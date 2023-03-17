Octopus Titan VCT plc

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 31 December 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of the Company was 77.2 pence per share.

The movement in NAV over the period is largely driven by broad-based reductions in valuations to reflect the general market changes, notably the fall in public market valuation multiples.

The Board has declared a further interim dividend of 3.0 pence per share for the period ended 31 December 2022. The record date for the dividend is 5 May 2023 and the payment date is 24 May 2023. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75



