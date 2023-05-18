Net zero boost as carbon capture licences awarded

The technology, to remove climate-damaging gases from industrial sites, is seen by many scientists as important in reducing emissions to net zero

Regulators have awarded the first 20 licences for seabed sites for storing captured carbon, including nine off the Lincolnshire coast.

The technology, to remove climate-damaging gases from industrial sites, is seen by many scientists as important in reducing emissions to net zero.

The new licences have been awarded to 12 different companies.

Officials said the new sites could store 10% of total annual UK emissions.

Andy Brooks - director of new ventures at the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) - said: "Nine of the 20 licences that have been awarded are either partially or wholly off the coast of Lincolnshire.

"So, Lincolnshire will clearly play a really large part in the future of this industry."

The 20 licences, which also include sites near Aberdeen, Teesside and Liverpool, cover an area of 10,000 square kilometres - roughly the size of Yorkshire, according to Mr Brooks.

"We estimate the awards offered today could store about 10% of total annual UK emissions," he said.

However, he added that up to 100 stores would be needed to meet the government’s ambitions to reach net zero by 2050.

The first storage sites could be operational in six years.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: "These new licences... will develop our most comprehensive picture yet of the UK's carbon capture and storage potential."

He added that as well as cutting emissions, the move would create "thousands of skilled British jobs".

