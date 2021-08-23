Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update

Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Net Asset Values

23 August 2021

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2021 and 31 July 2021 were 60.6p per share and 61.0p per share respectively.

The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 July 2021 are summarised as follows:

18 largest investments (by value) Valuation

£’000 % of net



assets by



value 1 Tracsis plc* 7,475 6.9% 2 Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited 5,648 5.2% 3 Doneloans Limited 4,595 4.2% 4 Anpario plc* 4,206 3.9% 5 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc** 3,710 3.4% 6 Baron House Developments LLP 3,234 3.0% 7 Carbice Corporation 2,816 2.6% 8 StorageOS Inc 2,773 2.5% 9 E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited 2,760 2.5% 10 Harrogate Street LLP 2,113 1.9% 11 Pilgrim Trading Limited 2,079 1.9% 12 Hummingbird Technologies Limited 2,035 1.9% 13 Imagen Limited 2,019 1.9% 14 Cornelis Networks Inc 1,951 1.8% 15 Trinny London Limited 1,935 1.8% 16 Virtual Class Limited 1,928 1.8% 17 Cadbury House Holdings Limited 1,801 1.6% 18 Impact Healthcare REIT plc** 1,729 1.6% 54,807 50.4% Other investments (78 companies) 38,478 35.3% Total investments 93,285 85.7% Cash at bank and in hand 14,548 13.4% Other net current assets 1,021 0.9% Net Assets 108,854 100.0% * Quoted on AIM ** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange All other investments unquoted.



