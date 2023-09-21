Politics news latest: Thatcher would have backed me over net zero, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak speaking to the Today programme's Nick Robinson in the Thatcher Room of Downing Street - Simon Dawson/10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has said Margaret Thatcher would have backed his position on net zero after he delayed a number of key green policies.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday postponed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 while also announcing some households will be exempt from the forthcoming oil and gas boiler ban.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in the Thatcher Room of Downing Street, Mr Sunak was asked how his changes could be squared with the Iron Lady’s warnings in 1989 about the “insidious danger of climate change”.

“The first thing to say is we’re absolutely not slowing down efforts to combat climate change,” replied. “I’m very proud of our country’s leadership. We’ve decarbonised faster than any other economy in the G7, not a fact you hear that often. I think those targets are right because I do passionately want to make sure we get to net zero, that’s the right thing to do.

“But I also believe, as I think Margaret Thatcher would have agreed with as well, that it’s not right just to assert headline, chase the short term popularity that might give without a clear and deliverable plan for how we might get there. For too long in this debate there hasn’t been enough transparency and honesty about how we get there.”

It came as Kemi Badenoch, Mr Sunak’s Business Secretary, said the transition to zero emissions by 2050 must work for “everybody, not just the metropolitan bubble.”

10:13 AM BST

Polling shows Rishi Sunak 'in dire need of a boost'

Labour has recorded its largest lead with pollster Savanta since January, new figures show.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is on 46 points, up by one per cent, while the Conservatives are on 26 points, down three, and the Liberal Democrats are on 12.

Chris Hopkins, Savanta’s political research director, said: “Sunak’s shift away from green policies feels a desperate attempt to claw back votes, and this latest polling shows that he is in dire need of a boost.

“These numbers are the worst since he’s taken office, and while they’re still no close to being ‘Liz Truss bad’, they’re reflective of a Prime Minister that’s failed to make progress since he entered No.10.”

🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention



📈20pt Labour lead - largest since Jan



🌹Lab 46 (+1)

🌳Con 26 (-3)

🔶LD 12 (+2)

➡️Reform 5 (-1)

🌍Green 4 (+1)

🎗️SNP 3 (=)

⬜️Other 5 (=)



2,255 UK adults, 15-17 Sept



— Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) September 21, 2023

10:08 AM BST

We won’t reach net zero unless we take the public with us, says Claire Coutinho

Storms, floods, droughts, and wildfires are an increasing part of our lives and I am in no doubt that man-made climate change lies behind this, writes Claire Coutinho, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Our world is heating due to rising levels of carbon in the atmosphere and we must act to avoid irreparable harm, both to our communities and the natural world.

From the moment Margaret Thatcher grabbed the United Nations by the scruff of the neck and called the world’s attention to the dangers of global warming, the UK has led on this issue.

Since 1990, we have cut our emissions by almost 50 per cent while managing to grow our economy by 65 per cent. France, meanwhile has only managed a 22 per cent reduction, the United States none at all, and China’s has risen by 300 per cent.

Claire Coutinho: We must not lose sight of protecting households

09:52 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer: Labour will make Britain 'clean energy superpower'

The Labour leader has tweeted this morning:

Good jobs. Cheaper bills. Real energy security.



— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2023

09:39 AM BST

Comment: Sunak has just jump-started the Tories’ election campaign

They say the Conservative Party is a broad church, but on environmental matters Tory MPs don’t even practise the same religion, writes Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor.

You’ve got your evangelists on one side, hailing the second coming of Greta Thunberg with, as Rishi Sunak put it at his press conference on Wednesday “ideological zeal”, and your atheists on the other, sceptical that climate change even exists, but too afraid of the eco-mob to admit it.

And then you’ve got a weary electorate, concerned about the future of this precious Earth of ours, but unwilling to pay more to achieve arbitrary green targets – not least when reminded that UK emissions have fallen by 49 per cent since 1990, despite the economy growing by 75 per cent over the same period.

It was with the public that the Prime Minister placed himself, sympathising with their unwillingness to bear “costs that no one was ever really told about and which may not actually be necessary to deliver the emissions reduction that we need”.

Camilla Tominey: Sunak has been recast as a bold, brave decision-maker

09:27 AM BST

How Rishi Sunak watering down his net zero pledges will help consumers

Rishi Sunak yesterday held a hastily-arranged press conference in Downing Street to announce major changes to his environmental policies to make them more affordable for hard-pressed households.

While he said he was still committed to the target of making the UK net zero by 2050, the Prime Minister said changes had to be made in the wake of the cost of living crisis to ensure families could afford green laws.

The changes will delay the switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles, and from gas boilers to environmentally-friendly heat pumps.

Here, the Telegraph takes a look at what it means for you

09:08 AM BST

Badenoch dismisses Lord Goldsmith criticism

Kemi Badenoch has dismissed Lord Goldsmith’s stinging criticism of Rishi Sunak’s net zero policies.

The Tory peer quit as an environment minister in June with a scathing attack on Mr Sunak’s “apathy” on the green agenda, and described yesterday’s speech as a “moment of shame”.

When asked about his comments by Sky News, Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary, said Lord Goldsmith is a friend but she “fundamentally [disagrees] with what he has said”.

“We are listening to the concerns people are raising with us. Most people in this country don’t have the kind of money that he has. We have to think about what people can reasonably afford. We have people who are not connected to the gas grid who are being made to make changes that are simply not feasible.”

09:02 AM BST

'A man without a plan'

Ed Miliband said Rishi Sunak’s speech yesterday represented a “bad day” for Britain as he accused the Prime Minister of being a “man without a plan”.

Labour is pledging to reinstate the 2030 deadline for a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, and also opposes scaled down plans to phase out fossil fuel boilers from 2035.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Miliband said: “Yesterday was a bad day I’m afraid for our economy, for our prosperity and for Britain and you saw that from the furious reaction from businesses across the country.”

Pressed on how Germany won’t force people to buy an electric vehicle in 2030, he replied: “We don’t set our policy by what Germany or the rest of Europe is doing, we set it by what is right for Britain. Let’s get the facts clear here, by having the 2030 phaseout date, we will save money compared to the 2035 date.

“At the very first hurdle the Prime Minister has done something which will load more costs onto the British people... Rishi Sunak is a man without a plan and this government is a government without a plan.”

08:54 AM BST

Lee Anderson attacks 'out of touch' Sky presenter

Lee Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has branded Sky News’s Jayne Secker “out of touch” after her suggestion the “poorest in society” do not drive sparked a strong rebuttal from Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary.

“Imagine being this out of touch and saying this about poorer people,” Mr Anderson wrote on X.

“These so called journalists would probably cross the street to avoid walking past a ‘poor person’. Well done Kemi Badenoch for challengign this outrageous attitude.”

Out of touch 🤔



Imagine being this out of touch and saying this about poorer people. These so called journalists would probably cross the street to avoid walking past a 'poor person'.



Well done @KemiBadenoch for challenging this outrageous attitude 💪💪👇👇



— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 21, 2023

08:52 AM BST

Analysis: Steely Sunak invokes the Iron Lady

Not for the first time, Rishi Sunak sounded something of a tetchy note during parts of his interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

But it is clear the new approach to how the UK raises its net zero set out by the Prime Minister is authentically his own, as he took the fight to his critics and said arguments against delays to key dates were an “easy thing to rebut”.

Mr Sunak pointed to the Government being ahead of other major economies in its efforts to decarbonise, insisting the country can still be able to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 despite Britons being asked to proceed at a slower pace with making changes on the roads and in their homes.

“What it does is provide certainty that you’re going to get to net zero in a sensible way,” he added, in a bid to reassure businesses that have voiced their scepticism about his plans.

“The worst thing for businesses, as you can see in other countries around the world, iyou go too far too fast, and crucially you don’t bring the public with you and have to change further down the track, that’s no good for business.”

Rejecting Nick Robinson’s comparisons to a decision by Liz Truss not to consult the Office for Budget Responsiblity, Mr Sunak heralded in a new “sensible way” of tackling emissions. Snap polling suggests it puts him in the corner of the public - and his tone suggests it is the first of many sweeping policy changes to come.

08:36 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: Thatcher would have backed me over net zero

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in the Thatcher Room of Downing Street, Mr Sunak was asked how his changes could be squared with the Iron Lady’s warnings in 1989 about the “insidious danger of climate change”.

“The first thing to say is we’re absolutely not slowing down efforts to combat climate change,” replied. “I’m very proud of our country’s leadership. We’ve decarbonised faster than any other economy in the G7, not a fact you hear that often. I think those targets are right because I do passionately want to make sure we get to net zero, that’s the right thing to do.

“But I also believe, as I think Margaret Thatcher would have agreed with as well, that it’s not right just to assert headline, chase the short term popularity that might give without a clear and deliverable plan for how we might get there. For too long in this debate there hasn’t been enough transparency and honesty about how we get there.”

08:26 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: We'll still hit 2030 carbon target

For 2030, everyone’s had to set a target for what they’ll do for decarbonisation. We’ve committed to reducing our emissions by 68 per cent. That’s where we’re going and we’re going faster than anyone else.

08:13 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: There hasn't been enough transparency over net zero

Rishi Sunak tells the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The first thing to say is we’re absolutely not slowing down efforts to combat climate change. I’m very proud of our country’s leadership.

“We’ve decarbonised faster than any other economy in the G7, not a fact you hear that often. I think those targets are right because I do passionately want to make sure we get to net zero, that’s the right thing to do.

“But I also believe, as I think Margaret Thatcher would have agreed with as well, that it’s not right just to assert headline, chase the short term popularity that might give without a clear and deliverable plan for how we might get there. For too long in this debate there hasn’t been enough transparency and honesty about how we get there.”

08:10 AM BST

Allister Heath: The furious Blob will try to destroy Rishi Sunak for his net zero heresy

Was I wrong about Rishi Sunak? asks Allister Heath. Does he still, despite everything, have what it takes?

In a dramatic move that may yet upend British politics, the Prime Minister has declared war on the green establishment, torn up the cross-party, fanatical consensus on how to achieve net zero, defied the useful idiots within his own party – including many of his closest allies – and promised a gentler, more humane, more sophisticated environmentalism committed to protecting consumers.



It was the best speech he has ever given, and the first indication that he might, after all, have it in him to forge a new, more conservative vision for Britain.



There is now clear green water between the parties, making life trickier for Sir Keir Starmer. But I hope Sunak realises just how vicious the backlash will be: the Blob, the cultural aristocracy and myriad pseudo-Tories will unleash every dirty trick in the book to force him to back down.



Broadcasters will continue to be hysterically negative, as will the clerisy; he will be accused of hating the “youth”; the Church, the Left-wing think-tanks, big business and charities will continue to condemn him; there will be leaks, resignations, and attempts at ousting him. It will be nasty and frenzied, but he must hold firm.

Allister Heath: Tories must back Sunak’s green pragmatism

08:07 AM BST

Sunak to speak soon on net zero changes

Rishi Sunak will give an interview to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in around five minutes’ time.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation yesterday in which he said he would spare the public the “unacceptable costs” of net zero as he scaled back a string of flagship environmental policies.

Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak delayed the ban on new petrol car sales from 2030 to 2035, pushed back the ban on new oil boiler sales from 2026 to 2035, and increased heat pump grants to £7,500.

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has a rundown of Sunak’s speech

08:02 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through another busy day in Westminster.

Net zero policies cannot only work for the “metropolitan bubble”, Kemi Badenoch has insisted this morning, after Rishi Sunak delayed a number of key green policies in a speech to the nation on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary, defended the Prime Minister’s decision to delay a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and exempt some households from the oil and gas boiler ban.

