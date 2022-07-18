Net Medical Announces Major Telemedicine Platform Update

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Net Medical, creator of the Telemed telemedicine platform, announced today a major update to its enterprise software portfolio.

Net Medical President Rafael Rubio said, "As part of our telemedicine software stack, we maintain kiosk software for telemedicine cart applications. This software enables us to deliver service to acute care patients inside hospitals as part of our proprietary Telemed platform. Today we are announcing a major update to our kiosk software to ensure longevity, usability and flexibility for future telemedicine markets."

"The new release adds better support for modern CPU architectures, better touchscreen and camera support, graphical configuration options, better security and customizability options beyond what we have previously provided. We think this is the ideal kiosk software stack for delivery of medical applications into places they normally couldn't reach," Rubio said.

Net Medical has provided telemedicine services inside hospitals using its kiosk software for the past 10 years. The kiosks are used in emergency rooms and intensive care units to allow specialists to work with referring physicians to provide specialist care. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine services as Net Medical.

Net Medical's Telemed platform is the core system used to build customized telemedicine management systems for clients. Telemed has various components that can assist a company seeking to provide telemedicine services with a secure portal. It is most useful for telemedicine consults with a variety of exam modalities such as neurology, cardiology, neurosurgery, critical care, orthopedics and psychiatry features to document case studies. Telemed, which includes audio and video applications, can be connected to mobile devices, tablets, laptops and stand-alone desktops that can be used for direct doctor-patient communications.

Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and its proprietary Telemed telemedicine platform. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine services as Net Medical.

