Net Zero latest: Sunak says climate change zealots 'don't care about impact on families'

Rishi Sunak spoke to farming apprentices as he defended his changes to net zero this lunchtime

Rishi Sunak said that people with “more ideological zeal” about climate change “just don’t care about the impact on families”, as he continued to defend his changes to net zero policy.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday postponed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 while also announcing some households will be exempt from the forthcoming oil and gas boiler ban.

During an interview at an agricultural college in Essex, Mr Sunak said: “Lots of people have lots of different views on this. We’ve been through the numbers, we’re confident that we are on track to deliver all our targets.

He added: “As I said yesterday … it gets polarised between extremes. There are people who just want to deny climate change is happening – they’re wrong – and on the other side there are people who approach this with more ideological zeal where they just don’t care about the impact on families. I don’t think they’re right either.”

The Prime Minister said that he was “undeterred” by resistance that he could face against his plans “from all different quarters”, when asked about a possible Commons vote on the policies.

02:37 PM BST

'Self-serving' elites are hurting free speech, argues Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch said the fight for freedom of speech “has never been more intense” as he announced he will step down as chairman of News Corp and Fox.

The 92-year-old media mogul said he and his companies were in “robust health” as he handed the reins to his son, Lachlan Murdoch.

“The battle for the freedom of speech and, ultimately, the freedom of thought, has never been more intense,” he wrote in a message to his colleagues.

“My father firmly believed in freedom, and Lachlan is absolutely committed to the cause. Self-serving bureaucracies are seeking to silence those who would question their provenance and purpose.

“Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth.”

02:24 PM BST

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of News Corp and Fox

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of News Corp and Fox after almost seven decades at the helm of his media empire.

In a statement, the companies announced that the 92-year-old will step down as chairman of each board at upcoming annual general meetings next month.

He will take up the role of chairman emeritus of both companies, while his son Lachlan will become sole chairman of News Corp and continue as executive chairman and chief executive of Fox.

02:19 PM BST

Lord Goldsmith too rich to feel net zero pain, says Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch has suggested former net zero tsar Lord Goldsmith is too rich to understand the need to soften a string of Britain’s flagship climate commitments.

The Business Secretary implied the ex-Foreign Office minister is out of touch with ordinary people because he has “way more money than pretty much everyone in the UK”.

The Prime Minister has said he will scale back a series of green measures to spare the public the “unacceptable costs” of the transition.

Announcing the shift on Wednesday, he warned that voters would revolt against making the UK a net zero carbon emitter by 2050 unless politicians were more honest and “realistic” about the financial impact.

01:57 PM BST

Step up climate change fight, urges King Charles

King Charles has called for action to step up the fight against climate change.

In a historic speech to the French Senate, the first ever by a British monarch, he urged the assembled politicians and dignitaries to not just “cherish and nurture our Entente Cordiale”, the landmark treaty of 1904 that helped thaw cross-Channel relations, but build upon it with more action to protect the planet.

It comes a day after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would spare the public the “unacceptable costs” of net zero as he scaled back a string of flagship environmental policies.

01:18 PM BST

Sadiq Khan tells Londoners 'don't lose hope' amid net zero backtrack

London, don't lose hope for a greener tomorrow. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 21, 2023

01:11 PM BST

Lee Anderson: The BBC is the official opposition

The Prime Minister sounded a defiant note throughout his interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, taking the fight to his backbench critics, before saying points made by Nick Robinson over certainty for businesses were “an easy thing to rebut”.



Sunak insisted the country can still be able to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 while sparing voters pain in their homes and on the roads, rejecting Robinson’s comparison between his sudden green changes and the way Liz Truss introduced her ill-fated mini-Budget.

Lee Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has criticised the national broadcaster on net zero this lunchtime. Speaking to the Telegraph Politics newsletter, which you can sign up to receive here, Mr Anderson said: “The BBC, as I’ve always said, are the official opposition in our country.

“They did this during Brexit, they’re always doing it, and it just proves once again how out-of-touch the BBC and large swathes of the mainstream media are with the Great British public.”

01:03 PM BST

Labour: 'Disastrous mini-Budget' still harming economy

Inflation remains high and households are worse off because of Liz Truss’s “disastrous” mini-Budget despite the Bank of England holding interest rates, the shadow chancellor has said.

Labour’s Rachel Reeves told reporters: “Britain has been left worse off after 13 years of economic chaos and instability under the Conservatives.

“Households coming off fixed-rate mortgages will be paying an average of £220 more a month and inflation remains high because of the Conservatives’ disastrous mini-Budget.

“Labour’s plan for the economy is about returning stability and boosting growth so we can cut household bills, create better-paid jobs and make working people in all parts of the country better-off.”

12:43 PM BST

What is ‘net zero’, and how much will it cost you?

British homeowners and drivers are under pressure to cut their emissions, thanks to the Government’s grand decarbonising policies and proposals to reach net zero by 2050.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a major climbdown on some key policies, with previous deadlines torn up and reset. There have been reprieves for homeowners with gas and oil boilers, drivers and landlords.

The net zero concept comes from a recommendation made by the Climate Change Committee, an independent adviser to the Government on the environment, in May 2019.

Prior to the net zero target, Britain had a legally binding target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80pc, compared to 1990 levels, by 2025.

12:18 PM BST

Britain is beginning to see 'tide turn' against high inflation, says Chancellor

Jeremy Hunt has said that the UK is starting to see the “tide turn against high inflation”, following the Bank of England’s announcement that interest rates will be kept the same for the first time in almost two years, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

The Chancellor said: “We are starting to see the tide turn against high inflation, but we will continue to do what we can to help households struggling with mortgage payments,” he said.

“Now is the time to see the job through. We are on track to halve inflation this year and sticking to our plan is the only way to bring interest and mortgage rates down.”

11:58 AM BST

Nation split on Government delaying climate policies

The country is split on whether or not the Government should delay climate change plans, with a slightly larger number of people in favour of pushing back targets, according to latest polling, Genevieve Holl-Allen reports.

Around four in ten (38 per cent) of people believe that the Government should keep all current climate change plans, with 44 per cent in favour of delaying them, according to a survey conducted by YouGov.

A majority believe that the 2050 net zero target should remain in place, but 27 per cent of respondents said that the Government should delay or drop current plans while maintaining the target.

11:42 AM BST

Sadiq Khan: It 'beggars belief' for Government to alter net zero policy change based on Uxbridge

Sadiq Khan has rejected the suggestion that the result of the Uxbridge byelection, widely seen as a de facto referendum on his Ulez expansion, is behind the Government’s decision to delay some of its net zero targets, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

The Conservatives managed to hold onto the seat in outer London earlier this summer, on the same day that it lost both Somerton and Frome and Selby and Ainsty.

Mr Khan told Times Radio this morning: “The idea you would devise a 20 year economic strategy, a 20 year environmental strategy based upon a seat, and I want to win every seat where Labour stands, a seat that Labour’s never won in my lifetime.

“If that’s the case, it beggars belief.”

The London mayor has been in New York for the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit that was held yesterday, and has been speaking about London’s green policies, including the Ultra Low Emissions Zone.

11:27 AM BST

Sunak says he is 'undeterred' by resistance to his net zero announcement

Rishi Sunak has said that he is “undeterred” by resistance to his net zero plans, as he faces backlash from fellow Conservatives to his new policy announcements, Genevieve Holl-Allen writes.

When asked about a possible vote in the Commons over the plans, and whether it would be a possible vote of confidence in his leadership, Mr Sunak said: “This is about doing the right thing for the country and that’s what I’m doing.”

Rishi Sunak speaks to apprentices Kate Watson and Ruby Holland during sheep drenching, as he visits Writtle University College near Chelmsford

He added: “I’m not interested in chasing short-term headlines, I’m not interested in taking the easy way out. I’m interested in bringing real change. And yes, I know that I’m going to face resistance along the way from all different quarters but I’m going to be undeterred in doing that, because that’s what people want to see.”

11:18 AM BST

Sunak: People with more climate zeal 'just don’t care about the impact on families'

Rishi Sunak has said that people with “more ideological zeal” about climate change “just don’t care about the impact on families,” as he continued to defend his net zero policy, reports Genevieve Holl-Allen.

During an interview in Essex, the Prime Minister was asked about what new measures would be introduced to help reach net zero, following the delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Mr Sunak said: “Lots of people have lots of different views on this. We’ve been through the numbers, we’re confident that we are on track to deliver all our targets.

He added: “As I said yesterday … it gets polarised between extremes. There are people who just want to deny climate change is happening – they’re wrong – and on the other side there are people who approach this with more ideological zeal where they just don’t care about the impact on families. I don’t think they’re right either.”

11:08 AM BST

Rishi Sunak has 'given into Liz Truss' on net zero, says Labour

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “having given into Liz Truss” over his latest net zero policy changes, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

The Labour shadow minister for industry and decarbonisation, Sarah Jones, described Mr Sunak’s approach to net zero as “a car crash”.

She told GB News: “Rishi Sunak just doesn’t get it, he’s weak and he has given in to Liz Truss at the first hurdle.”

Earlier this week, the former prime minister questioned if the Government’s net zero drive has public support, and urged Mr Sunak to delay several key net zero measures.

Ms Truss said: “I think there is a wider debate to be had about the cost of implementing the climate change agenda, the way in which it is being done and whether or not there is genuine international agreement on dealing with the issue.

“I don’t think that has been properly fleshed out and debated. I think it has been institutionalised before it actually has democratic consent.”



10:50 AM BST

Kemi Badenoch in stinging rebuttal to Lord Goldsmith's criticism of Sunak

Kemi Badenoch has attacked Lord Goldsmith’s support of net zero targets that have been delayed by Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday postponed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 while also announcing some households will be exempt from the forthcoming oil and gas boiler ban.

Lord Goldsmith, a Tory peer, quit Mr Sunak’s government in June with a scathing attack on his “apathy” over the green agenda and described yesterday’s speech as a “moment of shame”.

But Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary, told LBC Radio: “.Zac Goldsmith is someone who cares very much about the environment. He is a friend of mine, but the fact is, he has way more money than pretty much everyone in the UK.

“This is not to how we make decisions. We need to make decisions based on what the facts are. The facts are, the energy costs are rising.”

10:13 AM BST

Polling shows Rishi Sunak 'in dire need of a boost'

Labour has recorded its largest lead with pollster Savanta since January, new figures show.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is on 46 points, up by one per cent, while the Conservatives are on 26 points, down three, and the Liberal Democrats are on 12.

Chris Hopkins, Savanta’s political research director, said: “Sunak’s shift away from green policies feels a desperate attempt to claw back votes, and this latest polling shows that he is in dire need of a boost.

“These numbers are the worst since he’s taken office, and while they’re still no close to being ‘Liz Truss bad’, they’re reflective of a Prime Minister that’s failed to make progress since he entered No.10.”

🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention



📈20pt Labour lead - largest since Jan



🌹Lab 46 (+1)

🌳Con 26 (-3)

🔶LD 12 (+2)

➡️Reform 5 (-1)

🌍Green 4 (+1)

🎗️SNP 3 (=)

⬜️Other 5 (=)



2,255 UK adults, 15-17 Sept



(chg 1-3 Sept) pic.twitter.com/bO4xRlHDo5 — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) September 21, 2023

10:08 AM BST

We won’t reach net zero unless we take the public with us, says Claire Coutinho

Storms, floods, droughts, and wildfires are an increasing part of our lives and I am in no doubt that man-made climate change lies behind this, writes Claire Coutinho, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Our world is heating due to rising levels of carbon in the atmosphere and we must act to avoid irreparable harm, both to our communities and the natural world.

From the moment Margaret Thatcher grabbed the United Nations by the scruff of the neck and called the world’s attention to the dangers of global warming, the UK has led on this issue.

Since 1990, we have cut our emissions by almost 50 per cent while managing to grow our economy by 65 per cent. France, meanwhile has only managed a 22 per cent reduction, the United States none at all, and China’s has risen by 300 per cent.

09:52 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer: Labour will make Britain 'clean energy superpower'

The Labour leader has tweeted this morning:

Good jobs. Cheaper bills. Real energy security.



That's why my Labour government will make Britain a clean energy superpower. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2023

09:39 AM BST

Comment: Sunak has just jump-started the Tories’ election campaign

They say the Conservative Party is a broad church, but on environmental matters Tory MPs don’t even practise the same religion, writes Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor.

You’ve got your evangelists on one side, hailing the second coming of Greta Thunberg with, as Rishi Sunak put it at his press conference on Wednesday “ideological zeal”, and your atheists on the other, sceptical that climate change even exists, but too afraid of the eco-mob to admit it.

And then you’ve got a weary electorate, concerned about the future of this precious Earth of ours, but unwilling to pay more to achieve arbitrary green targets – not least when reminded that UK emissions have fallen by 49 per cent since 1990, despite the economy growing by 75 per cent over the same period.

It was with the public that the Prime Minister placed himself, sympathising with their unwillingness to bear “costs that no one was ever really told about and which may not actually be necessary to deliver the emissions reduction that we need”.

09:27 AM BST

How Rishi Sunak watering down his net zero pledges will help consumers

Rishi Sunak yesterday held a hastily-arranged press conference in Downing Street to announce major changes to his environmental policies to make them more affordable for hard-pressed households.

While he said he was still committed to the target of making the UK net zero by 2050, the Prime Minister said changes had to be made in the wake of the cost of living crisis to ensure families could afford green laws.

The changes will delay the switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles, and from gas boilers to environmentally-friendly heat pumps.

09:08 AM BST

Badenoch dismisses Lord Goldsmith criticism

Kemi Badenoch has dismissed Lord Goldsmith’s stinging criticism of Rishi Sunak’s net zero policies.

The Tory peer quit as an environment minister in June with a scathing attack on Mr Sunak’s “apathy” on the green agenda, and described yesterday’s speech as a “moment of shame”.

When asked about his comments by Sky News, Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary, said Lord Goldsmith is a friend but she “fundamentally [disagrees] with what he has said”.

“We are listening to the concerns people are raising with us. Most people in this country don’t have the kind of money that he has. We have to think about what people can reasonably afford. We have people who are not connected to the gas grid who are being made to make changes that are simply not feasible.”

09:02 AM BST

'A man without a plan'

Ed Miliband said Rishi Sunak’s speech yesterday represented a “bad day” for Britain as he accused the Prime Minister of being a “man without a plan”.

Labour is pledging to reinstate the 2030 deadline for a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, and also opposes scaled down plans to phase out fossil fuel boilers from 2035.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Miliband said: “Yesterday was a bad day I’m afraid for our economy, for our prosperity and for Britain and you saw that from the furious reaction from businesses across the country.”

Pressed on how Germany won’t force people to buy an electric vehicle in 2030, he replied: “We don’t set our policy by what Germany or the rest of Europe is doing, we set it by what is right for Britain. Let’s get the facts clear here, by having the 2030 phaseout date, we will save money compared to the 2035 date.

“At the very first hurdle the Prime Minister has done something which will load more costs onto the British people... Rishi Sunak is a man without a plan and this government is a government without a plan.”

08:54 AM BST

Lee Anderson attacks 'out of touch' Sky presenter

Lee Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has branded Sky News’s Jayne Secker “out of touch” after her suggestion the “poorest in society” do not drive sparked a strong rebuttal from Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary.

“Imagine being this out of touch and saying this about poorer people,” Mr Anderson wrote on X.

“These so called journalists would probably cross the street to avoid walking past a ‘poor person’. Well done Kemi Badenoch for challengign this outrageous attitude.”

Out of touch 🤔



Imagine being this out of touch and saying this about poorer people. These so called journalists would probably cross the street to avoid walking past a 'poor person'.



Well done @KemiBadenoch for challenging this outrageous attitude 💪💪👇👇



Business Secretary… — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 21, 2023

08:52 AM BST

Analysis: Steely Sunak invokes the Iron Lady

Not for the first time, Rishi Sunak sounded something of a tetchy note during parts of his interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

But it is clear the new approach to how the UK raises its net zero set out by the Prime Minister is authentically his own, as he took the fight to his critics and said arguments against delays to key dates were an “easy thing to rebut”.

Mr Sunak pointed to the Government being ahead of other major economies in its efforts to decarbonise, insisting the country can still be able to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 despite Britons being asked to proceed at a slower pace with making changes on the roads and in their homes.

“What it does is provide certainty that you’re going to get to net zero in a sensible way,” he added, in a bid to reassure businesses that have voiced their scepticism about his plans.

“The worst thing for businesses, as you can see in other countries around the world, iyou go too far too fast, and crucially you don’t bring the public with you and have to change further down the track, that’s no good for business.”

Rejecting Nick Robinson’s comparisons to a decision by Liz Truss not to consult the Office for Budget Responsiblity, Mr Sunak heralded in a new “sensible way” of tackling emissions. Snap polling suggests it puts him in the corner of the public - and his tone suggests it is the first of many sweeping policy changes to come.

08:36 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: Thatcher would have backed me over net zero

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in the Thatcher Room of Downing Street, Mr Sunak was asked how his changes could be squared with the Iron Lady’s warnings in 1989 about the “insidious danger of climate change”.

“The first thing to say is we’re absolutely not slowing down efforts to combat climate change,” replied. “I’m very proud of our country’s leadership. We’ve decarbonised faster than any other economy in the G7, not a fact you hear that often. I think those targets are right because I do passionately want to make sure we get to net zero, that’s the right thing to do.

“But I also believe, as I think Margaret Thatcher would have agreed with as well, that it’s not right just to assert headline, chase the short term popularity that might give without a clear and deliverable plan for how we might get there. For too long in this debate there hasn’t been enough transparency and honesty about how we get there.”

08:26 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: We'll still hit 2030 carbon target

For 2030, everyone’s had to set a target for what they’ll do for decarbonisation. We’ve committed to reducing our emissions by 68 per cent. That’s where we’re going and we’re going faster than anyone else.

08:13 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: There hasn't been enough transparency over net zero

Rishi Sunak tells the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The first thing to say is we’re absolutely not slowing down efforts to combat climate change. I’m very proud of our country’s leadership.

“We’ve decarbonised faster than any other economy in the G7, not a fact you hear that often. I think those targets are right because I do passionately want to make sure we get to net zero, that’s the right thing to do.

“But I also believe, as I think Margaret Thatcher would have agreed with as well, that it’s not right just to assert headline, chase the short term popularity that might give without a clear and deliverable plan for how we might get there. For too long in this debate there hasn’t been enough transparency and honesty about how we get there.”

08:10 AM BST

Allister Heath: The furious Blob will try to destroy Rishi Sunak for his net zero heresy

Was I wrong about Rishi Sunak? asks Allister Heath. Does he still, despite everything, have what it takes?

In a dramatic move that may yet upend British politics, the Prime Minister has declared war on the green establishment, torn up the cross-party, fanatical consensus on how to achieve net zero, defied the useful idiots within his own party – including many of his closest allies – and promised a gentler, more humane, more sophisticated environmentalism committed to protecting consumers.



It was the best speech he has ever given, and the first indication that he might, after all, have it in him to forge a new, more conservative vision for Britain.



There is now clear green water between the parties, making life trickier for Sir Keir Starmer. But I hope Sunak realises just how vicious the backlash will be: the Blob, the cultural aristocracy and myriad pseudo-Tories will unleash every dirty trick in the book to force him to back down.



Broadcasters will continue to be hysterically negative, as will the clerisy; he will be accused of hating the “youth”; the Church, the Left-wing think-tanks, big business and charities will continue to condemn him; there will be leaks, resignations, and attempts at ousting him. It will be nasty and frenzied, but he must hold firm.

08:07 AM BST

Sunak to speak soon on net zero changes

Rishi Sunak will give an interview to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in around five minutes’ time.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation yesterday in which he said he would spare the public the “unacceptable costs” of net zero as he scaled back a string of flagship environmental policies.

Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak delayed the ban on new petrol car sales from 2030 to 2035, pushed back the ban on new oil boiler sales from 2026 to 2035, and increased heat pump grants to £7,500.

08:02 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through another busy day in Westminster.

Net zero policies cannot only work for the “metropolitan bubble”, Kemi Badenoch has insisted this morning, after Rishi Sunak delayed a number of key green policies in a speech to the nation on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary, defended the Prime Minister’s decision to delay a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and exempt some households from the oil and gas boiler ban.