Net Zero fanaticism now means overlooking Assad’s grotesque war crimes

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

It began early in the morning on 21 August, 2013. A dozen rockets landed in a rebel-controlled suburb of Damascus, killing over 1,000 civilians. It was the worst chemical weapons attack since the Halabja massacre in 1988, when Saddam Hussein attacked Kurdish civilians in Northern Iraq.

Bashar al-Assad had been fighting the rebels for months, and their forces were closing in. As they battled their way towards his palace, Assad resorted to the unthinkable. What followed was a shameful stain on the West’s honour. Despite a very clear “red line” drawn by US President Barack Obama, the White House and its allies blinked.

Rather than respond immediately, Obama turned to Congress for a vote of support. Combined with the British Parliament voting against intervention, the momentum was lost.

With the advantage of hindsight, this was an error that continues to have repercussions today. Putin, no doubt surprised, interpreted a failed red line for the West as a green light for Russia and Iran – recognising America had finally reached a limit to its will to utilise hard power to put out distant fires. This left a vacuum that Russia was ready and willing to fill, with consequences that are all too clear.

But while the world watches in Ukraine and Israel, Syria commands little global interest. Yet the country remains divided, and the tyrant Assad is still in his palace. Indeed, he is being slowly rehabilitated on the international stage; just see his invitation to COP28, as though he were simply another run-of-the-mill politician, rather than a man drenched in the blood of his own people.

Some, at least, have stood against this weakness. Thanks to Paris, Assad is now facing an international arrest warrant for complicity in crimes against humanity. The authors of this piece were intimately involved with the Government of the day, and on the ground in Syria; so it is with some satisfaction that we both applaud the French move to bring Assad to justice. But while this move, belated as it is, is welcome, we should consider what other steps should be taken.

The 100-year international taboo on the use of chemical weapons is evaporating. They are still used intermittently in Syria and, in 2018, were deployed with impunity in Salisbury on a far smaller scale. We cannot fully dismiss the possibility of a chemical attack in Ukraine if it might prevent Putin from conceding defeat. And with Russia sitting behind Iran, and Iran behind Hamas and Hezbollah, we cannot dismiss their use elsewhere.

Whether the attacks were truly a tipping point can be debated. But Russia’s emboldened authoritarian adventurism, Iran’s malign proxy influence across the Middle East and general hesitancy by a more risk-averse West cannot. France’s actions in pursuing Assad, just like Britain’s actions in arming Ukraine, have shown there is still a sense of international resolve that can be rekindled. We must do so while there is still time.

