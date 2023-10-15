Net migration to remain above pre-Brexit levels without policy change

Border Force check the passports of passengers arriving at Gatwick Airport

Net migration is set to remain above pre-Brexit levels for the rest of the decade unless the Government changes its policies, modelling by Oxford University experts shows.

The number of people entering the UK minus those leaving will not drop below the levels experienced before Brexit – between 250,000 and 350,000 annually – by the end of the decade even though it will fall from its record peak of 606,000 last year, according to analysis by the university’s Migration Observatory.

The researchers warned the increase could be even greater if demand for foreign workers continues to rise at its current pace and more overseas students decide to stay in the UK after their studies.

Work visas alone account for 48 per cent of net migration and students 22 per cent, according to the research.

The projections confirm that the Conservatives face going into the next election having failed to deliver on their manifesto pledge to reduce the “overall numbers” of net migration, which stood at 226,000 made in 2019.

It is likely to intensify pressure on Rishi Sunak to honour that pledge before a general election expected in autumn next year.

Among the Cabinet members in favour of action are Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, and Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister. He told the Tory conference this month that a “substantial and sustained” reduction in numbers was needed, with too many low and mid-skilled foreign workers taking jobs that should be done by Britons.

Among measures being considered are increasing the salary threshold for foreign skilled workers from £26,200 to around £34,500. This would bar migrants from lower-paid jobs and force employers to invest in training UK staff.

Reductions in the number of foreign care workers, currently standing at 120,000 a year, and further restrictions on lower skilled workers bringing their families to the UK are also being considered.

Net migration is expected to fall without any policy changes because of a drop-off in arrivals from Ukraine and Hong Kong, and more foreign students returning home after their studies. But researchers said that immigration by non-EU workers would dash any hopes of a significant fall in numbers.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory, said: “One of the striking findings is that if current trends continue, work visas look set to be the largest factor shaping overall net migration by some distance.

“Work-related migration has mostly been driven by health and care. So future migration patterns will be particularly sensitive to developments in that sector.”

The analysis suggested that an increase in non-EU long-term work migration, from 99,000 to 235,000 between 2018 and 2022 would equate to a net 78,000 increase in migration every year.

For foreign students, it amounted to a net increase of 43,000 in migration every year, assuming that nearly one in five (18 per cent) remained in the UK after their studies through schemes like the two-year graduate visa.

A change in policy could, however, have a dramatic effect, particularly in social care which accounted for 78,000 foreign worker visas in the year ending July 2023 alone. This could be achieved through increased pay for care workers or restrictions on their visas.

However, even a reduction of 100,000 in the number of work visas would still leave net migration by foreign workers “well above” 2019 levels, said the researchers.

Conversely, a failure to reduce the number of asylum seekers coming to the UK – as the Government intends through its Rwanda deportation policy and illegal migration legislation – would increase net migration.

“If the 2022 levels of long-term migration resulting from asylum applications (76,000) continued, the steady-state net migration would be 23,000 higher,” said the report.