldsmith: Sunak must call a general election

Lord Goldsmith has urged Rishi Sunak to call a general election, as he said his decision to backtrack on net zero policies vindicated his decision to “noisily resign” earlier this year.

The Tory peer quit as environment minister in June with a broadside at Mr Sunak’s “apathy” on the green agenda, and has now suggested he has no mandate to tear up key commitments.

Writing on X, Lord Goldsmith said: “I have had hundreds of messages from Conservative friends in government, Parliament and around the world telling me this move by the Prime Minister vindicates my decision to noisily resign.

“I didn’t want vindication. I hoped it would add pressure on the Government to prove me and others wrong. We need an election. Now.”

Boris Johnson warns Sunak UK 'cannot afford to falter' on net zero

The former prime minister has said in a statement:

“Business must have certainty about our Net Zero commitments. This country leads on tackling climate change and in creating new green technology. “The green Industrial Revolution is already generating huge numbers of high quality jobs and helping to drive growth and level up our country. “Business and industry - such as motor manufacturing - are rightly making vast investments in these new technologies. It is those investments that will produce a low carbon future - at lower costs for British families. “It is crucial that we give those businesses confidence that government is still committed to Net Zero and can see the way ahead. We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country.”

Ahead of Rishi Sunak’s speech at 4.30pm, Telegraph readers are sharing their thoughts on the net zero drive in the comments section.

Reader Oliver Adams said that he “suddenly feels like it’s possible, just, that this might persuade me to vote Tory at the next election. No one is more surprised than me, but the current policies will be so damaging to my life, and to most people’s lives, that a party promising to push it back just must be elected, otherwise we’re completely screwed.”

Elsewhere, reader Nigel Puttick argued “the delays were always going to happen, for the simple reason that the Government has failed to make the necessary progress either in terms of policy or investment in infrastructure. It’s not about giving into demands from the public, it’s an admission of their own failure.”

Finally, reader Vincent Paliczka said: “Despite all my years watching politicians at work, it never ceases to amaze me how long it takes them to reach the obvious conclusion that the vast majority of UK residents arrived at years and years ago. Equally, it baffles me how they derived their targets in the first place - is there no-one with any common sense in Whitehall?”

You can join the conversation in the comments section below - just look for the speech bubble icon underneath the first post of the day.

Jacob Rees-Mogg backs watering down of net zero policies

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who served in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, branded the former prime minister a “net zero zealot” as he backed Rishi Sunak’s moves to water down measures to hit the 2050 emissions goal.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “I’ve never been as much of a net zero zealot as Boris is. I mean, he genuinely believes in a more high wire approach in this area.

“I like to have a safety net under any high wire and I think what the Government’s doing now is using the safety net. And I think it’s absolutely right. I could not be more supportive of what the Prime Minister is doing under these circumstances.”

He added that “we need intelligent net zero”, meaning “getting to it in a way that people can afford and that doesn’t harm our industry”.

SNP Westminster leader claims Sunak has 'thrown in the towel' on net zero

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, claimed Rishi Sunak had “thrown in the towel” on the net zero drive.

Mr Flynn has written to the Prime Minister and said the expected changes to the Government’s green approach “puts at risk both our climate obligations and our economic future”.

He argued the UK will now miss out on the “green gold rush”.

New Conservatives group backs PM's 'common sense approach'

The New Conservatives group, which includes MPs elected since the Brexit referendum, welcomed the Prime Minister’s expected net zero changes as a “common sense approach”.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, co-chairs Miriam Cates and Danny Kruger said: “We know that new Conservative voters will welcome this announcement as a common sense approach to the environmental challenges that we face.

“They will know that our party is on the side of working people who are trying to get on, make a living, and provide for their families. Our message to colleagues is to recognise the impact of this policy on those voters.”

Climate change a 'wedge issue' between Tories and Labour

Britain’s foremost political polling expert said green policies were always likely to become a “wedge issue” between the Conservatives and Labour in the run up to the next general election, writes Dominic Penna.

Professor Sir John Curtice said while the public is “generally concerned” about climate change, asking people to pay more to achieve green targets “is not particularly popular”.

Noting that 2019 Tory voters tend to oppose plans to ban petrol and diesel cars as well as oil boilers - measures which Labour supporters favour - Sir John said: “Conservative voters tend to be somewhat less likely to be concerned about climate change, and in general they are less likely to be keen on banning and taxing things.

“I wrote two years ago that I thought climate change would become a wedge issue for two parties. You can see why Conservative politicians might want to take a more sceptical stance. But the challenge is persuading anyone that this will reduce cost-of-living pressures between now and October of next year.”

12:38 PM BST

Labour releases new net zero attack ad

Sir Simon Clarke: UK already 'struggling' to stay on track on net zero goal

Sir Simon Clarke, the former Cabinet minister, said the UK was already “struggling to keep on the trajectory” of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 even before today’s expected watering down of the Government’s green policies.

The senior Tory MP said Rishi Sunak needed to explain how he intends to offset any of the changes he makes so that the 2050 target is still hit.

Speaking to Sky News, Sir Simon said: “I think we have to be clear, we have a legally binding target to deliver net zero by 2050 and we are already, despite huge progress over recent years, struggling to keep on the trajectory to meet that commitment.

“So they are not arbitrary. There is clearly always scope for how precisely you get from A to B but you can’t water down commitments and not have other offers in order to try and deliver the overall policy goal that we are seeking to do.

“That is what everyone will be looking out for in the Prime Minister’s speech. We have obviously had one side of the ledger, will there be stuff on the other side of the ledger which offsets some of the changes that are apparently being discussed.”

Lib Dems: Sunak 'intent on trashing economy of the future'

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Rishi Sunak “seems intent on trashing the economy of the future” as he responded to the expected watering down of the Government’s net zero policies.

Sir Ed said: “The Conservatives have already trashed the economy of today. Now Rishi Sunak seems intent on trashing the economy of the future as well.

“The British people are trying to do the right things for our planet, even as they are struggling to make ends meet. But they have been let down over and over again by this out-of-touch Conservative Government.

“This latest Conservative chaos is putting hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk across the UK, and leaving families and pensioners paying sky-high energy bills.

“Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives clearly don’t have a clue what’s best for the future of our planet or our economy.”

PM's net zero plans expose split among Tory MPs

Rishi Sunak’s plans to scale back a series of net zero policies has exposed a split among Conservative backbenchers, writes Dominic Penna, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter.

Marco Longhi, the MP for the Red Wall seat of Dudley, said Mr Sunak’s expected decision was “extremely welcome, because it was the less well off who were going to disproportionately shoulder the costs”.

He added: “While fully behind efforts to deliver a greener planet, I am not going to support policies that are only affordable by the richest.”

But MPs in more traditional Blue Wall Tory heartlands are warning the Prime Minister not to back away from his commitments. Chris Skidmore, who led a net zero review for the Government under Boris Johnson, insisted it was “clear that we need long term consistency, clarity and continuity of policy frameworks and commitments”.

“This decision runs against this, and smacks of short-term political gain that will cause long-term economic pain.”

Sunak to deliver speech at 4.30pm

Downing Street has now confirmed that Rishi Sunak will deliver a speech in No9 Downing Street at 4.30pm.

Rishi Sunak: 'Halving inflation is my top priority'

While all of Westminster waits for Rishi Sunak to speak publicly about his net zero plans, the Prime Minister has taken the time to welcome today’s inflation figures (see the post below at 08.18).

Here’s his tweet:

Good news for hardworking families across the country - inflation is down again.



Halving inflation is my top priority because inflation eats into the pounds in your pockets and makes everyone poorer.



We’ll stick to the plan and continue to support you with the cost of living. https://t.co/ayx64b1GUX — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 20, 2023

Analysis: No10 scrambling to regain control of net zero narrative

Things are clearly moving very quickly in Downing Street this morning.

The Cabinet only met in No10 yesterday morning - seemingly with no mention of the Government’s green policies - and now just over 24 hours later Rishi Sunak is convening an emergency call with his senior ministers to discuss his plans to water down some net zero measures.

Mr Sunak is then expected to hold a press conference later today to set out his position.

The move to expedite the announcements makes sense for No10.

Downing Street will have known that it risked losing control of the chance to shape the narrative on net zero if it waited until tomorrow or Friday for the PM to speak after last night’s leak of the expected changes.

Rishi Sunak holding emergency phone call with Cabinet ministers

Rishi Sunak has hastily arranged an emergency phone call with his Cabinet ministers to discuss his plans to water down the Government’s green policies.

The Prime Minister is then expected to hold a press conference later today.

Former Climate Change Committee chairman: Net zero backtrack 'very foolish'

Lord Deben, the former chairman of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, said it would be “very foolish” and a “mistake” for the Government to water down its net zero policies.

He told Sky News: “I think what I have heard is very foolish. Motor manufacturers have just said it is absolutely unacceptable to them, they have been organising themselves to produce electric motor vehicles for the 2030 deadline, they have invested very large sums of money.

“The Government going back on that is a kick in the teeth for them. The other things that are proposed by the Government are to resile on promises which they have made.

“And the trouble is all this will cost people much more. Putting off the date for the electric vehicles, the Climate Change Committee said would cost billions but certainly would cost a great deal of money, much of that will be on the shoulders of the motorists and obviously this is a mistake and I am very sorry it should have been done.”

Car industry chief warns of 'confusion and uncertainty' on green pledges

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the automotive industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said the Government must provide motorists with a “clear, consistent message” if they are to make the switch to greener vehicles.

He said: “The automotive industry has and continues to invest billions in new electric vehicles as the decarbonisation of road transport is essential if net zero is to be delivered.

“Government has played a key part in bringing some of that investment to the UK, and Britain can – and should – be a leader in zero emission mobility both as a manufacturer and market.

“To make this a reality, however, consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from Government a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives and charging infrastructure that gives confidence rather than anxiety. Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back.”

Which net zero measures could be watered down by Rishi Sunak?

The 2030 petrol and diesel car ban: Mr Sunak is expected to announce that he is pushing back a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

Oil boiler ban: A ban on oil boilers is currently scheduled for 2026, but it was reported last night that this may be delayed to 2035, with only 80 per cent needing to be phased out by then.

Gas boilers: Mr Sunak is also expected to make similar changes around the Government’s policy on gas boilers, which would be banned after 2035 and phased out in favour of heat pumps under the current blueprint. The Prime Minister is now likely to say that only 80 per cent of gas boilers would be phased out by this time.

Landlord fines: Under the current plans, landlords could be fined for failing to upgrade their properties to a certain level of energy efficiency. But this could now change.

Reduce and reuse – but no ‘burdensome’ recycling: Mr Sunak is planning to rule out what he considers to be “burdensome” recycling schemes, the BBC reported last night.

No new taxes: Mr Sunak will reportedly tell voters there will be no new taxes to deter them from flying.

Labour claim Sunak 'too weak to run the country'

Labour has pounced on the news that Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to water down the Government’s net zero policies, claiming the Prime Minister is “too weak to run the country”.

The party has pointed out that Liz Truss, the former prime minister, on Monday called for the UK to delay the implementation of key net zero measures, and that two days later it has emerged that Mr Sunak looks likely to do just that.

Labour tweeted the following this morning:

On Monday, Liz Truss suggested the Tories should u-turn on their environment pledges.



Today, Rishi Sunak is about to do just that. pic.twitter.com/xEZTw5ywsC — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 20, 2023

No 'borrowing binge' despite fall in inflation, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has ruled out a “borrowing binge” after a surprise fall in inflation (see the post below at 08.18).

The Chancellor’s comments appear to rule out significant tax cuts being announced at the Autumn Statement on November 22.

Inflation never falls in a straight line but it’s now down 40% from it’s peak. The plan is working.



But we need to stick to it: even at 6.7% there’s still immense pressure on family budgets. That means no borrowing binge, which would simply keep interest rates higher for longer — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) September 20, 2023

The AA: Motorists needs 'more certainty' on petrol car ban

An AA spokeswoman said manufacturers and drivers need “more certainty” over when new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

She said: “The AA said from the outset that the 2030 deadline was ‘ambitious but achievable’. What the car industry and individuals want is more certainty so they can plan for the future.

“Whatever the target date, it is clear that more support is needed in terms of charging infrastructure to help the transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

Shadow minister refuses to commit to keeping 2030 petrol cars date

A shadow minister has refused to commit to keeping the ban on new diesel and petrol cars from 2030 if Labour wins the next election.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said “we’re going to need to talk to the car companies, who will be as surprised about these announcements as we are”.

He told Sky News: “This is a classic example of Rishi Sunak’s weak leadership. You don’t announce these big changes in industrial policy via a leak from Downing Street and a late-night press release from the Prime Minister’s bunker.

“Ministers didn’t seem to know, we’ve just seen… the Home Secretary didn’t know the details. Tory MPs didn’t know, which is why they’re furious on the airwaves and some calling for Rishi Sunak to go, and businesses won’t have known, in the weeks where Tory ministers have been signing off hundreds of millions of pounds to help businesses get ready for these long-held targets.

“This is a chaotic approach to running the country, it’s completely unacceptable and it’s harming the economy.”

Ford UK criticises Government over potential shift on green vehicle timeline

Car manufacturer Ford UK has criticised the Government over the suggestion that the timeline for shifting to cleaner vehicles could be changed.

The company said it needed three things from ministers - ambition, commitment and consistency - and a delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars beyond 2030 would “undermine all three”.

Lisa Brankin, Ford UK chair, said: “Three years ago the government announced the UK’s transition to electric new car and van sales from 2030. The auto industry is investing to meet that challenge.

“Ford has announced a global $50 billion commitment to electrification, launching nine electric vehicles by 2025. The range is supported by £430 million invested in Ford’s UKs development and manufacturing facilities, with further funding planned for the 2030 timeframe.

“This is the biggest industry transformation in over a century and the UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future. Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three. We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high.”

Sir Alok Sharma warns watering down net zero pledges could cost Tories votes

Former Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma warned that watering down net zero commitments could cost the Tories votes.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I think of course we need to provide people with support on these issues and I have set out some of the areas we have done so already.

“But look, I would just say this, I think it would be incredibly damaging for business confidence, for inward investment, if the political consensus that we have forged in our country on the environment and climate action is fractured.

“And frankly I really do not believe that it is going to help any political party electorally which chooses to go down this path.

“If you look at this issue on the environment and on climate, it absolutely matters to voters of all political parties, we see that consistently in the polling and climate and the environment consistently rank in the top four or five issues which matter most to the electorate.”

Ex-Cabinet minister warns against 'chopping and changing' on green pledges

Sir Alok Sharma, the senior Tory MP who was the chairman of the Cop26 climate change summit held in Glasgow in 2021, warned the Government against “chopping and changing” on its green policies.

Sir Alok, who is currently in New York to attend a climate summit at the UN, said businesses needed “clarity and certainty” on the green agenda.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “When I speak to business leaders, I am doing that here also in New York, is what they want is clarity and certainty on long term policies because that is the basis on which they make investments and create jobs.

“Frankly the last thing the business community wants is chopping and changing of policies and frankly all the uncertainty that brings. So let’s wait and listen to what the Prime Minister has to say.”

Tory MP welcomes 'sensible' move to water down net zero policies

Craig Mackinlay, leader of the Tory Net Zero Scrutiny Group which has been sceptical of the Government’s green policies, said the expected announcements by Rishi Sunak were “sensible and pragmatic”.

He said delaying the introduction of green policies would allow “time for technology to prove itself rather than consumers being pushed into immature technologies they don’t want”.

The Tory MP tweeted: “I hope to mark this down as a sensible win for consumers on the back of the research and representations to [government by the Net Zero Scrutiny Group].”

Lord Goldsmith says watering down green pledges a 'moment of shame'

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, who quit as environment minister in June with a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak’s “apathy” on the green agenda, said the prospect of the Government watering down its net zero policies represented “a moment of shame”.

Lord Goldsmith also questioned whether Mr Sunak had the mandate to make changes to the net zero approach.

His statement was shared on Twitter by Pippa Crerar, The Guardian’s political editor:

Tory peer @ZacGoldsmith, who quit as environment minister in June, describes Sunak’s net zero decision as “a moment of shame” for UK.



He also raises question of PM’s mandate… unlikely to be the last to do so. pic.twitter.com/YDGCJ98Rv8 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 19, 2023

Rachel Reeves responds to inflation numbers

Rachel Reeves said the Tories had “wreaked havoc” with the economy and “working people are paying the price” as she responded to this morning’s inflation numbers (see the post below at 08.18).

The shadow chancellor said: “The UK is forecast to have the highest inflation of any major economy this year. The Prime Minister is too weak to turn things around, while his predecessor Liz Truss continues to call for the same policies that crashed the economy this time last year.

“The Conservatives have wreaked havoc and working people are paying the price. Labour will grow our economy so we can increase living standards, bring down bills and make working people in all parts of the country better off.”

Inflation falls as Chancellor says plan is working

Inflation fell unexpectedly in August, providing a boost to Rishi Sunak and his hopes of halving inflation this year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said this morning that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 6.7 per cent in the 12 months to August, down from 6.8 per cent in the 12 months to July.

It marks the lowest rate since February last year. Many experts had expected an uptick in prices in August.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor said: “Today’s news shows the plan to deal with inflation is working - plain and simple. But it is still too high which is why it is all the more important to stick to our plan to halve it so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses. It is also the only path to sustainably higher growth.”

Ex-minister: PM risks 'greatest mistake of his premiership' by watering down green pledges

Rishi Sunak risks making the “greatest mistake of his premiership so far” if he proceeds with a watering down of the Government’s net zero pledges, a senior Tory MP has warned.

Chris Skidmore, a former energy minister who conducted an independent review of the Government’s net zero approach, was asked during an interview on BBC Newsnight if he believed the Prime Minister would be making a mistake by backtracking on green measures.

Mr Skidmore said: “I have said it is potentially the greatest mistake of his premiership so far and I say that not lightly because we have seen in the past, when David Cameron decided to cut the green c--- as he called it, actually it cost householders £5billion extra every year as a result of that decision not to invest in extra insulation and to decarbonise our heating systems and we can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“Actually, delivering on net zero provides a benefit and not a cost. It provides regeneration in communities…”

He added: “The challenge is we are living in a transition, an energy transition, that is going to happen anyway.”

"It's potentially the greatest mistake of his premiership so far." - Former energy minister Chris Skidmore MP, who signed the UK's net zero pledge into law, on reports that Rishi Sunak is set to drop key environment pledges #newsnight pic.twitter.com/VvYZGJazwg — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 19, 2023

Suella Braverman praises PM for making 'difficult decisions' on net zero

Suella Braverman praised Rishi Sunak for “making difficult decisions” on net zero as she insisted the Government’s commitment to the 2050 emissions target had not “dimmed”.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, previously said the 2030 date for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars was “immoveable”.

Ms Braverman was asked during an interview on Times Radio if that date was now moveable and she said: “Listen, I am not going to get into details but I commend the Prime Minister for making difficult decisions, putting the interests of the economy first, putting the interests of British workers first, putting the interests of household costs first. That is how we are going to grow the economy, that is how we are going to protect people’s livelihoods.

“We are committed to delivering net zero by 2050 in line with our international agreements, we have achieved a huge amount, we are a global leader in this race.

“We have reduced carbon emissions by 50 per cent since the 1990s, we have increased renewable energy generation by fourfold since 2010. Those are achievements which have been hard won thanks to deliberate interventions by this Conservative government and I don’t think our commitment is dimmed but we need to put pragmatism, proportionality and the cost of living first as well.”

Home Secretary hints ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back

Rishi Sunak is widely expected to announce during his big net zero speech later this week that the proposed ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

Suella Braverman would not comment directly on the suggestion this morning but appeared to give a hint that the ban could be pushed back as she said the Uxbridge by-election had shown the need to take a “pragmatic and proportionate approach” on green issues.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Tayfun Salci /Shutterstock

The Home Secretary told Times Radio: “Cars are heavily integral to everyone’s daily lives and as we saw in the Uxbridge by-election there was a very strong rejection of policies like Ulez which was a punitive and ill-thought out tax on drivers.

“So people have spoken, as they did in Uxbridge, they sided with the Conservative policy to reject Ulez and so we do need to take a pragmatic and proportionate approach overall.”

Suella Braverman: 'We are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people'

Suella Braverman said the Government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people” over net zero as Rishi Sunak draws up plans to water down his green pledges.

The Home Secretary would not be drawn on which measures could be changed or ditched but did not deny that changes are going to be made, with the Prime Minister due to give a speech on the subject later this week.

She told Times Radio that the Government is “not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people”.

She said: “Our Government is absolutely committed to delivering net zero by 2050 in line with our international agreements and we have achieved a huge amount in the last decade thanks to policies rolled out by this Government on renewable energy, on carbon emissions and getting those down.

“But ultimately we have to adopt a pragmatic approach, a proportionate approach and one that also serves our goals and we are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people.”

